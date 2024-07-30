Grand Prairie’s First Food Hall, A Famed Nashville Hot Chicken Spot Leaves Deep Ellum, and More Dallas Restaurant News

The Dallas dining scene is forever evolving. To help you stay in the know, we’ve gathered the buzziest openings, the unfortunate closures, and any other food news we might find fitting. The Dallas Dish is your weekly helping of need-to-know North Texas restaurant news — and will hopefully point you in the direction of your next great reservation.

The Latest Dallas Restaurant News to Know

Dallas’ Milkshake Concepts (STIRR, Saaya) opens Grand Prairie’s first food hall.

Opening on August 2, Serious Eats is a new food hall from Dallas restaurant group, Milkshake Concepts. It’ll open at Grand Prairie’s EpicCentral — a new entertainment complex in North Texas that currently includes two of the brand’s concepts, Vidorra and The Finch. One of their more casual concepts, Serious Pizza, inspired the new food hall. The menu features sliders, pizza, and over-the-top milkshakes.

Guests will be able to customize their order at a digital kiosk, but there are seven specialty shakes including several boozy options for adults. The Vincent Vega has vanilla ice cream, caramel, and bourbon. Regina George is a strawberry shake with a splash of vanilla and a shot of rum. And the Gene Wilder features chocolate and hazelnut liqueur. Specialty food also includes a Tex-Mex slider, Hot Diggity Dog, and pesto pizza slice.

A famed Nashville-based fried chicken spot is leaving Deep Ellum.

In 2022, Hattie B’s debuted its first Texas outpost in Dallas’ Deep Ellum. On August 2, the restaurant will move to the former Lucky’s Hot Chicken space in Oak Lawn. The spot arrived from Nashville when the hot chicken craze was really heating up in Dallas. Like Lucky’s on Lemmon Avenue (and its location on Forest), three DFW outposts of Hot Chicks Chicken have shuttered in the past couple of years — leading us to believe the hot streak is sizzling out. Or perhaps it’s just a bad luck streak for Deep Ellum? A newish Mexican bar and restaurant, Federales, also closed suddenly earlier this month. However, Hattie B’s did have a competing hot chicken spot in the neighborhood — Gus’s World Famous Fried Chicken. We shall see how the new Oak Lawn location plays out.

A favorite Bishop Arts spot closes temporarily to expand its lounge experience.

In Bishop Arts, Exxir Hospitality‘s Moroccan-inspired cocktail bar, Casablanca, is closing temporarily, so it can undergo renovations. Reopening in mid-September 2024, the lounge and karaoke spot will double in size and feature new designs across its lounge, gardens, Palm Bar, and private karaoke rooms.