Restaurants

Mot Hai Ba’s Peja Krstic Will Open a New Bistro, Carte Blanche Closes in Lower Greenville, and More Dallas Restaurant News

Your Weekly Need-to-Know Dish

BY // 06.12.24
Chef Peja Krstic Dallas

Mot Hai Ba's Chef Peja Krstic is opening a new restaurant in the former Boulevardier space. (Courtesy of Mot Hai Ba via Instagram)

The Dallas dining scene is forever evolving. To help you stay in the know, we’ve gathered the buzziest openings, the unfortunate closures, and any other food news we might find fitting. The Dallas Dish is your weekly helping of need-to-know North Texas restaurant news — and will hopefully point you in the direction of your next great reservation.

The Latest Dallas Restaurant News to Know

Mot Hai Ba
Mot Hai Ba is tiny, but mighty in the impact that it makes on its customers. (Photo by Kathy Tran)

The chef-owner of Mot Hai Ba is debuting a new restaurant in the former Boulevardier space.

In March, one of Dallas’ best French restaurants, Boulevardier, closed its doors for good in Bishop Arts after 12 years. Now, a Dallas chef is bringing the beloved bistro space back to life with a new concept. Slated to open this fall, Chef Peja Krstic of Mot Hai Ba and Ichi Dallas will debut Pillar, a modern American bistro for the Oak Cliff neighborhood. Krstic told D Magazine that he’s been going to Boulevardier since it opened. He also says that the space shouldn’t change too much and he’s still working on menu ideas, but he is having Logan Johnson (a former Mot Hai Ba chef) come on as executive sous chef at the new spot.

Carte Blanche Dallas
Carte Blanche has closed in Dallas’ Lower Greenville. (Courtesy)

After three years in Lower Greenville, an acclaimed bakery and upscale restaurant closes.

This past weekend, the owners of restaurant-slash-bakery Carte Blanche announced its closure on Instagram. Husband and wife chefs Casey and Amy La Rue state: “While our dinner service is great, it struggles in this area, as most people don’t come to Greenville for a fancy dinner. Our bakery does well, but transitioning to a 100% bakery would require a significant investment in expensive equipment. ”

They continue by saying that they’ve sold the space (which I’m sure was snatched up pretty quickly). We’ll be on the lookout for what’s opening in that spot next.

CLIFTON CLUB Owner Greg Katz (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)
Owner Greg Katz in his newly opened lounge, Clifton Club. (Photo by Jonathan Zizzo)

A beloved Preston Hollow restaurant closes to make way for a new concept from the owners of Beverley’s.

The owners of Clifton Club, Green Point Seafood & Oyster Bar, and Beverley’s — brothers Greg and Nik Katz — are taking over the former 24-year-old Suze space in Preston Hollow. Set to open in November, the new, not-yet-named concept will feature “Katz Bros. LLC signature South African references to the Katz brother’s family legacy as well as an accessible menu, warm staff, and nationally recognized interior design from Wallace Johnson Studio.”

For over two decades, chef-owner Gilbert Garza has run Suze — a fine dining neighborhood bistro that leaned Mediterranean and was loved by many. (If we had to choose a Suze successor, it would be harder to do better than the Katz brothers.) Suze’s last day of service will be June 28, 2024.

Gifts for Dad

Swipe
  • Bering's Gift's June 2024
  • Bering's Gift's June 2024
  • Bering's Gift's June 2024
  • Bering's Gift's June 2024
  • Bering's Gift's June 2024
  • Bering's Gift's June 2024
  • Bering's Gift's June 2024
  • Bering's Gift's June 2024
  • Bering's Gift's June 2024
  • Bering's Gift's June 2024

Part of the Special Series:

PaperCity - The Dallas Dish
Featured Events
Discover Weber Pellet Grill at Bering's
SHOP NOW

Featured Properties

Swipe
3126 Wroxton
West University
FOR SALE

3126 Wroxton
West University, TX

$1,950,000 Learn More about this property
Mary Rothwell
This property is listed by: Mary Rothwell (580) 777-0057 Email Realtor
3126 Wroxton
2708 Colquitt
Upper Kirby
FOR SALE

2708 Colquitt
Houston, TX

$1,125,000 Learn More about this property
Cathy Blum
This property is listed by: Cathy Blum (713) 320-9050 Email Realtor
2708 Colquitt
5554 Longmont Drive
Tanglewood
FOR SALE

5554 Longmont Drive
Houston, TX

$5,499,000 Learn More about this property
Colleen Sherlock
This property is listed by: Colleen Sherlock (713) 858-6699 Email Realtor
5554 Longmont Drive
4211 Long Tom Court
Pirates Beach
FOR SALE

4211 Long Tom Court
Galveston, TX

$1,200,000 Learn More about this property
Mary Rothwell
This property is listed by: Mary Rothwell (580) 777-0057 Email Realtor
4211 Long Tom Court
3425 Petite Circle
Pirates Cove
FOR SALE

3425 Petite Circle
Galveston, TX

$3,400,000 Learn More about this property
Bet Jennings
This property is listed by: Bet Jennings (281) 773-3477 Email Realtor
3425 Petite Circle
4018 Childress
West University Area
FOR SALE

4018 Childress
Houston, TX

$685,000 Learn More about this property
Catherine York
This property is listed by: Catherine York (713) 471-4575 Email Realtor
4018 Childress
8 Dunnam Lane
Bunker Hill Village
FOR SALE

8 Dunnam Lane
BunkerHill, TX

$3,200,000 Learn More about this property
Sharon Ballas
This property is listed by: Sharon Ballas (713) 822-3895 Email Realtor
8 Dunnam Lane
9 Creekside Circle
Hunters Creek Village
FOR SALE

9 Creekside Circle
Hunters Creek , TX

$4,050,000 Learn More about this property
Pama Abercrombie
This property is listed by: Pama Abercrombie (832) 715-7995 Email Realtor
9 Creekside Circle
Presented by Greenwood King
Take Video Tours View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email
X
X