New Grand Houston Restaurant Delivery Options — Get Kata Robata, B&B Butchers, Tony’s and Much More Right to Your Front Door

Orders from Benjy's of $50 or more earn free delivery from the Rice Village eatery.

Emmaline's dining room is empty but the food service goes on with curbside pick-up and delivery in the Montrose neighborhood.

Fine dining options from Tony's full menu are delivered to your home, if you live within a certain radius.

Kata Robata's Sweet Shrimp Sushi is available curbside and via delivery if you live within three miles of the near-River Oaks restaurant. (Photo by Julie Soefer)

If you live within three miles of B&B Butchers and Restaurant in Houston, a manager will deliver your dinner to your door during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Baby boomers recall the ’50s when the drugstore delivered prescriptions, the milk man delivered milk, even the soft drink man dropped off cases of Coca-Cola at the house, but back in the day restaurant delivery was unheard of. Today’s generation will remember 2020 for many COVID-19 induced situations as well as the time when Tony’s would deliver Wyatt Salad to your door and Kata Robata would send you plates of its Madai Sashimi with Black Truffle.

With restaurant dining rooms closed and curbside service an alternative, more and more Houston restaurants are stepping up to the plate by adding home delivery within a limited radius. Below is the latest information on Houston area restaurants that are making food deliveries, some for free, some with a cost and some based on a minimum purchase. This is your new Houston restaurant delivery guide:

On Richmond at Buffalo Speedway, Eunice is offering a limited menu for pickup and delivery that will update each day and feature a mix of signature dishes and a few comfort classics like Home-Style Biscuits, Chicken and Sausage Gumbo, Shrimp Etouffee and Red Beans and Rice. Deliveries are free within a 5-mile radius with a $50 minimum. Call 832-491-1717.

The lighted oak trees remain on at Emmaline and though the dining room is closed, there is takeout and also delivery within a two-mile radius in the heavily-populated neighborhood along the Waugh Drive corridor.

a’Bouzy on Westheimer has both curbside pickup and delivery within a five mile radius. Lunch and dinner menus are fully available with 10 percent off all bottles of wine with a food order. Call 713.722.6899

Ben Berg’s B&B Butchers & Restaurant, which previously had takeout from only the Butcher Shop via DoorDash, has opened its delivery options to include Favor and the full restaurant menu. For orders of $100 or more within a three-mile radius, a B&B manager will personally deliver the meal with no charge. Specials include dinner for two for $135 plus tax. Check out that option here.

B.B. Italia Kitchen & Bar and B.B. Pizza To Go is offering takeout, curbside pickup and delivery on DoorDash and Favor from 4 to 9 pm daily. In addition, for orders within a three-mile radius, a B.B. Italia manager will personally deliver the meal to you for no fee. Information on social distancing specials can be found here.

Truth BBQ on South Heights Boulevard is offering delivery up to three miles, Tuesday through Sunday from 11 am to 5 pm. On the menu are boxed lunches, family packs, whole chilled meats, whole smoked chicken, vacuum-sealed meats and more. Orders can be placed online and by phone (832) 835-0001.

Sides are in important element of the Truth BBQ formula.

Tony’s is offering its complete menu for delivery within a five mile radius of the Richmond location on orders of $75 or more. Lunch, dinner and dessert menus will be available all day starting at 11 am and continuing through 8 pm. Orders can be placed by calling the restaurant at (713) 622-6778.

Clark Cooper Concepts is offering delivery (as well as curbside pickup) from its stable of eateries — Brasserie 19, Coppa, Punk’s, The Dunlavy. Diners can select delivery and even schedule their delivery the day before. In addition to normal menus, the restaurants are also offering family meals portioned for 1-2, 2-4, 6-8. You can order on line here.

Kata Robata on Wesleyan is offering delivery within a three-mile radius on orders of $125 or more.

Ember & Greens in the 77024 and 77055 zip codes is preparing family style menus for free delivery within a three mile radius with a minimum order of $25. Family members for four are offered for a reduced price of $44.

Churrascos The Woodlands is offering free delivery on orders within a five-mile radius.

The hip Heights Grocer, specializing in small production, natural wines, has gone to delivery-only.

All six Union Kitchens in the Houston are offering complimentary delivery within a three-mile radius.

Field & Tides is providing $5 delivery service to The Heights, Hunters Creek, Spring Valley and Montrose on orders of $20 and more.

Benjy Levit’s restaurant concepts — The Classic, benjys, Local Foods, — are offering free home delivery on orders of $50 or more and includes reduced retail prices for beer and wine.

Catering and events specialist A Fare Extraordinaire is offering delivery on an array of its specialities, 30 in all to choose from. Delivery is $20 within Loop 610, $15 between 610 and Beltway 8 and $20 outside Beltway up to 20 miles. Diners can order online from AFE’s website and select from the fresh or frozen menus. Three-day advance ordering is available.

Rosie Cannonball is open for curbside takeout and delivery to the surrounding Montrose neighborhood Tuesday through Saturday from noon to 8pm. Orders may be placed online or called in at 832-380-2471.