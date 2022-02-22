The Dallas Dish — Alberto Lombardi Opens His Newest Spot in Frisco and Hattie B’s Makes Its Texas Debut

The restaurant at Community Beer Co. will include communal seating, as well as booths and tables. (Courtesy of Community Beer)

It’s been an unprecedented two years since Bon Appétit named Dallas the 2019 Restaurant City of the Year. But even through a pandemic, our city’s dining scene has persevered. With the overwhelming amount of recent openings (particularly in Deep Ellum, Bishop Arts, and downtown), it’s easy to forget that many in the industry are still struggling, but Texas restaurants have been innovating to provide the comfort food — and cocktails — we need. Now, it’s time to look forward to the Dallas restaurant news ahead.

From exciting openings to unfortunate closures (plus, any other food news we might find fitting), The Dallas Dish is your weekly helping of need-to-know local dining news.

The latest Lombardi concept is an authentic, upscale Italian restaurant with several unique cocktails and wines. (Courtesy)

Alberto Lombardi brings his namesake restaurant, Lombardi Cucina Italiana, to The Star in Frisco.

In celebration of his 45th anniversary as a restauranteur, Albert Lombardi (Taverna, Bistro 31, Toulouse) has opened a new, namesake restaurant at Frisco’s The Star. Called Lombardi Cucina Italiana, the new spot serves authentic Italian cuisine in a modern atmosphere. The interior features Italian marble, Venetian chandeliers, and olive trees. The drink menu ranges from worldly wines to signature cocktails (including an Aniversario Martini with vodka, lemon-zested vermouth, and Lombardi olive oil). And of course, homemade pasta is a large part of the menu, as well as Branzino, Veal parmesan, octopus, and more.

Community Beer Co. moves into a new, massive two-story taproom. (Courtesy of Community Beer)

Community Beer Co. opens its new two-story brewing haven at Pegasus Park.

Almost a year ago, we announced that beloved Dallas brewery Community Beer Co. would be moving into a new, 70,000-square-foot space on Inspiration Drive. After a long wait, the beer haven has finally opened its doors at Pegasus Park. The new facility includes a restaurant, outdoor Biergarten, live music venue, and a two-story taproom.

Hattie B’s Hot Chicken brings authentic Nashville-style hot chicken to Deep Ellum. (Courtesy)

Hattie B’s Hot Chicken debuts in Deep Ellum this Wednesday.

Another Nashville-style hot chicken restaurant has come to Dallas, but this one is actually based in Nashville, Tennessee. Hattie B’s is opening its first Texas location in Deep Ellum on Wednesday, bringing its beloved hot chicken tenders, sandwiches, and more to the neighborhood. You can choose your heat level — options range from Southern (No Heat) to Shut The Cluck Up!!! (Burn Notice). The spot also offers Dirty Bird Fries, seasoned crinkle-cut fries with pimento mac and cheese, and dark meat tender bites topped with comeback sauce.

A Houston location will be coming up next in 2023.