Gaming Restaurants Are Becoming a Thing in North Texas

From electric shuffleboard to soccer simulators, hybrid gaming restaurants are taking over Dallas. Just this week, we saw a video game-centric dining concept open in Plano. We also learned that another UK-based bar with high-tech soccer games will open in the Design District, following the recent debut of London-based Electric Shuffle in Deep Ellum.

TOCA Social will feature high-tech soccer games and bites like chicken wings, vegan burgers, and mac and cheese. (Courtesy)

TOCA Social

1313 Riverfront Boulevard

Slated for the Design District in 2023, TOCA Social is a restaurant featuring high-tech soccer games — the experience is essentially very flashy target practice. While you play, you’ll order from a menu of elevated drinks and bites. These include sandwiches, bowls, and shareables. As for drinks, you’ll find beer, wine, and riffs on classic cocktails. The three-story building will take over the Design District Playground, but according to the renderings, the iconic Tin Man water tower that sits atop the building will remain.

A new chef-driven, gaming restaurant is now open. in Plano. (Courtesy)

Farm + Feed

7401 Lone Star Drive, Suite B120, Plano

A new gaming-focused restaurant called Farm + Feed is now open in Plano’s Shops of Legacy North. Taking over the former Gordon Biersch space, this new spot will feature a chef-driven menu, along with video games (each booth includes a Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series X, or PlayStation 5 with four controllers) and board games. The space also includes 18 PCs with gaming tech, a section called the Library with sci-fi books, more PCs, and the Bunker area where large groups can gather.

The food menu, created by Matt Yuen (executive chef of Riot Games), includes creative bites like Flamin’ Hot Cheetos corn cheese balls, pizza rolls, bao brisket buns, and grilled pork lettuce wraps. There’s also beer, wine, and themed cocktails with names like Tonic the Hedgehog.