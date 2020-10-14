Three New Dallas Coffee Shops to Look Forward to This Fall

There is no such thing as too many new Dallas coffee shops. This year, we’re getting several new caffeine-fueld spots, from a Rwandan-sourced café with a give-back initiative to a local Salvadoran store and a Chicago-based company with plans of taking over Dallas.

Land of a Thousand Hills Coffee

2900 Canton Street (at Novel Deep Ellum)

This Atlanta-based coffee shop is opening its second Texas location (the first is in Houston) at the new Novel apartment community in Deep Ellum this winter. The shop will occupy 1,580 square feet on the building’s ground floor and offers specialty coffee beans sourced from all over Rwanda. For added good vibes with your cup, Land of a Thousand Hills Coffee supports initiatives that help build communities and meet essential needs in Rwanda.

El Porton brings a mix of Salvadoran and Italian influences to Dallas. (Courtesy of El Porton)

El Porton Coffee

9540 Garland Road, Suite 401

It seems there has been a slight delay (understandably) with this new specialty coffee shop‘s late summer opening, but the new East Dallas shop is still teasing us with “Coming Soon” messages on Instagram and Facebook. With a mix of Salvadoran and Italian influences, the coffee shop will bring their own coffee and food pairings to Casa Linda Plaza. You can currently order their beans online.

Opening in early 2021, Fairgrounds Coffee and Tea plans to expand in Dallas. (Courtesy of Fairgrounds Coffee)

Fairgrounds Coffee and Tea

4514 Cole Avenue (Highland Park Place)

Set to open in early 2021, Chicago-based Fairgrounds Coffee and Tea has announced its first Texas opening in Dallas. And according to The Dallas Morning News, the company plans to eventually expand to several more shops throughout the city. Unique to most coffee shops, Fairgrounds offers an array of roaster options so that customers can choose their own beans for espresso drinks.