Dallas Bars Decide to Open (or Not Open) At 25 Percent Capacity, And Some Permanently Shutter

With bars allowed to open in Dallas this Friday, May 22, at 25 percent capacity, we wanted to check in with some of our favorite local spots to learn more about when they might be opening their doors, along with what it might look like when they do.

We’ll continue to update the list as we hear from more Dallas bars.

Katy Trail Ice House (reopening May 22)

Though the popular Uptown bar tried to open as a restaurant on May 1 (a move that earned them a citation), Katy Trail Ice House will open — for real this time — this Friday, May 22, at 11 am. The full menu will be available and social distancing will practiced on the sprawling patio.

Uptown’s Bowen House is taking reservations for this weekend.

Bowen House (reopening May 22)

Bowen House owners stated in an Instagram post: “We’re excited to welcome more of you back this Friday! We’re still strongly encouraging reservations, so please give us a call to reserve your spot.” You can call 214-484-1385 to set up a time at the Uptown gem.

Kung Fu Saloon (reopening at midnight on Thursday)

Uptown’s Kung Fu Saloon is opening at midnight on Thursday to kick off Memorial Day weekend celebrations. The bar will be open on Friday from noon to 2 am, Saturday and Sunday from 11 am to 2 am, and Monday as well from 11 am to 2 am.

Lee Harvey’s (reopening May 22, or midnight on Thursday)

Lee Harvey’s is opening its patio this Friday from 11 am to 2 am. Well, technically Thursday night at midnight until 2 am if you’re down for it. Also, beginning this Friday, the South Dallas bar will be offering contactless takeout for both food and drinks. So, you can either swing by for a socially distanced beer on the patio (tables will be spaced out) or order some fish tacos to take home.

You can head over to Happiest Hour this Memorial Day weekend. (Courtesy of Happiest Hour)

Happiest Hour (reopening May 22)

To celebrate the long weekend, Uptown’s Happiest Hour is throwing a socially distanced outdoor party (they have a spacious rooftop and lawn space) starting at 4 pm this Friday. There will be extended hours on Memorial Day from 11:30 am to 12 am, and masks are encouraged to be worn by guests as much as they can.

Double Wide and Single Wide (not reopening yet)

“We are working on how to deliver the Double Wide and Single Wide experience safely and effectively within the new bar guidelines and protocol,” says owner Kim Finch. “With the reduced capacity, increased cost of sanitation and cleaning it is presenting challenges for a small business like us to make it financially feasible. We are flattered by the response from our patrons that are eager to come back and see us. Stay tuned for more details. However, we will continue to operate the Git N’ Go Drive Thru Market at Double Wide on the weekends. Saturday and Sunday 1 to 5 pm.”

JR’s Bar and Grill (not reopening yet)

Cedar Springs gay bar JR’s Bar and Grill owners posted on Facebook that they will not be reopening just yet. “While we are eager to reopen our bars to the public, we remain committed to doing our part to help stop the further spread of COVID-19. At this time, our bars will remain closed until it is best determined that we can provide the safest experience for all of our guests and staff.”

Parliament is a cocktail bar in State Thomas. (Courtesy of Parliament)

Parliament (reopening May 25)

According to D Magazine, Uptown’s Parliament bar will re-open on May 25 with limited hours from 4 pm to midnight.

Armoury, D.E. (not reopening yet)

Deep Ellum’s Armoury, D.E. has opted to stay closed for now. Owners stated on Facebook: “In light of the reopening of bars at 25 percent capacity, Armoury will continue to remain closed for the time being. We are hopeful that the reopenings are a step in the right direction, but we will need adequate time to retool our operations, and to implement changes to reflect the safety protocols defined by the state.”

Truth & Alibi (reopening at midnight on Thursday)

Also in Deep Ellum, hidden bar Truth & Alibi is opening up to 25 percent capacity starting at midnight on Thursday and will be open until 2 am.

Trinity Cider

Cider haven and bar, Trinity Cider has also opened its doors. The owners put out a statement on Facebook saying: “We open our doors today following all of the Texas guidelines, and will implement top safety and sanitization procedures. All employees wear masks and gloves at all times, and tables are sanitized and spaced six feet apart to keep you and your friends comfortable with social distancing. We offer plastic cups, and contact-free ordering and payment. Additionally, all employees take their temperature before shifts, and all surfaces wiped down regularly. Our patio is ready for business, so come enjoy a cider — we look forward to serving you soon! We even have a safe way to take saké bombs, come find out!”

Laurel Tavern in Lower Greenville has closed its doors permanently.

Permanent Bar Closures

Unfortunately, not all Dallas bars would survive the unprecedented past few weeks. Some watering holes that have closed for good include Eastside Social, Laurel Tavern, Wah Wah Room, The Foundry, and Ross + Hall Beer Garden and Kitchen.