How to Support Black-Owned Restaurants in Dallas

After days of emotional protests in honor of Houston-native George Floyd and the Black Lives Matter movement, many are looking for ways to continue to show support in their own community. One small way you can do that in Dallas is by patronizing black-owned businesses, including food and beverage institutions — which are already in dire need due to the pandemic.

Did we miss a restaurant, bakery, or bar? Please email me to let us know.

Kessler Baking Studio

Bishop Arts

1129 N. Beckley Avenue
Dallas, TX 75203  |  Map

 

214-948-7412

Website

Kessler Baking

Cinnamon Roll Saturday starts at 10 am at Kessler Baking Studio. Courtesy of Kessler

This Bishop Arts gem makes some of the best cookies, brownies, and cinnamon rolls in Dallas. Opened in 2014 by Clyde Greenhouse, Kessler Baking Studio makes their treats from scratch using local ingredients. Support them by pre-ordering online for pickup.

Invasions

East Dallas

4029 Crutcher Street
Dallas, TX 75246  |  Map

 

214-272-7312

Website

Invasions Burger

The Berry Good Burger at Invasions is unreal and only available on certain days. (Courtesy of Invasions)

New East Dallas gourmet sandwich, burger, and veggie bowl spot, Invasions, comes from personal chef Airric Heidelberg. After restaurants were shut down because of COVID, the restaurant‘s physical opening date was pushed back, but Heidelberg and co-owner Agon Raka were determined to give back to the community. Support them by trying one of their Cardi B fried chicken sandwiches or Berry Good burger available for takeout.

Val’s Cheesecakes

Lower Greenville

2820 Greenville Avenue
Dallas, TX 75206  |  Map

 

469-776-8044

Website

Val’s Cheesecakes Val Jean-Bart

Val Jean-Bart opened Val's Cheesecakes in 2012 after his mom passed away from cancer. (Courtesy of Val's)

Another Dallas bakery favorite, Val’s Cheesecakes was founded by Val Jean-Bart in 2012. He was inspired by his mom (who passed away from cancer shortly before) and love of baking. The first walk-up window version of Val’s opened on Maple Avenue, and a bigger, second location followed in Lower Greenville. Support Val’s by picking up cheesecake slices, jars, or whole pies to-go.

BurgerIM

Downtown

1722 N. Market Street
Dallas, TX 75202  |  Map

 

972-707-7400

Website

BurgerIM West End Dallas

Despite windows broken in during the weekend's riots in Dallas, BurgerIM West End has reopened. (Courtesy of BurgerIM)

Owner of BurgerIM, Wes Williams’s West End location of gourmet burger chain was vandalized during this past weekend’s rioting. Windows were broken in, but Williams has since reopened. To support the restaurant, order pickup or delivery from the West End spot.

Smokey John’s Bar-B-Que

Medical District

1820 W. Mockingbird Lane
Dallas, TX 75235  |  Map

 

214-352-2752

Website

Black-Owned Restaurants Dallas Smokey John’s BBQ

Brothers Brent and Juan Reaves own Smokey John's Bar-B-Que. (Courtesy)

“Smokey” John Reeves founded Smokey John’s Bar-B-Que in the 1970s and has been serving hickory-smoked BBQ in the Medical District ever since. Owned by his sons, Brent and Juan, the barbecue joint is popular for its hot links, brisket, and more. Support the business by ordering pickup here.

Kookie Haven

Bishop Arts

337 W. Jefferson Boulevard
Dallas, TX 75208  |  Map

 

972-373-4084

Website

Kookie Haven

Kookie Haven is well known in Oak Cliff for its cookies, cupcakes, and "stuffers." (Courtesy of Kookie Haven)

Sisters Darla McCuen, Nita Briggs, and Kim Haynes opened Oak Cliff dessert shop Kookie Haven in 2017. Offering every kind of cookie from butter toffee crunch to oatmeal cranberry, and even vegan options, the bakery is well-known for the “stuffer” — a glorious cookie and cupcake hybrid. To support Kookie Haven, order for pickup by calling 972-373-4084.

The Island Spot

Bishop Arts

309 W. Jefferson Boulevard
Dallas, TX 75208  |  Map

 

972-913-4919

Website

The Island Spot Dallas

The Island Spot is family owned and operated in Oak Cliff. (Courtesy of The Island Spot)

The Island Spot is a Jamaican kitchen and bar in Oak Cliff. Family owned and operated, recipes for jerk chicken and curry were originally passed down from Mama Joyce. Order mango juices, coconut shrimp, or Jamaican rum bread pudding to support the local spot.

Off the Bone Barbecue

The Cedars

1734 South Lamar Street
Dallas, TX 75215  |  Map

 

214-565-9551

Website

Off the Bone BBQ

Off the Bone Barbecue comes from award-winning chef Dwight Harvey. (Courtesy of OTB)

Award-winning chef Dwight Harvey opened Off the Bone Barbecue in The Cedars after running a successful catering business for several years. The barbecue joint is known for its smoked brisket, baby back ribs, and family-friendly atmosphere. The restaurant is currently offering delivery through Doordash and Postmates, as well as pickup.

The Cake Bar

Trinity Groves

3011 Gulden Lane, Suite 117
Dallas, TX 75012  |  Map

 

972-684-5801

Website

The Cake Bar

The Cake Bar sells classic cake flavors with a Southern twist. Courtesy of The Cake Bar

At Trinity Groves, The Cake Bar is still offering its famous cakes to-go for pickup and delivery. Opened by longtime baker Tracy German, The Cake Bar sells “cakes you grew up with” with a Southern Flair. Support the local bakery by ordering by the slice (or who are we kidding these days? By the cake) by calling 972-684-5801.

Shoals Sound & Service

Deep Ellum

2614 Elm Street, Suite 110
Dallas, TX  |  Map

 

469-677-0176

Website

Shoals Sound & Service

Shoals Sound & Service is a Deep Ellum bar inspired by Southern Rock 'n Soul of the 1960s and 1970s. (Courtesy of Shoals)

Founded in 2017 by Omar Yeefoon, Shoals Sound & Service has become a hotspot for Southern Rock ‘n Soul vibes in Deep Ellum. The bar is currently closed, but you can still help by donating to the “Help Shoals Ride the Storm” GoFundMe.

