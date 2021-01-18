Restaurants

‘Fit Men Cook’ is Now Working His Healthy Prepared-Meal Magic at Commissary

The Grab-And-Go Gem Just Got That Much Better

BY // 01.18.21
In the deeply saturated world of Dallas bloggers/influencers, there’s one almost everyone seems to agree on: Kevin Curry, the buoyant, body positive voice behind @FitMenCook. My proof of this rests in a meaningful interaction I once had with a former 40-something male coworker. When I casually mentioned “Fit Men Cook,” he said, “Oh, love that guy.” It’s hard to explain, but this is extremely high praise.

More substantial proof can be found in Curry’s 1.6 million Instagram followers, his partnerships with Panera, appearances on Good Morning America, and a best-selling meal prep app. Like “The Defined Dish,” Curry’s mission of making healthy eating as approachable and flavorful as possible has likely earned him even more fans during the pandemic, when the most amateur of home chefs are trying their hands at new recipes. Last week, however, Curry teamed up with Commissary, downtown Dallas’ grab-and-go gem, to make it even easier to get in on the Fit Men Cook game.

“The Fit Cook” sees Curry creating his first lineup of at-home chef kits and prepared meals for the much-loved downtown spot with the memorable façade of blue-and-white tiles by artist Jorge Pardo. In addition to dishes like Sweet Potato Turkey Lasagna and Veggie Jambalaya, Commissary shoppers can also pick up (or order via Grub Hub) a $40 “Chef’s Box,” filled with everything needed to create one of Curry’s recipes (currently, that’s Steak and Broccoli Pilaf).

 

A post shared by Kevin Curry (@fitmencook)

FERN FREEMAN

“We’ll be expanding options each month and will be partnering with local gyms and businesses to supply meals (if interested email me fitmencook@gmail.com)! Can’t wait to grow and expand this to other cities and countries around the world! But for the moment, I’m hype to kick this off here in Dallas. Thank YOU for making this a reality and a possibility!” Curry wrote on Instagram.

Click here to shop the full “Fit Cook” lineup.

