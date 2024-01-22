Restaurants

A New Bagel Shop Debuts on Lower Greenville, a Fort Worth-Based Favorite Takes Over Dallas Chop House, and More Restaurant News

Your Weekly Need-To-Know Dish

BY // 01.22.24
Wicked Butcher Dallas

Wicked Butcher opens in the former Dallas Chop House space in Downtown Dallas. (Courtesy of www.ThaninPhoto.com)

The Dallas dining scene is forever evolving. To help you stay in the know, we’ve gathered the buzziest openings, the unfortunate closures, and any other food news we might find fitting. The Dallas Dish is your weekly helping of need-to-know North Texas restaurant news — and will hopefully point you in the direction of your next great reservation.

The Latest Dallas Restaurant News to Know

Abby's Bagels Dallas
Abby’s Bagels is now open on Lower Greenville. (Courtesy)

A new bagel shop from HIDE Bar owner opens on Lower Greenville.

Head of NB Concepts (HIDE, Royal 38) Nick Backlund has just debuted a new bagel shop on Greenville Avenue called Abby’s Bagels. Named after his wife, the new spot serves 15 kinds of bagels (including two gluten-free options), 15 kinds of cream cheese (including three vegan and a few unique choices like salt & vinegar, ranch, and birthday cake), sandwiches, and coffee. The shop only has outdoor seating if you’re looking to dine in. Online ordering is also coming soon.

Wicked Butcher Dallas
Wicked Butcher is offering several Dallas-exclusive dishes like the beef carpaccio. (Courtesy)

A favorite Fort Worth steakhouse debuts a sister location in Dallas.

One of the best steakhouses in Fort Worth, Wicked Butcher, has opened its second location ever in downtown Dallas. The favorite Cowtown restaurant has taken over the former Dallas Chop House space in the Comerica Bank Tower. New featured dishes are on the menu, exclusive to this new outpost. These include beef carpaccio, short rib hummus, truffled eggs, cacio e pepe, Japanese wagyu, beef Wellington, lobster bucatini, and more.

Lawry’s Dallas Exterior
After 40 years in Addison, Lawry’s Prime Rib will close this spring. (Courtesy)

After 40 years, an Addison steakhouse shutters this spring.

Family-owned and operated steakhouse, Lawry’s Prime Rib, has been serving steak and seafood in Addison since 1983. This April, the restaurant will shutter due to the building being sold to a new owner. The brand debuted its first location in Beverly Hills in 1938 where only one entree was served — roasted prime rib with Yorkshire pudding and mashed potatoes. It expanded to a second outpost in Chicago (now closed), then Dallas and Las Vegas in the U.S. Several locations are still open in Asia.

NFL player Matthew Judon is opening his first restaurant in Victory Park this spring.

Going into the former Hard Rock Cafe space in downtown Dallas, 9NINE Kitchen & Lounge is a new restaurant from New England Patriots linebacker and Colleyville resident Matthew Judon. Set to open in March 2024 — with a soft opening on March 11, and a grand opening on March 16 —, Judon’s first dining venture (with the help of Robert Morris and Shamar Willis) will offer Southern comfort food, as well as other cuisines.

