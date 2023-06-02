Between the Dallas Art Fair, Children’s Cancer Fund, Chick Lit, and Mad Hatter’s, the spring 2023 social season has kept many a gala-goer busy. But with event planners in Dallas always working overtime, we’re highlighting a few under-the-radar parties attended by locals (and special visitors) in the know.

Aero Launches in Dallas

The Scene: How do you bring the luxurious feeling of flying Aero’s semi-private jets to life for a selection of notable guests and travel enthusiasts? With specialty cocktails that mirror the airline’s current flight paths from Texas — a ranch water for Dallas, a margarita for Cabo, and an espresso martini for Aspen — along with a towering Avant Garden floral display of yellow cymbidium orchids, yellow forsythia branches, and orange Monoblooms mimicking Aero’s sunset-inspired logo.

The Seen: Jet setters included Deborah Scott, Brooke Horstenstine, Jenny Kirtland, Niven Morgan, Fallon Bock, Suzanne and David Droese, Noel Pittman, Javier Burkle, Nicole Craven, and Alexis Smith.

Dallas Contemporary x Maria Tash at Beverley’s

The Scene: The piercing experts from Maria Tash, the luxury piercing pioneer and recent addition to NorthPark, held up the brand’s signature sparkling diamond lotus motifs as Beverlery’s Bistro staffers passed champagne and caviar latkes.

The Seen: Those mingling among the Nolan Kiser floral arrangements included Kira Nasrat, Karla McKinley, Jenna Owens, Zoe Bonnette, Lele Sadoughi, Kaleta Blaffer Johnson, and Dallas Contemporary executive director Carolina Alvarez-Mathies.

The Komodo Lounge Dallas Opening

The Scene: Miami mixed with Dallas at the opening of Komodo Lounge in The Epic Development of Deep Ellum. The vibrant upstairs bar, filled with hand-painted murals from pop artist Mari Kim, opened just weeks after the Dallas outpost of Komodo, the highest-grossing restaurant in the country last year.

The Seen: Those seen enjoying bottle service and Chantel Jeffries in the DJ booth included Groot Hospitality founder David Grutman, Leon Bridges, Dak Prescott, and Tiffany Moon.

The Scene: A small group of Marlo Laz devotees gathered at the Moroccan Balcony at Park House for a spritz-fueled luncheon in honor of the New York-based jewelry brand's pop-up at Market Highland Park Village. The Seen: Those flanking designer Jesse Marlo Lazowski included Market chief creative officer Keenan Walker, Holly Harris, Danielle Wolfe, Krystal Davis, Lane Watkins and Lele Sadoughi.

Crown Block’s Dallas Opening Atop Reunion Tower

Crown Block x Dallas | April 12 Photos by Tamytha Cameron and Kelly Alexander 1 6 Kim Canteenwalla, Elizabeth Blau, Wanda & Dean Fearing 2 6 One of Crown Block’s signature desserts is topped with cotton candy 3 6 Dr. Flowers with family, Taylor Flowers and Taryn 4 6 Mitch and Lindsey Miller, Katie Stanford, Taylor Foster, Hudson Taylor 5 6 Laura Bradway, Claire Murchison, Margaret Rees-Jones 6 6 Chris & Ashlee Kleinert

The Scene: As 10,000 reservations piled up for Reunion Tower’s hotly anticipated new restaurant, the Crown Block team welcomed an intimate gathering of VIPs to the 18th floor for 360-degree skyline views of Dallas, sushi, and showstopping desserts.

The Seen: Those seen in the Crown Room included Ashlee & Chris Kleinert, Chef Kim Canteenwalla, Dr. Terry Flowers, andMargaret Rees-Jones.