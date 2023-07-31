Restaurants / Openings

The Most Anticipated Restaurants Opening in Dallas This August

New Chinese, Mediterranean, Italian, and Quesadilla Concepts

BY // 07.31.23
Lyla Dallas

New Mediterranean restaurant, Lyla, will replace Primo's in Uptown this August. (Rendering courtesy of GAP Concepts)

The year 2023 may be over halfway through, but we still have plenty of new Dallas restaurant openings to look forward to. Coming up this August, expect a new Chinese restaurant from Lombardi Family Concepts, Mediterranean food in the former Primo’s Uptown space, homemade pasta on Lower Greenville, and a quesadilla-focused spot on Henderson Avenue.

 

Maison Chinoise
Lombardi Family Concepts’ latest Dallas restaurant, Maison Chinoise, debuts this August. (Courtesy)

Maison Chinoise

4152 Cole Avenue, Suite 106

Opening this August, a new Chinese concept from Lombardi Family Concepts (Taverna, Toulouse, Bistro 31) will take over the space next to Salum off Fitzhugh Avenue. According to its already visually-stiking Instagram, Maison Chinoise will be a “fusion of contemporary and traditional Chinese cuisine,” but this isn’t the first Asian concept from the primarily European-forward group — Lombardi also owns Kāi in Plano and Austin’s Joi. One item you can expect on the menu is King Prawn dumplings with black caviar and gold leaf (as pictured above).

 

Lyla Dallas
New Mediterranean restaurant, Lyla, will replace Primo’s in Uptown this August. (Rendering courtesy of GAP Concepts)

Lyla

3309 McKinney Avenue

Taking over the former Primo’s MX Kitchen & Lounge in Uptown, this new Mediterranean restaurant comes from Dallas-based hospitality entrepreneurs Veeral Rathod and Obi Ibeto of GAP Concepts (XOXO Dining Room) and concept partner Reham Choudhury. They “intend for Lyla to be a casually sophisticated hangout, channeling the chic, beachy and beautiful vibe of destinations like Santorini, Mallorca or St. Barths.” Think fountains, tropical greenery, arched windows, and blue and white tiles on the patio.

 

Via Triozzi Dallas
Via Triozzi will open in Lower Greenville sometime this summer. (Courtesy of Via Triozzi via Instagram)

Via Triozzi

1806 Greenville Avenue 

Opening in Lower Greenville this August, this new Italian restaurant comes from Leigh Hutchinson. Formerly owner-chef of Modest Rogers, Mo Rodriguez will be executive chef at the new two-story spot, according to Eater Dallas. The Via Triozzi menu will feature housemade pasta, Roman-style pizza, Italian wines, and more.

 

Plomo Dallas
Arkansas-based quesadilla spot Plomo is opening in Dallas this year. (Courtesy of Coeval Studio)

Plomo Quesadilla Bar

1802 McMillan Avenue

Coming to Henderson Avenue (right next to Houndstooth), the Arkansas-based quesadilla restaurant will open its doors this August. Founded by Omar Kasim in 2020, Plomo is a late-night spot that offers specialty quesadillas like the popular Escobar with ribeye steak, El Chapo with chorizo, and Vasquez featuring Caribbean jerk chicken. Designed by Coeval Studios, a rendering for the new spot features a clean-lined patio and interior.

