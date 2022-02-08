Chef Tim Love Jumps Into Music With New Concert Venue & Tavern Restaurant in Fort Worth Stockyards — Tannahill’s Shakes Up Mule Alley

Chef Tim Love is all about experience - like the cocktails and tapas with a view at Atico.

The patio vibe at Love's newest restaurant Paloma Suerte, which is also in Mule Alley. Now Tannahill’s, a new music hall is joining it.

Fort Worth’s own celebrity chef Tim Love just opened the first of his two new additions to Mule Alley. Paloma Suerte is already serving up fresh squeezed Palomas and birra tacos. Now, Love’s revealing his second act — and it’s much bigger. Get ready for Tannahill’s Tavern & Music Hall, a music hall/restaurant/event space.

Love is partnering with Live Nation on the new 1,000-person capacity music hall. Tannahill’s Tavern & Music Hall is projected to open later this year in the heart of the Fort Worth Stockyards in the historic former horse and mule barns of Mule Alley.

Named after Love’s son, Tannahill’s Tavern (Love’s Gemelle Italian restaurant is already named for his twin daughters) will feature state-of-the-art audio and lighting capabilities and accommodate up to 1,000 concertgoers. Plus, there also will be three 20-person VIP suite options. But, of course.

The extensive kitchen facilities Love has planned are designed to accommodate a crowd, including “pre-event dining, full concert concessions and ambitious multiple course meals for up to 500 guests, for weddings, family reunions, and other social and corporate events,” according to a release. No word yet on the menu.

Tim Love doing a cooking demonstration, plans a full music venue for his encore.

In all, Tannahill’s Tavern & Music Hall, which will be designed by Studio 11 Design, will boast nearly 26,000 square feet of completely renovated space. The main floor is set to house the main stage, restaurant, a branded merchandise retail shop, and a large double-sided bar to serve both tavern diners and concertgoers. While upstairs, a mezzanine level will include those three 20-person VIP suites, a separate lounge area and a private bar ― with views of the main stage. Tim Love is all about that VIP service.

“We are honored to continue to be a part of the amazing rise of Fort Worth’s historic Stockyards,” Love says in a statement.

The chef’s indelible presence in neighborhood already includes quite a trove ― his iconic Lonesome Dove restaurant, Western Bistro, the historic White Elephant Saloon, Love Shack burger bar, the swank Spanish tapas spot Atico and the previously mentioned Paloma Suerte Tex-Mex.

A fixture at live music festivals like SXSW and Lollapalooza, Love has always been into music. To that end, he’ll be working with Live Nation to arrange the lineup, acting as a booking partner. The artists will come from multiple musical genres.

“We can’t wait to bring even more diverse artists and bands to the growing Fort Worth market,” Live Nation Dallas president Anthony Nicolaidis says.

The countdown has already begun, leading up to the first drop of booked music acts at Tannahill’s. The identity of the first acts headed to the new Tannahill’s Tavern & Music Hall will be revealed on May 5. Go to the new Fort Worth venue’s website to stay updated on tickets.