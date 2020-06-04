Celebrate National Donut Day With the Best in Dallas
From Traditional Glazed to Artisanal Creations, Treat Yourself at Seven North Texas ShopsBY Megan Ziots // 06.04.20
Of all the sugary dishes I have to resist treating myself to on a daily basis, donuts may be number one. I’m typically successful in talking myself out of splurging on traditional cake or gourmet donuts, but some days you just need to give in. Thankfully, the perfect excuse is upon us this Friday, June 5 — National Donut Day. So, here are the seven of the best donut shops in North Texas to celebrate.
Hypnotic Donuts
East Dallas
9007 Garland Road
Dallas, TX 75218 | Map
Since opening in East Dallas in 2012, the donut shop has expanded to Denton, gaining a loyal local following along the way. Along with the classic glazed and cake donuts, Hypnotic offers some creative options, like the “Canadian Healthcare,” made with maple frosting and a slice of bacon, or the “Peace’Stachio,” topped with a brown butter glaze and crushed pistachios. Hypnotic’s menu also includes chicken biscuits and kolaches, and was one of the first spots in Dallas to offer vegan donuts.
The Salty Donut
Bishop Arts
414 W. Davis Street
Dallas, TX 75208 | Map
After months of anticipation, the Miami favorite finally made its Texas debut in Bishop Arts (the first location outside of Florida) this June. Husband and wife owners Andy Rodriguez and Amanda Pizarro-Rodriguez chose Dallas after exploring several Texas cities.
Taking over the former Red Sparrow space on Bishop Arts’ W. Davis Street , the Salty Donut will offer interesting donut flavors (i.e. guava and cheese cheese) in addition to eye-catching classics. In a nod to its new city, year-round flavors at the Bishop Arts outpost include Lone Star (a star-shaped brioche filled with ruby red grapefruit curd) and a Texas Chocolate Sheet Cake Donut (no explanation needed really).
Urban Donut
Uptown
2805 Allen Street
Dallas, TX 75204 | Map
Urban Donut whips up some pretty over-the-top deserts in Uptown. Apart from the classics, they have several decadent donuts named after Dallas landmarks. The “McKinney Avenue” is a chocolate cake donut dipped in cookies and cream icing with chocolate drizzle, an Oreo, and a dollop of vanilla buttercream. Another favorite is The Cowboy — a blueberry donut with blueberry frosting and blueberry filling.
Jarams Donuts
North Dallas
17459 Preston Road
Dallas, TX 75252 | Map
The artisanal donut shop first began garnering a fan base on Preston Road, and brought its gourmet goods to a second Lakewood location in 2018. Along with traditional donuts, croissants, and other pastries, the shop creates some of the most unique flavors out there. Funnel cake and creme brûlee donuts are some of the most popular.
Hurts Donuts
3288 Main Street, Suite 101
Frisco, TX | Map
In 2016, North Texas gained its first outpost of this uber popular donut chain. Hurts Donuts has since expanded to Fort Worth and is taking over North Texas with its addicting treats, available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Some of the most popular flavors are maple bacon, cotton candy, and fruity pebbles.
Detour Doughnuts and Coffee
Frisco
8161 FM 423, Suite 250
Frisco, TX | Map
The Frisco spot has created an ever-changing menu (flavors swap out monthly) of inventive donuts. For June, Detour Doughnuts and Coffee is offering options like sea salt dark chocolate almonds, key lime pie, peach balsamic and mascarpone, vanilla bean curd, and more. To purchase for National Donut Day, you must pre-order on Detour’s website. Verbena Parlor in Uptown Dallas also usually has some available for pickup at their cafe.
Sunrise Donuts
Oak Lawn
2615 Oak Lawn Avenue, Suite 107
Dallas, TX 75219 | Map
This Oak Lawn spot is just a good ‘ole fashioned donut shop. No-frills and no website, Sunrise Donut’s glazed, sprinkle, and fluffy eclairs options are affordably priced and just plain delicious.