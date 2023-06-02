Society / The Seen

The Hottest Dallas Parties of the Season — Spring 2023 Edition

The Seen on the Scene

BY // 06.02.23
Chantel Jeffries DJing99

Chantel Jeffries DJing at Komodo Lounge

Between the Dallas Art Fair, Children’s Cancer Fund, Chick Lit, and Mad Hatter’s, the spring 2023 social season has kept many a gala-goer busy. But with event planners in Dallas always working overtime, we’re highlighting a few under-the-radar parties attended by locals (and special visitors) in the know.

 

Aero Launches in  Dallas

Aero x Dallas | May 25

Kaleta Blaffer Johnson
Brooke Hortenstine, Jenny Kirtland
Avant Garden Florals
Zachary Shumway-Jones, Shelby Wagner, Niven Morgan
Deborah Scott, Robert Weatherly, Uma Subramanian
Lauren Land, Meghan Looney, Serra Garcia, Noel Pittman
Kaleta Blaffer Johnson, Brittany Ricketts, Alexis Smith, Nicole Craven
Fallon Bock, Eric Webber
Kaleta Blaffer Johnson

Brooke Hortenstine, Jenny Kirtland

Avant Garden Florals

Deborah Scott, Robert Weatherly, Uma Subramanian

Lauren Land, Meghan Looney, Serra Garcia, Noel Pittman

Kaleta Blaffer Johnson, Brittany Ricketts, Alexis Smith, Nicole Craven

The Scene: How do you bring the luxurious feeling of flying Aero’s semi-private jets to life for a selection of notable guests and travel enthusiasts? With specialty cocktails that mirror the airline’s current flight paths from Texas — a ranch water for Dallas, a margarita for Cabo, and an espresso martini for Aspen — along with a towering Avant Garden floral display of yellow cymbidium orchids, yellow forsythia branches, and orange Monoblooms mimicking Aero’s sunset-inspired logo.

The Seen: Jet setters included Deborah Scott, Brooke Horstenstine, Jenny Kirtland, Niven Morgan, Fallon Bock, Suzanne and David Droese, Noel Pittman, Javier Burkle, Nicole Craven, and Alexis Smith.

 

Dallas Contemporary x Maria Tash at Beverley’s 

Market Highland Park Village x Marlo Laz | April 20

Jess Marlo Lazowski, Meghan Guffey, Holly Harris, Amy Havins, Rachel Stoker
The Marlo Laz luncheon place settings at Park House Dallas
MARKET chief creative officer Keenan Walker
Keenan Walker, Lele Sadoughi
Marlo Laz jewelry
Lane Watkins
Danielle Wolfe
Brianna Wright Guey
Aperols for everyone
The Scene: The piercing experts from Maria Tash, the luxury piercing pioneer and recent addition to NorthPark, held up the brand’s signature sparkling diamond lotus motifs as Beverlery’s Bistro staffers passed champagne and caviar latkes.

The Seen: Those mingling among the Nolan Kiser floral arrangements included Kira Nasrat, Karla McKinley, Jenna Owens, Zoe Bonnette, Lele Sadoughi, Kaleta Blaffer Johnson, and Dallas Contemporary executive director Carolina Alvarez-Mathies. 

 

The Komodo Lounge Dallas Opening

Komodo Lounge x Dallas | May 17

Purple Miami, Dak Prescott, & Matt Werner
Chantel Jeffries DJing at Komodo Lounge
LeeAnne Locken & Tiffany Moon
Purple & Chantel Jeffries
Isabela Grutman & David Grutman
Dak Prescott & David Grutman
The Scene: Miami mixed with Dallas at the opening of Komodo Lounge in The Epic Development of Deep Ellum. The vibrant upstairs bar, filled with hand-painted murals from pop artist Mari Kim, opened just weeks after the Dallas outpost of Komodo, the highest-grossing restaurant in the country last year.

The Seen: Those seen enjoying bottle service and Chantel Jeffries in the DJ booth included Groot Hospitality founder David Grutman, Leon Bridges, Dak Prescott, and Tiffany Moon.

 

Market Highland Park Village x Marlo Laz 

Dallas Contemporary x Maria Tash | May 9

Guests mingling and shopping
Zoe Bonnette
Sheryl Maas
MARIA TASH earrings
MARIA TASH diamond crown eye ring
Lele Sadoughi
Lane Watkins, Keenan Walker
Lamar McKinley, Mickayla Monroe and Lauren Cooper
Jenna Owens, Alora Truesdell
Jaclyn Hand
Floral arrangements by Nolan Kiser decorated the tables
Dr. Jessica Shepherd and Karyme Torres
Carolina Alvarez-Mathies
The Scene: A small group of Marlo Laz devotees gathered at the Moroccan Balcony at Park House for a spritz-fueled luncheon in honor of the New York-based jewelry brand’s pop-up at Market Highland Park Village.

The Seen: Those flanking designer Jesse Marlo Lazowski included Market chief creative officer Keenan Walker, Holly Harris, Danielle Wolfe, Krystal Davis, Lane Watkins and Lele Sadoughi.

 

Crown Block’s Dallas Opening Atop Reunion Tower

Crown Block x Dallas | April 12

Kim Canteenwalla, Elizabeth Blau, Wanda & Dean Fearing
One of Crown Block's signature desserts is topped with cotton candy
Dr. Flowers with family, Taylor Flowers and Taryn
Mitch and Lindsey Miller, Katie Stanford, Taylor Foster, Hudson Taylor
Laura Bradway, Claire Murchison, Margaret Rees-Jones
Chris & Ashlee Kleinert
The Scene: As 10,000 reservations piled up for Reunion Tower’s hotly anticipated new restaurant, the Crown Block team welcomed an intimate gathering of VIPs to the 18th floor for 360-degree skyline views of Dallas, sushi, and showstopping desserts.

The Seen: Those seen in the Crown Room included Ashlee & Chris Kleinert, Chef Kim Canteenwalla, Dr. Terry Flowers, andMargaret Rees-Jones. 

 

