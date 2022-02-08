Tim Love – the patio vibe at Love’s newest Paloma Suerte, also in Mule Alley.
Tim Love cooking demonstration
Tim Love – cocktails and tapas with a view at Atico
01
03

The patio vibe at Love's newest restaurant Paloma Suerte, which is also in Mule Alley. Now Tannahill’s, a new music hall is joining it.

02
03

Tim Love doing a cooking demonstration, plans a full music venue for his encore.

03
03

Chef Tim Love is all about experience - like the cocktails and tapas with a view at Atico.

Tim Love – the patio vibe at Love’s newest Paloma Suerte, also in Mule Alley.
Tim Love cooking demonstration
Tim Love – cocktails and tapas with a view at Atico
Restaurants / Openings

Chef Tim Love Jumps Into Music With New Concert Venue & Tavern Restaurant in Fort Worth Stockyards — Tannahill’s Shakes Up Mule Alley

Prolific Celebrity Chef is Teaming Up With Live Nation on New Music Hall

BY // 02.08.22
The patio vibe at Love's newest restaurant Paloma Suerte, which is also in Mule Alley. Now Tannahill’s, a new music hall is joining it.
Tim Love doing a cooking demonstration, plans a full music venue for his encore.
Chef Tim Love is all about experience - like the cocktails and tapas with a view at Atico.
1
3

The patio vibe at Love's newest restaurant Paloma Suerte, which is also in Mule Alley. Now Tannahill’s, a new music hall is joining it.

2
3

Tim Love doing a cooking demonstration, plans a full music venue for his encore.

3
3

Chef Tim Love is all about experience - like the cocktails and tapas with a view at Atico.

Fort Worth’s own celebrity chef Tim Love just opened the first of his two new additions to Mule Alley. Paloma Suerte is already serving up fresh squeezed Palomas and birra tacos. Now, Love’s revealing his second act — and it’s much bigger. Get ready for Tannahill’s Tavern & Music Hall, a music hall/restaurant/event space.

Love is partnering with Live Nation on the new 1,000-person capacity music hall. Tannahill’s Tavern & Music Hall is projected to open later this year in the heart of the Fort Worth Stockyards in the historic former horse and mule barns of Mule Alley.

Named after Love’s son, Tannahill’s Tavern (Love’s Gemelle Italian restaurant is already named for his twin daughters) will feature state-of-the-art audio and lighting capabilities and accommodate up to 1,000 concertgoers. Plus, there also will be three 20-person VIP suite options. But, of course.

The extensive kitchen facilities Love has planned are designed to accommodate a crowd, including “pre-event dining, full concert concessions and ambitious multiple course meals for up to 500 guests, for weddings, family reunions, and other social and corporate events,” according to a release. No word yet on the menu.

Tim Love doing a cooking demonstration, plans a full music venue for his encore.

In all, Tannahill’s Tavern & Music Hall, which will be designed by Studio 11 Design, will boast nearly 26,000 square feet of completely renovated space. The main floor is set to house the main stage, restaurant, a branded merchandise retail shop, and a large double-sided bar to serve both tavern diners and concertgoers. While upstairs, a mezzanine level will include those three 20-person VIP suites, a separate lounge area and a private bar ― with views of the main stage. Tim Love is all about that VIP service.

“We are honored to continue to be a part of the amazing rise of Fort Worth’s historic Stockyards,” Love says in a statement.

SHOP

Swipe
  • Zadok 1
  • Zadok 1
  • Zadok 1
  • Zadok 1
  • Zadok 1
  • Zadok 1
  • Zadok 1
  • Zadok 1
  • Zadok 1
  • Zadok 1
  • Zadok 1

The chef’s indelible presence in neighborhood already includes quite a trove ― his iconic Lonesome Dove restaurant, Western Bistro, the historic White Elephant Saloon, Love Shack burger bar, the swank Spanish tapas spot Atico and the previously mentioned Paloma Suerte Tex-Mex.

Chef Tim Love is all about experience – like the cocktails and tapas with a view at Atico.

A fixture at live music festivals like SXSW and Lollapalooza, Love has always been into music. To that end, he’ll be working with Live Nation to arrange the lineup, acting as a booking partner. The artists will come from multiple musical genres.

“We can’t wait to bring even more diverse artists and bands to the growing Fort Worth market,” Live Nation Dallas president Anthony Nicolaidis says.

The countdown has already begun, leading up to the first drop of booked music acts at Tannahill’s. The identity of the first acts headed to the new Tannahill’s Tavern & Music Hall will be revealed on May 5. Go to the new Fort Worth venue’s website to stay updated on tickets.

The PaperCity Magazine

January
Issue

Read Now
Special Series
Presented by Midway

District

By Midway
Where to Eat Healthy in Texas — Top Restaurants That Make Food That’s Good For You and Delicious
Where to Eat Healthy in Texas — Top Restaurants That Make Food That’s Good For You and Delicious
Finding Business Nirvana in CITYCENTRE — Why Amazon, Marathon and Other Major Companies are Embracing This Tech Land
Finding Business Nirvana in CITYCENTRE — Why Amazon, Marathon and Other Major Companies are Embracing This Tech Land
East River Comes Into View With New Restaurants, Stores and Office Tenants — Houston’s Next Big Development is Not Just a Concept Anymore
East River Comes Into View With New Restaurants, Stores and Office Tenants — Houston’s Next Big Development is Not Just a Concept Anymore
Texas’ True Christmas Wonderland — Don’t Sleep on Century Square in College Station
Texas’ True Christmas Wonderland — Don’t Sleep on Century Square in College Station
When Live Music and Retail Meet — Free Concerts in Districts Like CITYCENTRE, Century Square and GreenStreet Make Jamming Fun
When Live Music and Retail Meet — Free Concerts in Districts Like CITYCENTRE, Century Square and GreenStreet Make Jamming Fun
Health World — Houston’s Memorial Green Emerges as a Center of Fitness, Spas and Beauty Retreats
Health World — Houston’s Memorial Green Emerges as a Center of Fitness, Spas and Beauty Retreats
read full series

Connecting the inspired with the extraordinary

ULTERRE-CHRISTIES-LOCK UP-VERT-WHITE v2-min
View Luxury Listings

Featured Properties

Swipe
6521 Mercer St
West University
FOR SALE

6521 Mercer St
West University, TX

$2,999,000 Learn More about this property
Kate Cancelmo
This property is listed by: Kate Cancelmo (713) 907-3883 Email Realtor
6521 Mercer St
3 Lana Lane
West Lane
FOR SALE

3 Lana Lane
Houston, TX

$1,690,000 Learn More about this property
Colleen Sherlock
This property is listed by: Colleen Sherlock (713) 858-6699 Email Realtor
3 Lana Lane
7713 Janak Dr
Spring Branch
FOR SALE

7713 Janak Dr
Houston, TX

$675,000 Learn More about this property
Meg Greenwood Rife
This property is listed by: Meg Greenwood Rife (832) 578-2594 Email Realtor
7713 Janak Dr
361 N Post Oak Lane #242
Post Oak Lane Condo
FOR SALE

361 N Post Oak Lane #242
Houston, TX

$188,500 Learn More about this property
Eileen Hartman
This property is listed by: Eileen Hartman (713) 305-5036 Email Realtor
361 N Post Oak Lane #242
4028 Byron
West University
FOR SALE

4028 Byron
West University, TX

$1,350,000 Learn More about this property
Heidi Dugan
This property is listed by: Heidi Dugan (713) 725-9239 Email Realtor
4028 Byron
3014 Lake St
Upper Kirby
FOR SALE

3014 Lake St
Houston, TX

$1,349,000 Learn More about this property
Caroline Billipp
This property is listed by: Caroline Billipp (713) 670-4214
3014 Lake St
5038 Tangle Lane
Tanglewood
FOR SALE

5038 Tangle Lane
Houston, TX

$2,150,000 Learn More about this property
Kathryn R. Hamilton
This property is listed by: Kathryn R. Hamilton (713) 299-5011 Email Realtor
5038 Tangle Lane
11719 Greenbay Dr
Memorial Villages
FOR SALE

11719 Greenbay Dr
Bunker Hill Village, TX

$3,850,000 Learn More about this property
Sharon Ballas
This property is listed by: Sharon Ballas (713) 822-3895 Email Realtor
11719 Greenbay Dr
Presented by Greenwood King
Take Video Tours View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X