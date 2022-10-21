Restaurants / Openings

Reunion Tower Finds a New Restaurant To Fill Its Iconic 360-Degree Space

Your Weekly Need-To-Know Dining Dish

BY // 10.21.22
Reunion Tower Dallas

Reunion Tower has one of the best views in the city. (Courtesy of Reunion Tower)

It’s been an unprecedented two years since Bon Appétit named Dallas the 2019 Restaurant City of the Year. But even through a pandemic, our city’s dining scene has persevered. With the overwhelming amount of recent openings (particularly in Deep Ellum, Bishop Arts, and downtown), it’s easy to forget that many in the industry are still struggling, but Texas restaurants have been innovating to provide the comfort food — and cocktails — we need. Now, it’s time to look forward to the Dallas restaurant news ahead.

From exciting openings to unfortunate closures (plus, any other food news we might find fitting), The Dallas Dish is your weekly helping of need-to-know North Texas restaurant news.

 

Crown Block Dallas
Husband-and-wife team Elizabeth Blau and chef Kim Canteenwalla are opening Crown Block in Reunion Tower. (Courtesy of Blau + Associates)

Reunion Tower finally announces a new restaurant in its sky-high space.

After Wolfgang Puck’s Five Sixty restaurant shuttered at the top of Reunion Tower in 2020, we’ve been patiently waiting to find out what would take on the iconic spot’s 360-degree views. Now, we’ve learned that Crown Block (from Las Vegas-based restaurant group Blau + Associates) will open in spring 2023. The rare steaks and fine seafood restaurant will make its Dallas debut in partnership with James Beard Award nominees, husband-wife business partners Elizabeth Blau and chef Kim Canteenwalla. Weekend brunch will also be available with a Bloody Mary bar offering seasonal ingredients and pressed juices.

 

Henry's Majestic Dallas
Henry’s Majestic is temporarily closing in Uptown. (Courtesy)

A favorite Uptown bar and brunch restaurant is temporarily closing.

Known for a killer weekend brunch since 2014, Henry’s Majestic (along with speakeasy bar Atwater Alley) is closing in Uptown on October 3o. The building’s landlords sold the property, forcing Henry’s to shut down. But don’t fret, the favorite spot will reopen in a new location when the owners secure a new space. We’ll keep you posted.

Foxtrot Interior – University Park 2
Foxtrot has a great selection of wine, as well as an in-house sommelier if you’re looking for some guidance.

Chicago-based Foxtrot Market is Headed to Lower Greenville

Popular, Chicago-based Foxtrot Market is quickly taking over Dallas. With Knox Street yet to open next week (October 26), Foxtrot has announced yet another new location — this time in Lower Greenville.

The marketplace debuted its first Texas location in Uptown in 2019, followed by University Park. According to the Dallas Morning News, the fourth location is taking over the former OT Tavern, which closed in July 2022. The space will be renovated to fit the trendy market’s modern aesthetic with cafe-bistro seating for working or enjoying a bottle of wine, and grab-and-go aisles filled with locally sourced products.

