The Harwood District Debuts a Vibey Japanese Steakhouse, Rise Soufflés Expand Across North Texas, and More Dallas Restaurant News

The Dallas dining scene is forever evolving. To help you stay in the know, we’ve gathered the buzziest openings, the unfortunate closures, and any other food news we might find fitting. The Dallas Dish is your weekly helping of need-to-know North Texas restaurant news — and will hopefully point you in the direction of your next great reservation.

The Latest Dallas Restaurant News to Know

The Harwood District will debut its new Japanese steakhouse this summer.

The 21st dining concept for the prolific Harwood District is opening this summer inside Harwood No. 14. Docent Steak & Lounge will be a Japanese steakhouse offering HWD beef, which comes from Harwood’s exclusive prime-graded Akaushi wagyu cattle, as well as an extensive selection of Kobe beef. The new spot will also offer a sushi bar, wine, and sake.

“The restaurant’s moniker, Docent, is the name for an art gallery guide alluding to the world-class art pieces that will be integrated into the design.” The two-story restaurant will display almost 100 pieces from The Ann & Gabriel Barbier-Mueller Museum: The Samurai Collection. The lower level of the space will feature a “live DJ, sushi bar, and vibe dining environment.”

A favorite Dallas soufflé restaurant expands to Plano, and more North Texas outposts are on the way.

One of our favorite French restaurants in Dallas, Rise is expanding once again. Opened in 2008 by Hedda Gioia Dowd, this intimate spot (which is also a favorite of former First Lady Laura Bush and host to Martha Stewart last summer) in Inwood Village is known for its savory and sweet soufflé options. It’s since debuted in Fort Worth, The Woodlands, and now Plano. And according to the Dallas Morning News, another is on the way to Southlake — set to open in 2025.

Three Dallas restaurants and chefs are named James Beard Award finalists.

Earlier this year, the James Beard Foundation named eight Dallas-Fort Worth restaurants/chefs as semifinalists. The finalists have been announced and only three have made the cut. These include Petra and the Beast’s Misti Norris for Best Chef: Texas, Lucia’s David Uygur for Outstanding Chef, and Gemma for Outstanding Hospitality. We will find out if any of our local spots/chefs have been declared winners on June 8.