White Rhino Coffee is opening its second Dallas location in Uptown this spring.

Golden Boy Coffee will open in Plano on February 8.

Golden Boy Coffee will also offer baked goods and snacks.

Restaurants / Openings

Three New North Texas Coffee Shops to Try This Spring

More Caffeine Havens — Including a Costa Rican Spot Downtown — To Look Forward To

BY // 02.02.21
North Texas can never have enough coffee in my opinion. If it were up to me, I’d put a craft coffee shop on every corner — a dream that actually seems within reach given how many caffeine havens have been popping up recently. From a new coffee and wine bar in Plano to a spacious, Costa Rican shop in downtown Dallas, there’s a lot of new spots to get your caffeine fix in North Texas this spring.

Golden Boy Coffee Plano
Golden Boy Coffee was founded by Trey Suire and Andrew Cunningham in 2018. Plano will be their third location in North Texas.

Golden Boy Coffee & Wine Bar

5880 State Highway 121, Plano

The third location of this Texas-based coffee shop, bar, and bakery is opening at The Boardwalk at Granite Park on February 8. Founded by Trey Suire and Andrew Cunningham in 2018, the first Golden Boy opened in Denton in 2019, and then Coppell the following year. The new 1,300-square-foot location will be located right between Union Bear Brewing Company and The Biscuit Bar at The Boardwalk. Barista-owned, the shop will roast ethically-sourced coffee drinks with housemade syrups, baked goods, snack boxes, wine and local, Texas beer. Signature drinks include a Honey Bear Latte with local honey and cinnamon and the Golden Latte with turmeric and cream of coconut.

 

Berni Bean Coffee Co. Dallas
Berni Bean Coffee Co. just opened in downtown Dallas.

Berni Bean Coffee Co.

400 N. St. Paul Street, Suite 120, Downtown Dallas

This new Costa Rican coffee shop recently opened in downtown’s Hartford Building. Founded by brother-and-sister duo Giuliana and Stefano Bernini, the new shop features roasts directly from Costa Rica since their family owns coffee farms there. Besides pour overs and lattes, Berni Bean offers teas, nitro cold brew, quiche, bagels, and toasts. They even sell their own bags of beans. To make your purchase of their coffee beans even sweeter, Berni Bean is donating one percent of their proceeds to preserving the rainforest in Costa Rica.

White Rhino – inside the newest Arlington location
Inside White Rhino Coffee's newest Arlington coffee house.

White Rhino Coffee – Uptown

2909 Thomas Avenue, Uptown Dallas

White Rhino Coffee is on a roll after opening two new coffee shops in Arlington and Bishop Arts in 2020. This spring, the Cedar Hill-based company is coming to Fort Worth and Uptown (taking over a charming older home in the Dallas neighborhood). The modern and work-friendly shop is known for their great coffees, teas, and food options, including their loaded sweet potato hash and maple-glazed chicken biscuit. Learn more about their expansion, as well as new Dallas roastery here.

