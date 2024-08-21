Muchacho Owner Debuts a New Seafood Spot in Addison, Trompo Closes For Good, and More Dallas Restaurant News

The Dallas dining scene is forever evolving. To help you stay in the know, we’ve gathered the buzziest openings, the unfortunate closures, and any other food news we might find fitting. The Dallas Dish is your weekly helping of need-to-know North Texas restaurant news — and will hopefully point you in the direction of your next great reservation.

The Latest Dallas Restaurant News to Know

The owner of Muchacho Tex Mex debuts a new seafood restaurant in Addison.

Chef Omar Flores and his Big Dill Hospitality group just opened a new seafood spot called Even Coast on Belt Line Road in Addison. Flores’ other concepts Whistle Britches and Muchacho Tex Mex have both expanded to other North Texas locations since they opened. “The aim [of Even Coast] was to create a dining experience that is elegant yet approachable, with dishes highlighting the natural flavors of the freshest ingredients possible and prepared using expert culinary techniques,” a release states.

The seafood menu features Texas redfish, New Bedford MA scallops, Chilean salmon, and charcoal grilled Spanish octopus. Pasta are also a highlight as they are made in-house daily and include Bucatini with lump crab, Mafalde with slow-cooked beef and pork bolognese, and Fusilli with basil pesto Genovese. There are also several steaks and pork chops sourced from Allen Brothers like prime beef filet-center cut, prime ribeye-Delmonico, a 10-ounce prime hanger, and 32-ounce Côte De Boeuf prime bone-in ribeye.

As for the design, a statement says that it’s globally inspired. “The restaurant boasts unique imported materials that are featured throughout and is anchored by a large feature bar, perfect for people watching and dining. The open kitchen offers activity and is designed to be a show itself. Natural light and a connection to the incredible outdoor spaces create airy energy day to night. Unique custom lighting features are works of art.”

Lauded Oak Cliff taco shop closes for good.

After raising enough money through a GoFundMe to reopen in January, Trompo (one of our favorite local taco joints) has officially shuttered for good, according to the Dallas Morning News. The Jefferson Avenue spot has struggled since it moved there from Bishop Arts in 2o19. Before that, owner Luis Olvera originally opened his concept on Singleton Boulevard, which he was forced to move out of since the building didn’t meet city code. A second, East Dallas location debuted in 2021 but closed in 2022. Early this year, Olvera was locked out of his last remaining location due to being behind on rent by $36,000. He posted a YouTube video asking for help and the public answered. But now he’s completely out of money, Olvera told the DMN. He says the failure comes down to bad real estate choices.

A favorite Guatemalan bakery and restaurant opens a second North Texas location.

When it opened its first U.S. location in Dallas’ Uptown in 2019, San Martín Bakery & Restaurant quickly gained popularity for its authentic Guatemalan breakfast, artisanal bread and pastries, and extensive lunch and dinner menus. Now, it’s expanding to a second DFW outpost in Addison on Thursday, August 22. You’ll usually find a line out the door, especially for weekend brunch at the Uptown location so it’ll be great to have another spot to get chilaquiles and pan dulce.

A Dallas restaurateur brings a barbecue spot (his sixth concept) to the West End.

Today, Jay Khan opens his sixth dining concept in the West End — Moak’s Texas Family BBQ. We recently spoke to Khan about his latest addition (to his already extensive portfolio that includes RJ Mexican Cuisine and 3Eleven Kitchen & Cocktails) and his upcoming plans for revitalizing the area.