Fount Board & Table Owner Debuts a Deli in The Cedars And Two Iconic Global Restaurants Come to Dallas

The Dallas dining scene is forever evolving. To help you stay in the know, we’ve gathered the buzziest openings, the unfortunate closures, and any other food news we might find fitting. The Dallas Dish is your weekly helping of need-to-know North Texas restaurant news — and will hopefully point you in the direction of your next great reservation.

The owner of Fount Board & Table is debuting a new deli in The Cedars neighborhood.

According to the Dallas Morning News, owner of Uptown’s Fount Board & Table Olivia Genthe is opening a new deli in The Cedars (next to Mike’s Gemini Twin Lounge) this February 2024. Called Seegars, the butcher shop will feature many sandwiches, soups, and martinis. Genthe tells the DMN that the new spot was “born out of necessity to expand kitchen space for Fount.”

Fount has been serving elaborate grazing boards, coffee, and sandwiches since 2020. Most ingredients will be sourced from Texas farmers and bakers, including bagels from Lenore’s Bagels.

A UK-based modern Asian restaurant is opening its first Texas location in Dallas this December.

On Friday, December 8, the iconic global restaurant wagamama is debuting its first Texas outpost in Victory Park. Inspired by Japanese ramen bars, the spot offers noodle dishes, shareables, juices, and craft cocktails.

The 4,600-square-foot space features a contemporary atmosphere for lunch and dinner. wagamama will be open on weekdays until 10 pm and until 11 pm on Fridays and Saturdays. Signature menu items include grilled duck ramen, ginger chicken udon, Korean barbecue beef bao, and miso cod soba. There will also be cocktails like the Thai Chili Margarita and Smoke + Pear.

In celebration of the grand opening, the first 50 guests will receive free ramen if they mention the code word: Rush for Ramen. The brand is also partnering with Paper for Water to raise money to fund water and sanitation projects worldwide by installing a butterfly origami piece in the restaurant space.

Nando’s is opening its first North Texas location in Addison next month.

Famous South African-based chicken restaurant Nando’s Peri-Peri is officially debuting its first North Texas outpost in Addison on Monday, December 11. Known for its flame-grilled peri-peri chicken and sauces, the fast-casual restaurant was founded in Johannesburg in 1987. The process of ordering is simple. It’s recommended for new diners to start with a half chicken and a side. Then you choose your heat (“Plain…ish” to “Xtra Hot”). There are also sandwiches, wraps, bowls, and salads. Sides include fries, Portuguese rice, corn, and more. Nando’s opened its first Texas location in Houston over the summer.