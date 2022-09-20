North Texas’ Solid Showing on New York Times ’50 Best Restaurants’ List, and the State Fair’s Celebrity Chefs are Announced

It’s been an unprecedented two years since Bon Appétit named Dallas the 2019 Restaurant City of the Year. But even through a pandemic, our city’s dining scene has persevered. With the overwhelming amount of recent openings (particularly in Deep Ellum, Bishop Arts, and downtown), it’s easy to forget that many in the industry are still struggling, but Texas restaurants have been innovating to provide the comfort food — and cocktails — we need. Now, it’s time to look forward to the Dallas restaurant news ahead.

From exciting openings to unfortunate closures (plus, any other food news we might find fitting), The Dallas Dish is your weekly helping of need-to-know North Texas restaurant news.

The celebrity chef lineup for the 2022 State Fair of Texas is here.

The 2022 Celebrity Chef Kitchen at this year’s State Fair is going to be something special. Some of the most talented chefs across the country show up annually to demonstrate their cooking skills. This year, almost 100 chefs will participate in the Creative Arts Building with demonstrations taking place throughout all 24 days of the fair.

Local chefs participating include John Tesar (Knife Steakhouse), Joshua Bonee (42 BBQ Smokehouse), Janice Provost (Parigi), Uno Immanivong (Red Stix), Sharon Van Meter (Beckley 1115), and so many more. Find the full list and schedule (beginning on September 30) here.

Two North Texas restaurants land on The New York Times’ 50 Best Restaurants in America list.

Just this week, The New York Times published its list of the 50 Best Restaurants in America. The mix of old and new included favorites like Brennan’s (New Orleans) and edgier newbies like Locust (Nashville), and while there wasn’t a huge Texas showing (Austin has one entry, Canje, while Houston has none), two North Texas spots made the prestigious cut: Lower Greenville’s Sister and Smoke’N Ash B.B.Q. in Arlington. Opened in 2021, Sister — a sibling restaurant to The Charles in the Design District — was one of our favorite new restaurants of the year. Its Italian-ish menu is filled with dishes as stunning as the space’s interiors, so it’s no surprise this Dallas spot was recognized.

A more under-the-radar restaurant, Smoke’N Ash, is a casual Texas barbecue and Ethiopian fusion spot that opened in Arlington in 2018. We’ll definitely have to make the drive over there to try some of their smoked meats now.

Las Vegas spot La Neta Cocina y Lounge is opening in Deep Ellum.

According to Eater Dallas, Las Vegas-based modern Mexican restaurant La Neta Cocina y Lounge is debuting its first Texas location in The Epic in Deep Ellum in 2023. Founded by Vegas’ 81/82 Group in 2021, the original location has a bit of an elevated nightclub-restaurant feel which will fit well in the neighborhood (next to Harper’s, The Sporting Club, and more). The menu features some flashy options, like whole lobster tacos, and a grilled skirt steak taco topped with 24K gold and truffle cheese fondue. You’ll also find more traditional fajitas and enchiladas.