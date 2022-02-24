The 10 Best Fried Chicken Restaurants in Dallas

For the past two years, we have seen a massive influx of Nashville-style hot chicken spots in Dallas. From Tennessee-adjacent imports to Music City favorites, the number of hot chicken restaurants that have opened in our town in such a short period is, honestly, a little insane.

Yes, some of the new spots have been great (Palmer’s, Gus’s, and Ricky’s — which you’ll see below), but the spicy craze of recent has overshadowed plain old classic fried chicken, which Dallas truly has in spades. While some like it hot, not everyone is down for “napalm“-level flavor.

We rounded up the 10 best spots to enjoy the classic Southern dish (hot or not) in Dallas.

Gus’s World Famous Fried Chicken opened their second DFW outpost in Deep Ellum in 2020. (Courtesy)

Gus’s World Famous Fried Chicken

2904 Commerce Street

Opened in Deep Ellum in 2020, this Memphis-based fried chicken spot is the second location in the Dallas-Fort Worth area (the first is along Fort Worth’s Magnolia Avenue). Headquartered in Tennessee, the popular fried chicken chain also offers spicy chicken, mac ‘n cheese, and potato salad in Houston and Austin. The Dallas joint has been featured on shows like Man v. Food and The Food Network’s The Best Thing I Ever Ate.

Street’s Fine Chicken is a family-owned fried chicken spot, offering one of the best chicken and waffle dishes in Dallas. (Courtesy of Street’s)

Street’s Fine Chicken

3857 Cedars Springs Road

An Oak Lawn staple (especially for brunch — the chicken and waffles are incredible), Street’s is a family-owned fried chicken restaurant. In 2017, the brand opened a second fast-casual location at Forest Lane and Inwood, offering whole birds to-go. But the fried chicken truly is the star at both spots, especially paired with a side of sriracha deviled eggs or pimento cheese fritters.

The Mother Clucker is a signature sandwich on the Palmer’s menu. (Photo by Kathy Tran)

Palmer’s Hot Chicken

6465 E. Mockingbird Lane, Suite 316

Another recent addition to the Dallas fried chicken scene, this new Nashville-style spot (an ode to hot chicken creator Thornton Prince) was brought to Lakewood by Texas-native Palmer Fortune. Chef Mills Garwood has crafted some crazy good hot chicken recipes including the MotherClucker, a fried chicken sandwich (in your preferred heat level) with pimento cheese, and pickles.

Mike’s Chicken has been serving some of the city’s best bites in the Medical District for six years. (Courtesy)

Mike’s Chicken

4234 Maple Avenue, Suite 2403

Since opening in an unassuming Medical District spot six years ago, Mike’s has been secretly serving some of the best food in the city. Thankfully, the family-owned brand has plans to expand to a second location on Forest Lane later this year. Some of the most popular items at Mike’s include chicken tenders, a half chicken, and sides like Texas toast and biscuits.

Near SMU, Bubba Cook’s Country offers fried chicken and a drive-thru. (Courtesy)

Bubba’s Cooks Country

6617 Hillcrest Avenue

A major perk of this classic Dallas fried chicken spot, located next to Southern Methodist University, is that it has a drive-thru. It also offers some of the greatest fried chicken strips and chicken fried steak in the city. Mary Beth Vinyard and her husband Paul opened their Art Deco-style diner in Snider Plaza in 1981 and it’s stuck around ever since.

Hattie B’s Hot Chicken brings authentic Nashville-style hot chicken to Deep Ellum. (Courtesy)

Hattie B’s Hot Chicken

3000 Main Street

Opened in 2022 in Deep Ellum, this Nashville hot chicken import has perfected the art. Dallasites have been highly anticipating the arrival of this new spot, and soon, Houston will be getting a location of its own. The first Texas location is now serving up hot chicken tenders, sandwiches, and more in heat levels ranging from Southern (No Heat) to Shut The Cluck Up!!! (Burn Notice). The spot also offers Dirty Bird Fries, seasoned crinkle-cut fries with pimento mac and cheese, and dark meat tender bites topped with comeback sauce.

Yardbird Southern Table and Bar is officially open in Dallas.

Yardbird Table & Bar

2121 N. Pearl Street, Suite 170

In 2020, this Miami-based restaurant debuted in Dallas’ Park District. The Southern spot offers many different kinds of dishes in a modern environment, but the fried chicken is the star. If you like chicken and waffles, definitely try Yardbird’s iteration with spicy watermelon. Topped with bourbon maple syrup and a half bird, it’s delicious. Another popular choice is Lewellyn’s Fine Fried Chicken (also a half bird, but no waffles). Sides like skillet cornbread, mac & cheese, and mashed potatoes perfectly round out the indulgent meal.

Deep Ellum’s Brick & Bones is a must-try spot for fried chicken. (Courtesy)

Brick & Bones

2713 Elm Street

Another Deep Ellum haunt, this restaurant has been serving fried chicken since 2015. Opened by Cliff Edgar, the dive bar-style is filled with Mexican-inspired rooster knick-knacks, loteria imagery, and dishes like habanero bacon mac and poblano mashed potatoes. To achieve its maximal flavor potential, Brick & Bones’ fried chicken is brined for 24 hours.

Ricky’s Hot Chicken opened in 2020 in Richardson and has a second Arlington spot on the way. (Photo by Andrew Le)

Ricky’s Hot Chicken

100 S. Central Expressway, Suite 18, Richardson

This Nashville-style hot chicken spot is in Richardson, but worth the short trek to get some of the best fried chicken in the Dallas area. A second location also just opened in Arlington. Founded by Ricky Tran, the restaurant serves Halal, dairy-free, and peanut-free fried chicken. A riff on the Japanese sandwich, The Sando comes with vinegar slaw, Comeback sauce, and pickles. On weekends, Ricky’s serves a special chicken ‘n waffles brunch item.

Of course, Derry’s famous duck-fat fried chicken is on the menu at Roots Southern Table. (Photo by Alyssa Vincent)

Roots Southern Table

13050 Bee Street, Farmers Branch

Farmers Branch may be a bit of a drive from Dallas, but it’s totally worth it for chef Tiffany Derry’s duck fat fried chicken. Served family-style, the recent James Beard semi-finalist and Bravo’s Top Chef alumni got her inspiration for the recipe from her travels to France, where duck-fat fried fries were having a moment. In addition to Roots, you can also find Derry’s duck-fat fried chicken at her food stall, Roots Chicken Shak, at Plano’s Legacy Hall.