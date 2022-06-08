Dallas’ 10 Best Taco Spots — From Proven Standouts to Hidden Finds, This is Your Guide

Updated: June 8, 2022

If you’ve lived in Dallas long enough, you know that there are a ton of good taco spots. You also know that it’s tough to name just one favorite. To help you find your tortilla-wrapped match, we zeroed in on the absolute best places for tacos in the city. From crowd favorites to hole-in-the-wall gems, these are the best taco spots in Dallas.

A grilled octopus taco from Revolver Taco Lounge.

Revolver Taco Lounge

2701 Main Street, Suite 120

This Deep Ellum spot opened in 2017 in a small space with just 49 seats. Since then, it’s made its way to a permanent spot on the lists of best tacos circulating around Dallas. Owned by Regino Rojas, the corn tortillas are house-made and fresh as can be. Tacos are served on simple, single-colored plates, highlighting what really matters. The al pastor is the must-try here. For $8 you can try the Imported Monterey Cabrito, as seen on Bizarre Foods America, which has baby goat, oven roasted Michoacan-style birria, onion, cilantro and salsa.

East Dallas’ Mami Coco was named a Top 100 Texas Restaurant by Yelp this year. (Courtesy of Mami Coco)

Mami Coco

4500 Bryan Street

Opened by Gustavo De Los Rios in 2018, this East Dallas taco spot recently earned a spot in Yelp’s Top 100 Texas Restaurants. Don’t miss Taco Tuesday, when you can get five tacos and a canned drink for just $8.99. Mami Coco favorites include shredded beef, barbacoa, beef tongue, and chicken. The enchiladas (with your choice of meat) are also quite tasty.

Resident Taqueria is one of the best spots in Lake Highlands to get tacos. (Courtesy)

Resident Taqueria

9661 Audelia Road, Suite 112

Founded in 2015 by Andrew Marc Savoie, this Lake Highlands spot offers some of the most unique tacos in Dallas. The chef-driven menu includes the pecan smoked chicken (with pickled sofrito, crushed peanuts, and salsa macha), braised beef short ribs, and Resident braised pork shoulder. Veggie options are a slow-cooked mushroom or caramelized cauliflower taco.

Tacos La Banqueta is a popular hole-in-the-wall taco spot in Dallas. (Courtesy of Dianna N. via Yelp)

Tacos La Banqueta

Locations in Dallas (1305 Carroll Avenue, 7233 Gaston Avenue), Arlington (1021 E Pioneer Pkwy, 2007 Southeast Pkwy) and Fort Worth (2007 Southeast Pkwy)

This hole-in-the-wall spot serves up some of the best Mexican food in the city. Taco options include al pastor, bistek, cabeza, tripa, and so much more. You’ll also find breakfast tacos featuring chorizo, bacon, and potatoes with egg.

Austin-based Tacodeli has brought two taco shops to Dallas, at The Hill and West Dallas.

Tacodeli

1878 Sylvan Avenue, 8031 Walnut Hill Lane

With two brick-and-mortar locations in Dallas (The Hill and West Dallas), Tacodeli has a quiet stronghold on our city’s breakfast taco scene. It seems like Papas, Egg, and Cheese, Migas, and The Jess Special are offered at any local coffee shop. The Austin-based spot offers a great taco for beef lovers, The Frontera Fundido Sirloin, the El Conquistador is for those who love pork, and the Papadulce is a great veggie option. Breakfast tacos are available weekdays from 7 am to 11 am and all day on weekends.

Taqueria La Ventana makes authentic, no-frills tacos.

Taqueria La Ventana

3847 Cedar Springs Road, 1611 McKinney Avenue, & 920 S. Harwood Street (Suite 140)

Known for its funky and casual vibe, this taqueria offers everyday Mexican street tacos, with white corn tortillas and fresh salsas handmade every day. There are three Taqueria La Ventana locations in Dallas, including one at the Dallas Farmers Market so take your pick for lunch or dinner.

The menu offers over 10 meat and veggie options. Taco meat choices include steak, chicken, pork, carnitas, shrimp, beef tongue, barbacoa and brisket. Pair with a side of guacamole or elote. Breakfast tacos are served all day, as well.

El Come Taco offers adventurous taco options.

El Come Taco

2513 N. Fitzhugh Avenue

Established in 2013, El Come brings the roots of Mexico City to Dallas, serving traditional tacos. Located in the Henderson area, the counter service taco shop offers so many taco options. From meat lovers to more adventurous tacos, such as the sesos, veal brains, taco, there’s something to eat for whatever mood you’re in.

If you’re feeling adventurous, slip into the neighboring La Vuida Negra, also run by El Come owners and brothers Javier and Luis Villalva. Disguised as a bridal shop from the outside, this tiny, moody mezcal bar has become a fast local favorite.

Tacos, Bites & Beats has taken over the former Taco Stop spot in the Design District. (Courtesy)

Tacos, Bites, and Beats

1900 Irving Boulevard

After first hitting the scene as a food truck since 2017, this taco shop opened its first brick-and-mortar location in the former Taco Stop space in the Design District last year. The street taco concept is now serving breakfast (7 am to 10:30 am) and lunch (10:30 am to 3 pm), with a variety of tacos including chicken tinga, beef, vegetarian, and carnitas.

Tacos Mariachi owner Jesus Carmona re-opened his beloved taco shop as “Milagro.” (Photo by Megan Ziots)

Milagro

440 Singleton Boulevard, Suite 100

Tacos Mariachi is back in West Dallas. Well, it has a new name — Milagro Taco Cantina — but the original menu of the beloved taco spot has returned with a few new highlights. Owned by Jesus Carmona, both Tacos Mariachi locations closed during the pandemic. Milagro, Spanish for “miracle,” is a result of these experiences. The menu is relatively the same as the taco shop Guy Fieri featured on “Diners, Drive-ins, and Dives” in 2018. The popular pulpo (octopus), smoked salmon, and shrimp tacos remain hits. There is also a new ceviche tostada on the menu — the shrimp was a personal favorite.

You can also find Chilangos Tacos at Legacy Food Hall.

Chilangos Tacos

10777 Harry Hines Boulevard, Suite 130

This is a newer spot to North Dallas. It’s a Chingona Mexico City taqueria transported to Dallas. It was created from the idea of going back to the basics and offering the most natural ways to serve tacos, as if you were in Mexico. The menu has everything from al pastor to hongos and you can even ask for a surprise off menu taco. Carne asada tacos are another favorite, along with barbacoa. They also have ice cold Jarritos of many different flavors and horchata to wash all those tacos down.