Dallas Holiday Party Havens — 5 New Restaurants That Embrace the Season (and the Scene)

When you are ready to plan a special occasion or gathering with family, friends and co-workers this holiday season, you might be looking for something new. You’re in luck, a lot of new restaurants have opened in the Dallas area recently — and several of them are primed to provide the perfect party backdrop.

These are Dallas’ best new restaurants for a holiday party:

Sloane’s Corner

Located in the redeveloped Trammel Crow Center, Sloane’s Corner affords many different options for holiday get-togethers. You can utilize one of the second floor conference rooms, host a semi-private cocktail soiree in a portion of the restaurant, reserve the outdoor patio, or go for the “full buy-out” and rent the entire restaurant to host a large affair.

Choose from food displays to self-serve your guests, or go for passed hors d’oeuvres and desserts. Sloane’s Corner has an eclectic variety including everything from a ceviche station to a liquid nitrogen sundae bar, and can set up a bubbly bar or even a smoked cocktail bar to put your event over the top.

Las Palmas

Las Palmas has an interesting craft cocktail menu with a Tex Mex twist, and the menu is filled with all the Mexican classics to host a festive party. This spot also has a private, upstairs dining room dubbed “El Hollywood.” The kitschy room is decorated with head shots of luminaries like Frank Sinatra and Spencer Tracey, and dotted with throwback movie posters. The room has its own patina with a hunter green ceiling and rich wood tones.

The El Hollywood room at Las Palmas is ideal for laid-back parties with vintage swagger.

Elm Street Cask and Kitchen

With more than 5,000 square feet of space and several different stylish configurations to choose from, Elm Street Cask and Kitchen is ideally situated to host private dining and special events in downtown Dallas. You can choose from the quaint bistro-designed bar area with marble-topped bar and mirrored barback, the front dining room, back dining room, or the outdoor patio space.

Sundance Square Gift Guide Swipe





















Next

The unusual, Bourbon Lounge is another option. It is situated on the second floor, overlooking the restaurant and historic Elm Street beyond. Its loft-style setting provides an array of lounge seating.

The quaint bistro-designed bar area with marble-topped bar and mirrored barback, at Elm Street Cask and Kitchen

Nosh Bistro

Born in Israel, chef Avner Samuel, served as the executive chef at The Mansion on Turtle Creek, The Crescent Court Hotel and The Fairmont Hotel, before he opened Aurora. After seven years, Samuel transformed Aurora into Nosh, a more casual European style bistro that debuted last summer. Located in the heart of Dallas, Nosh Bistro is the perfect place for a holiday party.

The patio can accommodate up to 60 people standing or 50 people seated. Chef Samuel’s exotic Mediterranean menu also perks up any traditional holiday celebration.

Heirloom Haul

Located inside Flea Style at The Star in Frisco, Heirloom Haul, which just opened in November, is both quirky and sparkly ― in other words, it’s shabby chic done right. Grab the girls and host an intimate luncheon on the dreamy patio, inside the dining room or in the private studio space that’s just made for gathering. Enjoy fresh farm-to-table food such as the Texas Waldorf salad or the Turkey and Brie sandwich on ciabatta bread.

Then, check a few items off your Christmas list after you dine, by hitting Flea Style, a beautiful 6,100-square foot retail emporium firmly focused on everything handmade, vintage and one of a kind.