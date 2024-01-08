The Owners of Namo (and Bar Colette) Debut A New Fine Dining Restaurant at The Quad, And More Dallas Taco News

The Dallas dining scene is forever evolving. To help you stay in the know, we’ve gathered the buzziest openings, the unfortunate closures, and any other food news we might find fitting. The Dallas Dish is your weekly helping of need-to-know North Texas restaurant news — and will hopefully point you in the direction of your next great reservation.

The Latest Dallas Restaurant News to Know

The owners of Namo are teaming up with a Las Vegas chef on a new Uptown restaurant.

Co-owners of Namo and brothers Brandon Cohanim and Henry Cohanim are on a roll this year. After recently opening a European-style bar in West Village called Bar Colette, the duo is set to debut a modern European fine dining restaurant at the redeveloped Quadrangle in Uptown later this year. It’ll be called Mamani. They’ve brought on chef Christophe de Lellis (formerly at Vegas’ Joël Robuchon) as culinary director. Now called “The Quad,” five buildings will house five new restaurants including the second-ever Written by the Seasons, Australian cafe Two Hands, and more.

A top Dallas taco joint shutters in Oak Cliff, but is trying to raise money to reopen.

It’s been a struggle for Trompo since its initial opening on Singleton Boulevard in 2016. Owned by Luis Olvera, the favorite taco spot has moved several times over the past few years (it’s been in Bishop Arts, West Dallas, East Dallas, and most recently, on Jefferson Avenue in Oak Cliff). As first reported by D Magazine, it’s likely closed for good now. Olvera announced the latest closure on Instagram Live, noting he was locked out by his landlord on January 3 for not paying back rent. As of January 7, Olvera has launched a GoFundMe in an attempt to save his restaurant. He announced in a YouTube video titled “I have 5 days to save my restaurant.” He states that he owes his landlord $36,000. As of the writing of this article, Trompo has raised $6,500.

A Frisco taco spot is expanding to Dallas proper this spring.

Opening at Preston Hollow Village Shopping Center, Frisco-based Chído Taco Lounge will debut its second location in Dallas proper on May 5. The original spot was opened in 2021 by Blaine McGowan. It became popular for its traditional street tacos, as well as more unique dishes like loaded fries, short ribs, birria ramen, Korean barbecue tacos, Bang Bang shrimp tacos, and more. The Dallas outpost will offer a high-end tequila lounge as well, which will host exclusive tasting events for members of the new program.