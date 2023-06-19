The Best Dishes We’ve Tried From New Dallas Restaurants So Far This Year

Already in 2023, there has been a whirlwind of new Dallas restaurant openings, and it’s been tough to keep up. But we’ve done our best and tried as many dishes as possible at new breakfast, lunch, and dinner spots. And there are always just a handful of bites that we cannot stop thinking about even six months after trying them.

These are the most memorable dishes at new Dallas restaurants in 2023 (so far)…

Millennial Falcon at Starship Bagel

If you have not yet stopped at Starship Bagel‘s first Dallas location, you’ve got to make your way downtown for one outstanding bagel creation. There’s obviously a space theme going on here and the Millennial Falcon is one of the most popular bagel sandwiches for good reason. It’s a fresh bagel topped with smashed avocado, tomato, pickled red onion, sprouts, crushed red pepper, and your choice of schmear.

Sushi at Crown Block

All of the sushi options at this new Reunion Tower restaurant are so good that we couldn’t narrow it down to just one. But we do have a few favorites you must try during your visit to the sky-high spot: the Fuji Tuna Roll, Yellowtail Crudo, Avocado Crunch, and Truffle Tuna Cones.

Chicken Mole Taco at Cuates Kitchen

This new restaurant is serving some stellar tacos and Venezuelan food in Oak Lawn. Originally a food truck, the family-owned business just expanded to its first brick-and-mortar in the former Modest Rogers house on Fairmount Street. One dish we cannot stop thinking about is the chicken mole taco. The mole is house-made and comes topped with queso fresco and onions.

Hot-smoked Glory Bay Salmon at Quarter Acre

Although it opened in January 2023, we have not been able to forget the hot-smoked Glory Bay salmon dish at this New Zealand-inspired restaurant in Lower Greenville. I’d never had a piece of salmon so tender and flavorful until dining at Quarter Acre. It comes with fried bread, sea and soil lettuce, turnip, and shallot cream.

Peking Duck at Komodo

This Miami-based Asian restaurant‘s signature dish, Peking Duck, is worth the price tag ($105) in Deep Ellum. It’s one of the most delicious duck entrees you’ll ever try with several rice pancakes available — as well as cucumber, scallion, and hoisin accouterments — to make your own little duck “tacos” with.

Corn Cheese at JOA

It’s rare that a side dish makes a best dishes list, but I have not been able to stop thinking about this melty, cheese bowl of corn at JOA Korean BBQ. A popular Korean dish made with sweet corn and mozzarella cheese, it’s dangerously addicting.

Brisket and Foie Gras Ravioli at The Saint

My favorite dish during a recent dinner at this new Italian steakhouse in East Dallas, this ravioli comes served in a dried cherry reduction that truly makes the dish. It’s the perfect combination of savory and sweet.