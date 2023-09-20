Restaurants

Crown Block Adds All-Inclusive Brunch, La Mina Reopens as a Latin Nightclub, and More Dallas Restaurant News

BY // 09.20.23
Crown Block (Photo by Bill Milne)

Led by sushi chef Intae "Ian" Kim (Nobu, Uchi), sushi is a must-try at Crown Block. (Photo by Bill Milne)

The Dallas dining scene is forever evolving. To help you stay in the know, we’ve gathered the buzziest openings, the unfortunate closures, and any other food news we might find fitting. The Dallas Dish is your weekly helping of need-to-know North Texas restaurant news — and will hopefully point you in the direction of your next great reservation.

The Latest Dallas Restaurant News to Know — September 2023

Crown Blockberry, photo by Bill Milne
The Crown Blockberry is a must-try cocktail at Crown Block. (Photo by Bill Milne)

Reunion Tower’s sky-high restaurant is debuting Sunday brunch service this weekend.

Starting on Sunday, September 24, Crown Block will begin serving brunch atop the Reunion Tower. For $80 per person, the all-inclusive experience includes buffet stations, a choice of an entree, and non-alcoholic beverages. Guests can add on the customizable Bloody Mary Bar, espresso drinks, mimosa flights, and craft cocktails for an additional cost. A few highlights of the experience are the sushi and seafood bar, carving station, and a candy bar/dessert selection. Entree choices will range from Fried Chicken and Waffles with caviar to Wagyu Croquetta Benedict. Each guest will also be given a complimentary mimosa upon arrival to brunch.

La Mina-582A4646
Underneath the Drey Hotel at The Village Dallas, La Mina is a secret hideaway serving Mexican cuisine and cocktails.

A formerly closed Latin restaurant at The Village Dallas reopens as a nightclub.

In 2021, La Mina debuted at the Drey Hotel at The Village Dallas. Led by chef Tony Ibarra, we enjoyed it for the speakeasy vibes and secret mezcal bar. But when we dined there, it never seemed like there were that many other patrons. It quietly closed some time in the past year, but on Friday, September 29 at 9 pm, it’ll reopen as a nightclub. The reimagined concept will feature live DJs and entertainment regularly. Thursday through Monday, new programming at the spot will range from Latin nights to post-brunch day parties.

400 Gradi
Australian pizza concept, 400 Gradi, opened in downtown Dallas in 2019.

Two Downtown Dallas concepts will debut new locations in McKinney this week.

Australian pizza concept 400 Gradi and its adjacent cafe with gelato and coffee, Zero Gradi, are expanding to the suburbs. Celebrating grand openings in McKinney’s new District 121 development on Saturday, September 23, and Sunday, September 24, the two new concepts will offer a taste of their menus with gelato carts and champagne at a coastal Italian-themed party. And to support the local community, a portion of proceeds from opening day (and from the week following) will be donated to the Community Garden Kitchen of Collin County.

