Restaurants / Lists / Restaurants - Dallas

Celebrate National Donut Day With the Best in Dallas

From Traditional Glazed to Artisanal Creations, Treat Yourself at Seven North Texas Shops

BY // 06.04.20
Jarams Donuts

Jarams Donuts is an artisanal donut shop in North Dallas and Lakewood. (Courtesy of Jarams)

Of all the sugary dishes I have to resist treating myself to on a daily basis, donuts may be number one. I’m typically successful in talking myself out of splurging on traditional cake or gourmet donuts, but some days you just need to give in. Thankfully, the perfect excuse is upon us this Friday, June 5 — National Donut Day. So, here are the seven of the best donut shops in North Texas to celebrate.

Hypnotic Donuts

East Dallas

9007 Garland Road
Dallas, TX 75218  |  Map

 

214-668-6999

Website

Hypnotic Donuts

Hypnotic Donuts does donuts right.

Since opening in East Dallas in 2012, the donut shop has expanded to Denton, gaining a loyal local following along the way. Along with the classic glazed and cake donuts, Hypnotic offers some creative options, like the “Canadian Healthcare,” made with maple frosting and a slice of bacon, or the “Peace’Stachio,” topped with a brown butter glaze and crushed pistachios. Hypnotic’s menu also includes chicken biscuits and kolaches, and was one of the first spots in Dallas to offer vegan donuts.

The Salty Donut

Bishop Arts

414 W. Davis Street
Dallas, TX 75208  |  Map

 

972-707-9889

Website

The Salty Donut

The Salty Donut's first location outside of Miami is in Dallas.

After months of anticipation, the Miami favorite finally made its Texas debut in Bishop Arts (the first location outside of Florida) this June. Husband and wife owners Andy Rodriguez and Amanda Pizarro-Rodriguez chose Dallas after exploring several Texas cities.

Taking over the former Red Sparrow space on Bishop Arts’ W. Davis Street , the Salty Donut will offer interesting donut flavors (i.e. guava and cheese cheese) in addition to eye-catching classics. In a nod to its new city, year-round flavors at the Bishop Arts outpost include Lone Star (a star-shaped brioche filled with ruby red grapefruit curd) and a Texas Chocolate Sheet Cake Donut (no explanation needed really).

Urban Donut

Uptown

2805 Allen Street
Dallas, TX 75204  |  Map

 

469-687-5888

Website

Urban Donut

Urban Donut is known for their crazy sweet concoctions in Uptown. (Courtesy of Urban Donut)

Urban Donut whips up some pretty over-the-top deserts in Uptown. Apart from the classics, they have several decadent donuts named after Dallas landmarks. The “McKinney Avenue” is a chocolate cake donut dipped in cookies and cream icing with chocolate drizzle, an Oreo, and a dollop of vanilla buttercream. Another favorite is The Cowboy — a blueberry donut with blueberry frosting and blueberry filling.

Jarams Donuts

North Dallas

17459 Preston Road
Dallas, TX 75252  |  Map

 

972-248-7474

Website

Jarams Donuts

Jarams Donuts is an artisanal donut shop in North Dallas and Lakewood. (Courtesy of Jarams)

The artisanal donut shop first began garnering a fan base on Preston Road, and brought its gourmet goods to a second Lakewood location in 2018. Along with traditional donuts, croissants, and other pastries, the shop creates some of the most unique flavors out there. Funnel cake and creme brûlee donuts are some of the most popular.

Hurts Donuts

3288 Main Street, Suite 101
Frisco, TX  |  Map

 

469-214-8001

Website

Hurts Donuts

Hurts Donuts is open 24/7 in Frisco and Fort Worth. (Courtesy)

In 2016, North Texas gained its first outpost of this uber popular donut chain. Hurts Donuts has since expanded to Fort Worth and is taking over North Texas with its addicting treats, available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Some of the most popular flavors are maple bacon, cotton candy, and fruity pebbles.

Detour Doughnuts and Coffee

Frisco

8161 FM 423, Suite 250
Frisco, TX  |  Map

 

469-535-3585

Website

Detour Doughnuts

Detour Doughnuts and Coffee is located in Frisco and offers unique flavors each month. (Courtesy of Detour)

The Frisco spot has created an ever-changing menu (flavors swap out monthly) of inventive donuts. For June, Detour Doughnuts and Coffee is offering options like sea salt dark chocolate almonds, key lime pie, peach balsamic and mascarpone, vanilla bean curd, and more. To purchase for National Donut Day, you must pre-order on Detour’s website. Verbena Parlor in Uptown Dallas also usually has some available for pickup at their cafe.

Sunrise Donuts

Oak Lawn

2615 Oak Lawn Avenue, Suite 107
Dallas, TX 75219  |  Map

 

214-522-4977

Website

Sunrise Donuts

Get the best, cheap donuts at Sunrise Donuts in Oak Lawn.

This Oak Lawn spot is just a good ‘ole fashioned donut shop. No-frills and no website, Sunrise Donut’s glazed, sprinkle, and fluffy eclairs options are affordably priced and just plain delicious.

