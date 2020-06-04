Celebrate National Donut Day With the Best in Dallas

The Salty Donut's first location outside of Miami is in Dallas.

After months of anticipation, the Miami favorite finally made its Texas debut in Bishop Arts (the first location outside of Florida) this June. Husband and wife owners Andy Rodriguez and Amanda Pizarro-Rodriguez chose Dallas after exploring several Texas cities.

Taking over the former Red Sparrow space on Bishop Arts’ W. Davis Street , the Salty Donut will offer interesting donut flavors (i.e. guava and cheese cheese) in addition to eye-catching classics. In a nod to its new city, year-round flavors at the Bishop Arts outpost include Lone Star (a star-shaped brioche filled with ruby red grapefruit curd) and a Texas Chocolate Sheet Cake Donut (no explanation needed really).