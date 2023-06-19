Restaurants / Lists

The Best Dishes We’ve Tried From New Dallas Restaurants So Far This Year

The Food We Can't Stop Thinking About

BY // 06.19.23
Quarter Acre smoked salmon credit Emily Loving (Photo by Emily Loving)

The Hot-smoked Glory Bay Salmon at Quarter Acre is a must-try. (Photo by Emily Loving)

Already in 2023, there has been a whirlwind of new Dallas restaurant openings, and it’s been tough to keep up. But we’ve done our best and tried as many dishes as possible at new breakfast, lunch, and dinner spots. And there are always just a handful of bites that we cannot stop thinking about even six months after trying them.

These are the most memorable dishes at new Dallas restaurants in 2023 (so far)…

Starship Bagel Dallas
Starship Bagel just debuted a downtown Dallas location. (Courtesy)

Millennial Falcon at Starship Bagel

If you have not yet stopped at Starship Bagel‘s first Dallas location, you’ve got to make your way downtown for one outstanding bagel creation. There’s obviously a space theme going on here and the Millennial Falcon is one of the most popular bagel sandwiches for good reason. It’s a fresh bagel topped with smashed avocado, tomato, pickled red onion, sprouts, crushed red pepper, and your choice of schmear.

 

Crown Block (Photo by Bill Milne)
Led by sushi chef Intae “Ian” Kim (Nobu, Uchi), sushi is a must-try at Crown Block (Photo by Bill Milne)

Sushi at Crown Block

All of the sushi options at this new Reunion Tower restaurant are so good that we couldn’t narrow it down to just one. But we do have a few favorites you must try during your visit to the sky-high spot: the Fuji Tuna Roll, Yellowtail Crudo, Avocado Crunch, and Truffle Tuna Cones.

 

Cuates Kitchen Dallas
Cuates Kitchen offers so many great tacos, but the Chicken Mole Taco (on the right) stands out. (Photo by Megan Ziots)

Chicken Mole Taco at Cuates Kitchen

This new restaurant is serving some stellar tacos and Venezuelan food in Oak Lawn. Originally a food truck, the family-owned business just expanded to its first brick-and-mortar in the former Modest Rogers house on Fairmount Street. One dish we cannot stop thinking about is the chicken mole taco. The mole is house-made and comes topped with queso fresco and onions.

 

Quarter Acre Best Dallas Dishes 2023
Hot-smoked Glory Bay Salmon at Quarter Acre. (Photo by Emily Loving)

Hot-smoked Glory Bay Salmon at Quarter Acre

Although it opened in January 2023, we have not been able to forget the hot-smoked Glory Bay salmon dish at this New Zealand-inspired restaurant in Lower Greenville. I’d never had a piece of salmon so tender and flavorful until dining at Quarter Acre. It comes with fried bread, sea and soil lettuce, turnip, and shallot cream.

 

Komodo Best Dallas Dishes 2023
The Peking Duck is a can’t-miss dish at Komodo Dallas. (Photo by Ashley Estave)

Peking Duck at Komodo

This Miami-based Asian restaurant‘s signature dish, Peking Duck, is worth the price tag ($105) in Deep Ellum. It’s one of the most delicious duck entrees you’ll ever try with several rice pancakes available — as well as cucumber, scallion, and hoisin accouterments — to make your own little duck “tacos” with.

 

JOA Best Dallas Dishes 2023
I’m still thinking about the corn cheese at JOA. (Photo by Megan Ziots)

Corn Cheese at JOA

It’s rare that a side dish makes a best dishes list, but I have not been able to stop thinking about this melty, cheese bowl of corn at JOA Korean BBQ. A popular Korean dish made with sweet corn and mozzarella cheese, it’s dangerously addicting.

 

The Saint Best Dallas Dishes 2023
The Brisket and Foie Gras Ravioli served in a cherry reduction is a must-try at The Saint. (Photo by Kayla Enright)

Brisket and Foie Gras Ravioli at The Saint

My favorite dish during a recent dinner at this new Italian steakhouse in East Dallas, this ravioli comes served in a dried cherry reduction that truly makes the dish. It’s the perfect combination of savory and sweet.

