7 Non-Stops from Dallas to Book This Valentine’s Day If Travel is Your Love Language

Roses are red. Violets are blue. We’re more than ready to book a trip. How about you? When February rolls around, most Dallasites are fresh off a dry January and ready to reward themselves after a month of health and wellness. And what better way to celebrate and escape the cold than with a quick weekend away with our special someone? Here are seven hotels for every type of Valentine’s Day traveler — each of which is just one non-stop flight from Dallas.

Flowers die and chocolates melt, but memories made on vacation last a lifetime.

This recently restored landmark property is partnering with The Bluebird Café out of Nashville to offer intimate performances on February 16 and 17 via the venue’s signature “In the Round” songwriter show format at the resort’s bunkhouse. JT Harding and Jenn Schott take the stage performing and chatting about their iconic songs written for Kenny Chesney, Tim McGraw, George Strait, and more. Learn more about the package here which includes two VIP tickets, lodging and an after-show dinner at SkyFire on property.

2. For Spa Lovers- Esperanza, Auberge Resorts Collection (DFW -> SJD)

It’s hard to think of a better way to reward yourself for eating clean and getting lean in January than with a visit to a revitalized spa at one of the most iconic properties in Cabo. The Forbes 5 Star award-winnigva spa recently rolled out a refreshed spa menu rooted in Mexican healing traditions and techniques in an elevated environment. In addition to an a la carte spa menu, the property is offering half day wellness journeys rooted in the medicine wheel for those who want more than just a quick hot stone massage before their afternoon margarita.

3. For Fitness Lovers- Rosewood Miramar Beach (DFW -> SBA)

Not everyone can relax on vacation or at least not for the entire trip. This California cool resort is helping those that need to get their heart beating on vacation by rolling out its all new Miramar Surf Club experience. Book this two-hour private lesson from ex-pro surfer Adam Lambert who learned how to surf on this iconic beach by his dad. Not only do you get a killer workout, but you also get highlight photos and a video to prove to all your friends that you did it.

4. For Mountain Lovers: Mollie Aspen (DAL -> ASE)

For some, this season is for skiing, plain and simple. Check out the latest luxury lodging destination in Aspen that was created for those with an appreciation for intimacy and connection. It’s a 13-minute walk to Aspen Mountain and a 7-minute drive to Buttermilk. Not to mention the third-floor rooftop boasts rare, unobstructed mountain views. Talk about a perfect spot to celebrate Valentine’s Day with your special someone. We can already envision curling up by the fire with a Mollie’s Toddy.

5. For Glamping Lovers: La Quinta Resort & Club (DFW -> PSP)

Ready to take your Texas Hill Country glamping experience on the road? This luxury resort is giving those that want to camp in style a way to test the waters with two nights on the 45 acre property and one night in a Camp’d Out glamping tent in Joshua Tree National park. This experience includes star gazing, an overnight butler, meals, and a morning coffee service. Now this is a seriously sweet camping experience that we can get behind.

6. For Architecture Lovers: Perry Lane Hotel (DAL -> SAV)

We love that you can hop on a plan to Savannah from Dallas Love Field. It’s a quick and easy vacation unlike anything in Texas. In addition to being a sophisticated and striking building in and of itself, this posh property offers unique experiences to help you get acquainted with America’s First Planned City. We recommend the private architectural tour by Savannah College of Art and Design graduate Jonathan Stalcup. This walk and talk affair is an hour long and features your cocktail of choice. Cheers to Southern Architecture!

7. For Family Trip Lovers: Four Seasons Hotel Boston (DFW -> BOS)

Last but certainly not least, making memories with your sweetheart may mean taking your entire family on a trip depending on your season of life. Four Seasons Boston, which recently revealed an updated lobby created in partnership with renowned designer Ken Fulk, wins major brownie points with their junior clientele by offering “kids only” amenities including fun scavenger hunts, free “babyccino” cocoas, and help securing reservations to ice skate at the nearby Boston Common Frog Pond. The property’s winter enchantment family package allows for an in room tent set up and a take home version of Willow, the hotel’s resident swan.