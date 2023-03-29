Restaurants / Openings

3 New Dallas Coffee Shops to Get Your Caffeine Fix Right Now

A Cyclist-Themed Spot in East Dallas, Yemeni Shop in Richardson, and Weekend-Only Vietnamese Coffee at Sandwich Hag

BY // 03.29.23
new dallas coffee shops

Pull Through Coffee Bar is a new cyclist-centric coffee shop in East Dallas. (Courtesy)

It feels like we just posted our first round-up of new North Texas coffee shops that opened this year. This spring, you can check out another round of new spots that just debuted in the Dallas area. In the past few months, a cyclist-themed coffee bar debuted in East Dallas, a Yemeni shop opened in Richardson, and a weekend-only Vietnamese cà phês and donut spot launched in The Cedars.

Arwa Yemeni Coffee

Richardson

888 S. Greenville Avenue, Suite 223
Richardson, TX 75081  |  Map

 

Website

Arwa Yemeni Coffee

Arwa Yemeni Coffee just opened in Richardson. (Photo by Megan Ziots)

North Texas’ first Yemeni coffee shop, this new spot is located in Richardson. Co-founded by Susan Shihab and Yazan Soofi, Arwa is name after a queen in Yemeni history — as the company is majority female-owned. The shop sources its beans from Yemen and features seven signature drinks, as well as classics like drip coffee, lattes, and espresso. The signature drinks, which baristas will let you sample before you order a full cup, feature coffee, cascara, and spices like cardamom, ginger, cinnamon, and more. There are also Yemeni snacks like Honey Comb Buns (Khaliat Alnahl), which is an absolute must try.

Pull Through Coffee Bar

East Dallas

4875 W. Lawther Drive
Dallas, TX  |  Map

 

Website

new dallas coffee shops

Pull Through Coffee Bar is a new cyclist-centric coffee shop in East Dallas. (Courtesy)

This new East Dallas coffee shop is located inside of Dallas Bike Works. Founded by barista and cyclist Christina James, the spot features a walk-up window for on-the-go coffee and bites. The space also includes a small outdoor patio and bike rack to stop by after a ride. A few signature drinks are the Hero Dirt (a cortado with turmeric, honey, and cracked peppercorn), Wake the Waffle (a coffee or tea topped with a Stroopwafel), and Pantani’s Pick-Me-Up with ginger ale, espresso, juniper syrup and cream.

ChimLanh

The Cedars

1902 Botham Jean Boulevard
Dallas, TX 75215  |  Map

 

Website

Detour Doughnuts

Dallasites can now find Detour Doughnuts and Vietnamese coffee at Sandwich Hag on weekends only. (Courtesy of Detour)

A weekend-only coffee shop (open at 9 am) at Sandwich Hag in The Cedars, this new concept from chef Reyna Duong and Detour Doughnuts’ Jinny Choo is a must for great Vietnamese coffee. Sourcing coffee beans from Nguyen Coffee Supply, ChimLanh offers Vietnamese cà phês — traditionally made with sweetened condensed milk and sometimes served over ice. You’ll also find a variation of Detour Doughnuts on the menu each week.

