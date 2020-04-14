View The PaperCity Curbside and Delivery Guide View The PaperCity Curbside and Delivery Guide
New North Dallas Barbecue Restaurant Donates Whole Chickens to First Responders and Hospital Workers

Known for a Wide Ranging Menu and Exotic Delicacies, Blu's Barbeque is Now Paying it Forward

BY // 04.14.20
Blu’s BBQ Dallas

25-year-old Zach Bergenholtz opened Blu's Barbecue in 2019.

Blu’s Barbeque quietly opened on North Dallas’ Preston Road last year. A former barbershop-turned-restaurant — the brainchild of Texas Tech alum and 25-year-old pitmaster Zach Bergenholtz — has offered everything from exotic options such as smoked alligator to “Tipsy Campfire” bread pudding, and has been able to easily pivot to offering its menu to-go thanks to a unique layout.

Originally, the Blu’s Barbeque’s structure wasn’t quite big enough to fit all of the smokers, kitchen, and seating the restaurant needed, so Bergenholtz added on a 45-foot shipping container, which now features a walk-up window — perfect for contactless pickup after ordering online or calling in. Bergenholtz also recently launched an online ordering system, making it even easier for BBQ lovers to still order their favorites during this stressful time.

Blu’s BBQ Dallas
Thanks to the success of their walk-up window, Blu’s Barbeque has been able to give back almost $6,000 in whole chickens to frontline workers in Dallas and Collin County each week.

Along with their smoked brisket, pulled pork, spare ribs, Akushi smoked sausage and more, vacuum-sealed packages of bulk meat are also available to help customers to elevate their at-home barbecue game. And fortunately, customers have been doing just that — Blu’s sold out of everything on Easter, another success that helped make it possible for Blu’s to give back almost $6,000 in chicken to front-line workers in Dallas and Collin County. The plan is to donate around 100 whole chickens, quartered up for easier consumption of course, each week.

To apply for a meal, first responders can email their name, phone number, address, and best days or times to receive the food to info@blusbarbeque.com.

Blu’s Barbeque is open for pickup at 17630 Preston Road (Tuesdays through Sundays) from 11 am to 8 pm. Keep an eye out for a drive-thru option, which Bergenholtz is planning to make available soon.

