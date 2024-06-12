Mot Hai Ba’s Peja Krstic Will Open a New Bistro, Carte Blanche Closes in Lower Greenville, and More Dallas Restaurant News

The Dallas dining scene is forever evolving. To help you stay in the know, we’ve gathered the buzziest openings, the unfortunate closures, and any other food news we might find fitting. The Dallas Dish is your weekly helping of need-to-know North Texas restaurant news — and will hopefully point you in the direction of your next great reservation.

The Latest Dallas Restaurant News to Know

The chef-owner of Mot Hai Ba is debuting a new restaurant in the former Boulevardier space.

In March, one of Dallas’ best French restaurants, Boulevardier, closed its doors for good in Bishop Arts after 12 years. Now, a Dallas chef is bringing the beloved bistro space back to life with a new concept. Slated to open this fall, Chef Peja Krstic of Mot Hai Ba and Ichi Dallas will debut Pillar, a modern American bistro for the Oak Cliff neighborhood. Krstic told D Magazine that he’s been going to Boulevardier since it opened. He also says that the space shouldn’t change too much and he’s still working on menu ideas, but he is having Logan Johnson (a former Mot Hai Ba chef) come on as executive sous chef at the new spot.

After three years in Lower Greenville, an acclaimed bakery and upscale restaurant closes.

This past weekend, the owners of restaurant-slash-bakery Carte Blanche announced its closure on Instagram. Husband and wife chefs Casey and Amy La Rue state: “While our dinner service is great, it struggles in this area, as most people don’t come to Greenville for a fancy dinner. Our bakery does well, but transitioning to a 100% bakery would require a significant investment in expensive equipment. ”

They continue by saying that they’ve sold the space (which I’m sure was snatched up pretty quickly). We’ll be on the lookout for what’s opening in that spot next.

A beloved Preston Hollow restaurant closes to make way for a new concept from the owners of Beverley’s.

The owners of Clifton Club, Green Point Seafood & Oyster Bar, and Beverley’s — brothers Greg and Nik Katz — are taking over the former 24-year-old Suze space in Preston Hollow. Set to open in November, the new, not-yet-named concept will feature “Katz Bros. LLC signature South African references to the Katz brother’s family legacy as well as an accessible menu, warm staff, and nationally recognized interior design from Wallace Johnson Studio.”

For over two decades, chef-owner Gilbert Garza has run Suze — a fine dining neighborhood bistro that leaned Mediterranean and was loved by many. (If we had to choose a Suze successor, it would be harder to do better than the Katz brothers.) Suze’s last day of service will be June 28, 2024.