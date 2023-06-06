A European-Style Cocktail Bar in West Village, a ’90s Throwback Spot in Snider Plaza, and Another Bob’s Expansion

The Dallas dining scene is always evolving. To help you stay in the know, we’ve gathered the buzziest openings, the unfortunate closures, and any other food news we might find fitting. The Dallas Dish is your weekly helping of need-to-know North Texas restaurant news — and will hopefully point you in the direction of your next great reservation.

The Latest Restaurant News to Know – June 2023

The team behind Namo will open a new European-inspired concept at West Village this summer.

Later this summer, Namo founder Brandon Cohanim will debut a new cocktail-forward concept called Colette at West Village. Along with Ruben Rolon (formerly head bartender at Michelin-recognized restaurants L’Atelier de Joël Robuchon Miami and Le Jardinier Miami), the duo is crafting a menu focusing on European spirits and utilizing “ingredient preservation, fermentation, and clarification.” They’ll also be making in-house chartreuse, vermouth, and bitters, as well as serving small bites.

A kid-friendly ’90s throwback restaurant debuts in University Park.

Vandelay Hospitality has officially brought Slider & Blues back to life in the Park Cities. A 1997 Dallas concept and a spot CEO Hunter Pond frequented as a kid, this kid-friendly eatery and arcade parlor offers pizzas, smashburgers, and milkshakes in Snider Plaza. Adults can also opt for an alcoholic beverage. As for the arcade part, games include Skee-ball, hoops, air hockey, and more.

A favorite Dallas steakhouse expands to McKinney — with a cigar bar.

For 30 years, Bob’s Steak & Chop House has been a Dallas staple for great meats and its iconic giant carrot side. In 2019, founder Bob Sambol bought back his restaurant and began greeting customers at the Lemmon Avenue location once again. Nowadays, Bob’s has 15 locations across the country, with local spots in Fort Worth, Grapevine, and Plano. On June 2, the newest Bob’s debuted in McKinney District 121, and it offers a cigar bar (a first for the brand).