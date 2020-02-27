Your Uptown Guide — the Best Restaurants, Bars, Coffee Shops, Shopping, and Entertainment in This Ever Evolving Neighborhood

Nickel & Suede is opening its first Texas location in West Village later this month.

No matter how much the neighborhood changes, Uptown will always be a go-to place for great restaurants, nightlife and shopping. It’s the home of West Village, a wellness mecca that’s undergoing its own renaissance right now. And though Uptown has a reputation for focusing on the shiny and new, the area has some of the most charming historic pockets in the city.

Here’s your neighborhood guide to the best things to do in Uptown:

Uptown Restaurants

The best mornings start with brunch, and the best brunch in Uptown is at Bread Winners Cafe & Bakery. There’s a reason this place always has a line coming out the door on weekends. From the basket of zucchini spice bread to the jalapeño bacon cheddar waffles and Italian roast coffee, you’ll wonder how any brunch could ever top it.

The winner of PaperCity‘s Best Sushi Challenge, Nobu is must-visit dining. Located in The Crescent, the world acclaimed sushi spot is celebrating 15 years in Dallas this year. Here, you must eat Nobu’s signature dish – black cod with miso. Pair with a glass of sake or one of the specialty cocktails like the Matsuhisa Martini with vodka, Hokusetsu Junmai sake, ginger & Japanese cucumber.

Nearby, Austin transplant Uchi is also serving up some of the best sushi in the city. Despite the short window (5pm to 6:30pm daily) happy hour at the Maple Avenue restaurant are a big deal thanks to deeply discounted sake, wine, and beer, plus sushi rolls priced as low as $2.

For dinner and a show, definitely check out The Clover Club, a new (but retro) big band supper club off Cedar Springs Road. Reserve a table any day between Wednesday through Saturday to enjoy live music with dinner. The braised Wagyu short rib is a must-try here, as well as lobster potstickers and grilled Texas quail. Also, be sure to order the club’s namesake cocktail.

Uptown Bars

Parliament is a cocktail bar in State Thomas.

One of the best views of the Dallas skyline can be found atop the Canopy Hotel. The eighth-floor lounge, Upside at West Village, offers indoor and outdoor seating areas to enjoy its solid wine and cocktail menus. For something a little different, try a local craft beer or Texas whiskey flight.

Katy Trail Ice House is one of the most popular bars in Dallas. The spacious indoor/outdoor venue (even roomier now thanks to a recent expansion) is a perfect all-day hangout for barbecue, tacos, and people (or pup) watching. Grab a Summer Beer (Blue Moon, vodka, and lemonade) and watch the roller bladers pass you by.

Parliament in the heart of Uptown offers a moody, dimly-lit spot to grab an expertly crafted cocktail in the history-filled State Thomas area. From the same owners as The Clover Club, the neighborhood bar has indoor and outdoor seating overlooking Allen Street, and a popular happy hour from 5 to 8pm Monday through Saturday. The menu here is extensive, but you can trust Parliament’s expert bartenders to make any kind of concoction.

Bowen House and its hidden mezcalaria serve up classic (and consistent) cocktails out of a historic house on Boll Street. The bar (which gives a mix of southern and speakeasy vibes) also has one of the best happy hours in town.

Uptown Coffee & Tea Shops

The S’mores Latte at Sip Stir Coffee House (Courtesy of Sip Stir Coffee House)

Around the corner from Parliament, you can find some of the city’s best coffee in The Alcove wine bar. From the same owner (Mike Mettendorf) Bishop Arts new coffee spot, La Reunion, State Street Coffee’s baristas are perfectionists when crafting the perfect latte or cappuccino.

Sip Stir Coffee on McKinney Avenue makes some of Dallas’ most creative espresso concoctions (think coconut pie, s’mores, and creme brulée lattes). An iced Thai tea is a tasty alternative to coffee.

Recently having taken over the former Crooked Tree Coffee House, Fount Board & Table is a new cafe to enjoy coffee, tea, and charcuterie. A cozy spot to work, read, or chat, it’s open from early morning to late at night so you can come hang any time.

A brand new addition to West Village, the sister-owned Teasom is a cheery spot to discover artisanal tea. Get caffeinated with Southern Breakfast, Pina Colacha and Minty Green, or mellow out with Hibiscus Punch, Calming Potion, and Rooibos Sunset.

Uptown Dessert Shops

Bisous Bisous Patisserie is one of the best bakeries in Dallas. Go in for a single macaron (they offer classic flavors like chocolate, hazelnut, and pistachio as well as some more adventurous tiramisu and passionfruit) or order a tower with up to 10 tiers for a party.

A newer addition to the neighborhood is the gluten-free Unrefined Bakery. Treats available for every dietary need (paleo, keto, etc.) include cookies, cakes, cupcakes, muffins, sweet breads and more.

Shopping Around Uptown

An electric-blue neon sign boldly welcomes guests to The Koch House, with interiors by designer Jean Liu. (Courtesy)

Nicole Kwon Concept Store brings high-end and hard-to-find designers to West Village. Designer Nicole Kwon recently moved her eponymous boutique into more spacious digs in a coveted corner spot of the shopping center, debuting her own vegan handbag line and incorporating more sustainably focused or vegan brands such as Nanushka and Sydney Brown.

Kansas City-based Nickel & Suede just landed in West Village, offering an excellent spot to browse lightweight leather statement earrings, rings, T-shirts and more.

Tucked between busy McKinney Avenue and Howell Street is the charming Fairmount Street, lined with historic bungalows-turned law firms or boutiques. Retail highlights in the area include interior design haven Blue Print Store (one of Jenna Bush’s favorite spots) and its neighboring art gallery. Nicole Mussleman’s popular smocked skirts and block-printed-T-shirts recently found a home in Koch House, which looks more like a gracious Highland Park home than an Uptown boutique.

Entertainment in Uptown

Mutts Canine Cantina is a prime dog watching, playing and drinking spot.

MUTTS Canine Cantina has plenty of space for dogs and humans socialize. Grab a beer or chicken sandwich for yourself, or a bite-sized “Doggie Dog” for your four-legged friend. Next door, The Rustic doubles as a sprawling backyard spot for local craft beer and a solid music venue. Local singers and musicians such as Remy Reilly have performed, as well as American indie rock band Cold War Kids.

For independent and Hollywood movies, check out Magnolia Theatre. Renovated in 2012, this theater is the primary site for the annual Dallas International Film Festival, as well as Q&As and events throughout the year.