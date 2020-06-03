How to Support Black-Owned Restaurants in Dallas
From Local Bakeries and Bars to Beloved BBQ SpotsBY Megan Ziots // 06.03.20
After days of emotional protests in honor of Houston-native George Floyd and the Black Lives Matter movement, many are looking for ways to continue to show support in their own community. One small way you can do that in Dallas is by patronizing black-owned businesses, including food and beverage institutions — which are already in dire need due to the pandemic.
Did we miss a restaurant, bakery, or bar? Please email me to let us know.
Kessler Baking Studio
Bishop Arts
1129 N. Beckley Avenue
Dallas, TX 75203 | Map
This Bishop Arts gem makes some of the best cookies, brownies, and cinnamon rolls in Dallas. Opened in 2014 by Clyde Greenhouse, Kessler Baking Studio makes their treats from scratch using local ingredients. Support them by pre-ordering online for pickup.
Invasions
East Dallas
4029 Crutcher Street
Dallas, TX 75246 | Map
New East Dallas gourmet sandwich, burger, and veggie bowl spot, Invasions, comes from personal chef Airric Heidelberg. After restaurants were shut down because of COVID, the restaurant‘s physical opening date was pushed back, but Heidelberg and co-owner Agon Raka were determined to give back to the community. Support them by trying one of their Cardi B fried chicken sandwiches or Berry Good burger available for takeout.
Val’s Cheesecakes
Lower Greenville
2820 Greenville Avenue
Dallas, TX 75206 | Map
Another Dallas bakery favorite, Val’s Cheesecakes was founded by Val Jean-Bart in 2012. He was inspired by his mom (who passed away from cancer shortly before) and love of baking. The first walk-up window version of Val’s opened on Maple Avenue, and a bigger, second location followed in Lower Greenville. Support Val’s by picking up cheesecake slices, jars, or whole pies to-go.
BurgerIM
Downtown
1722 N. Market Street
Dallas, TX 75202 | Map
Owner of BurgerIM, Wes Williams’s West End location of gourmet burger chain was vandalized during this past weekend’s rioting. Windows were broken in, but Williams has since reopened. To support the restaurant, order pickup or delivery from the West End spot.
Smokey John’s Bar-B-Que
Medical District
1820 W. Mockingbird Lane
Dallas, TX 75235 | Map
“Smokey” John Reeves founded Smokey John’s Bar-B-Que in the 1970s and has been serving hickory-smoked BBQ in the Medical District ever since. Owned by his sons, Brent and Juan, the barbecue joint is popular for its hot links, brisket, and more. Support the business by ordering pickup here.
Kookie Haven
Bishop Arts
337 W. Jefferson Boulevard
Dallas, TX 75208 | Map
Sisters Darla McCuen, Nita Briggs, and Kim Haynes opened Oak Cliff dessert shop Kookie Haven in 2017. Offering every kind of cookie from butter toffee crunch to oatmeal cranberry, and even vegan options, the bakery is well-known for the “stuffer” — a glorious cookie and cupcake hybrid. To support Kookie Haven, order for pickup by calling 972-373-4084.
The Island Spot
Bishop Arts
309 W. Jefferson Boulevard
Dallas, TX 75208 | Map
The Island Spot is a Jamaican kitchen and bar in Oak Cliff. Family owned and operated, recipes for jerk chicken and curry were originally passed down from Mama Joyce. Order mango juices, coconut shrimp, or Jamaican rum bread pudding to support the local spot.
Off the Bone Barbecue
The Cedars
1734 South Lamar Street
Dallas, TX 75215 | Map
Award-winning chef Dwight Harvey opened Off the Bone Barbecue in The Cedars after running a successful catering business for several years. The barbecue joint is known for its smoked brisket, baby back ribs, and family-friendly atmosphere. The restaurant is currently offering delivery through Doordash and Postmates, as well as pickup.
The Cake Bar
Trinity Groves
3011 Gulden Lane, Suite 117
Dallas, TX 75012 | Map
At Trinity Groves, The Cake Bar is still offering its famous cakes to-go for pickup and delivery. Opened by longtime baker Tracy German, The Cake Bar sells “cakes you grew up with” with a Southern Flair. Support the local bakery by ordering by the slice (or who are we kidding these days? By the cake) by calling 972-684-5801.
Shoals Sound & Service
Deep Ellum
2614 Elm Street, Suite 110
Dallas, TX | Map
Founded in 2017 by Omar Yeefoon, Shoals Sound & Service has become a hotspot for Southern Rock ‘n Soul vibes in Deep Ellum. The bar is currently closed, but you can still help by donating to the “Help Shoals Ride the Storm” GoFundMe.