View The PaperCity Curbside and Delivery Guide View The PaperCity Curbside and Delivery Guide
Allie Danziger_Integrate_Headshot
Allie Danziger_Kids
Corona Driveway Photoshoot_Nicole Ivy
AllieDanziger_Team
01
05

Allie Danziger leads her marketing and public relations firm from home during the pandemic.

02
05

Allie Danziger with her daughters, Milly 2, and Eve 21 months.

03
05

Allie and Eric Danziger with their daughters during a coronavirus photo shoot. (Photo by Nicole Ivy)

04
05

Allie Danziger, Lauren Levicki Courville, Lauren Granello at the Women of Wardrobe Spring Fling in 2018

05
05

Allie Danziger and her team at Integrate Agency in pre-coronavirus times.

Allie Danziger_Integrate_Headshot
Allie Danziger_Kids
Corona Driveway Photoshoot_Nicole Ivy
AllieDanziger_Team
Society / Profiles

Dynamic Houston Entrepreneur Tackles the At-Home Work Juggle — How Allie Danziger Stays Creative and Grounded

Conference Calls, Hollywood Nights and Raiding the Wine Fridge

BY // 05.20.20
Allie Danziger leads her marketing and public relations firm from home during the pandemic.
Allie Danziger with her daughters, Milly 2, and Eve 21 months.
Allie and Eric Danziger with their daughters during a coronavirus photo shoot. (Photo by Nicole Ivy)
Allie Danziger, Lauren Levicki Courville, Lauren Granello at the Women of Wardrobe Spring Fling in 2018
Allie Danziger and her team at Integrate Agency in pre-coronavirus times.
1
5

Allie Danziger leads her marketing and public relations firm from home during the pandemic.

2
5

Allie Danziger with her daughters, Milly 2, and Eve 21 months.

3
5

Allie and Eric Danziger with their daughters during a coronavirus photo shoot. (Photo by Nicole Ivy)

4
5

Allie Danziger, Lauren Levicki Courville, Lauren Granello at the Women of Wardrobe Spring Fling in 2018

5
5

Allie Danziger and her team at Integrate Agency in pre-coronavirus times.

As COVID-19 restrictions are easing across the country, many are still opting to work from home — a fact that Houston’s still light traffic attests to. In a nod to those who are staying in, we continue with PaperCity‘s series on cocooning at home during the pandemic.

Our subject today is a very busy lady. Allie Danziger is founder and major domo at Integrate Agency, a marketing, digital, and public relations firm; the mother of two small children; a wife; and community volunteer. Of late, she’s consulting for free with dozens of businesses struggling during the pandemic. Danziger is also working with other agencies to launch Mensch Out, a directory of Jewish-owned businesses donating a percent ​of proceeds to Jewish Federation of Greater Houston and Houston Jewish Community Foundation’s COVID-19 Appeal.

She continues to work at home and shares her story.

PaperCity: What is your coronavirus playlist?
Allie Danziger: My husband and I share a home office, so when I am not on calls of my own, my AirPods are often blaring Strumbellas on Spotify to tune out his conference calls.

PC: What are you binge-watching?
AD: Besides Frozen 2 on constant repeat with my kids (daughters 21 months and 3)? I just finished Hollywood on Netflix and absolutely loved every minute of it. The “imagine what life could be like” fantasy was just so fun and had me grinning from ear to ear the whole time. Next up: Succession. I just couldn’t bring myself to get on the Tiger King bandwagon.

PC: If your life were a reality series, what would it be called?
AD: The Juggle. As a business owner and mom of two toddlers, I am very used to managing a hectic schedule. The Juggle has become a lot more exciting lately, squeezing the kids’ Zoom classes in between my own conference calls or walks and bike rides in the early afternoon between strategic sessions with my leadership team.

PC: What are you doing productive other than minding the home front and working?
AD:  My husband [Eric Danziger], who is also an entrepreneur at heart, and I sit down over a glass of wine to talk about life and how industries will be impacted after COVID-19. I strongly believe that the way of life and business, for many, will not go back to the way things were; businesses will adapt, and new ventures (and industries!) will launch from this, so we spend a lot of time brainstorming what’s next. Nothing has gotten much further than an idea on a napkin, but the creating and inventing has been a really fun distraction and feels productive.

AllieDanziger_Team
Allie Danziger and her team at Integrate Agency in pre-coronavirus times.

PC: What are your go-to recipes for cooking at home?
AD: I’ve probably cooked more in the last two months than ​I have in the last 35 years! I am loving how easy H-E-B makes recipes. You can easily add all ingredients to your shopping list and then just drive right up and pick it all up curbside. The best thing I’ve made so far is the Grilled Greek-Style Lamb Skewers – plus, my 3-year-old was able to help.

PC: What are your go-to take-out meal options?
AD: At the beginning of all of this, I made a list on my phone of my favorite local restaurants that I wanted to be sure to support throughout the pandemic. Some favorites include Barnaby’s, Mai’s, Brisket House, 401 and Fadi’s.

PC: Fantasy moment: If you were stranded someplace in the world, where would it be?
AD: Nothing calms me or gets my creative juices flowing quite like the beach. . . so I would probably pick Greece. I’ve had to cancel a ton of summer travel plans, including a would-have-been birthday trip to Japan, but we’ll reschedule when the timing is right.

PC:  Have you indulged in any retail therapy? What have you purchased online during this period?
AD: It took a pandemic to realize that I have no casual, work-from-home clothes. My husband didn’t understand the first few weeks why I had packages showing up every few days. I had to purchase some WFH attire.

PC: What is your go-to cocktail for the homebound?
AD: We have been on a kick to “drink the wine fridge.” Over the years, we’ve managed to build up a small stockpile of wine, saving the “good stuff” for a rainy day! I guess we’ve been planning for a quarantine without realizing it. Once that stay-at-home order was declared, we decided that this is our rainy day — and life is just too short to drink bad wine.

PC: What games are keeping you entertained?
AD: House Party! It has been a blast to catch up with friends on the House Party app from all over the country. We’ve made it a bit of a tradition now to pick up dinner on Saturday night and do a House Party with friends that we don’t regularly get to see. It’s a blast, makes Saturday night feel a little special, and I have definitely improved my Pictionary skills!

Part of the Special Series:

PaperCity - Socializing in Place
When others see a home,
We see a Work of Art
View Properties

Featured Properties

Swipe
2800 Lakeside Parkway
Lake Grapevine
FOR SALE

2800 Lakeside Parkway
Lake Grapevine, TX

$3,235,500 Learn More about this property
Rick Wegman
This property is listed by: Rick Wegman (817) 584-7033 Email Realtor
2800 Lakeside Parkway
11727 High Forest Drive
Forest Creek
FOR SALE

11727 High Forest Drive
DALLAS, TX

$775,000 Learn More about this property
Gaynelle Henger
This property is listed by: Gaynelle Henger (214) 507-1013 Email Realtor
11727 High Forest Drive
2800 Lakeside Parkway Villa 103
Lakeside Tower
FOR SALE

2800 Lakeside Parkway Villa 103
Flower Mound, TX

$1,152,000 Learn More about this property
Rick Wegman
This property is listed by: Rick Wegman (817) 584-7033 Email Realtor
2800 Lakeside Parkway Villa 103
4227 Rawlins Street
Oak Lawn
FOR SALE

4227 Rawlins Street
Dallas, TX

$625,000 Learn More about this property
Doug Wingfield
This property is listed by: Doug Wingfield (214) 728-3399 Email Realtor
4227 Rawlins Street
2055 Christie Lane
FOR SALE

2055 Christie Lane
Carrollton, TX

$305,000 Learn More about this property
Laura Nelson
This property is listed by: Laura Nelson (972) 966-9985 Email Realtor
2055 Christie Lane
1180 Grandview Drive
Possum Kingdom Lake
FOR SALE

1180 Grandview Drive
Possum Kingdom Lake, TX

$799,000 Learn More about this property
Deborah Bailey
This property is listed by: Deborah Bailey (817) 706-0252 Email Realtor
1180 Grandview Drive
2800 Lakeside Parkway
Lake Grapevine
FOR SALE

2800 Lakeside Parkway
Lake Grapevine, TX

$3,853,500 Learn More about this property
John Giordano
This property is listed by: John Giordano (817) 991-1862 Email Realtor
2800 Lakeside Parkway
3607 Edgar Place
Dallas
FOR SALE

3607 Edgar Place
DALLAS, TX

$355,000 Learn More about this property
Laura Nelson
This property is listed by: Laura Nelson (972) 966-9985 Email Realtor
3607 Edgar Place
6635 Prairie Flower Trail
Enclave at Wooded Creek
FOR SALE

6635 Prairie Flower Trail
DALLAS, TX

$375,000 Learn More about this property
Doug Wingfield
This property is listed by: Doug Wingfield (214) 728-3399 Email Realtor
6635 Prairie Flower Trail
900 Alta Drive
River Crest
FOR SALE

900 Alta Drive
Fort Worth, TX

$4,950,000 Learn More about this property
John Giordano
This property is listed by: John Giordano (817) 991-1862 Email Realtor
900 Alta Drive
2606 Shelby Avenue
Oaklawn
FOR SALE

2606 Shelby Avenue
DALLAS, TX

$482,500 Learn More about this property
Anne Lasko
This property is listed by: Anne Lasko (214) 597-8842 Email Realtor
2606 Shelby Avenue
5505 Roland Drive
Plano
FOR SALE

5505 Roland Drive
Plano, TX

$1,150,000 Learn More about this property
Laura Nelson
This property is listed by: Laura Nelson (972) 966-9985 Email Realtor
5505 Roland Drive
2800 Lakeside Parkway
Lake Grapevine
FOR SALE

2800 Lakeside Parkway
Lake Grapevine, TX

$3,235,500 Learn More about this property
Rick Wegman
This property is listed by: Rick Wegman (817) 584-7033 Email Realtor
2800 Lakeside Parkway
Presented by Ulterre
Featured Properties

Like PaperCity Dallas on Facebook

Beyond the magazine. Get more of Dallas’ top restaurant, real estate, society, fashion and art in your news feed.

X
X