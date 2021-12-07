DL Mack’s
Restaurants

The Dallas Dish — Sfuzzi Returns, New Barbecue at Snider Plaza, and Chicago-Inspired Thin-Crust Pizza

Your Weekly Need-To-Know Restaurant News

BY // 12.07.21
It’s been a crazy two years since Bon Appétit named Dallas the 2019 Restaurant City of the Year. But even through a pandemic, our city’s dining scene has persevered. With the overwhelming amount of recent openings (particularly in Deep Ellum, Bishop Arts, and downtown), it’s easy to forget that many in the industry are still struggling, but Texas restaurants have been innovating to provide the comfort food — and cocktails — we need. Now, it’s time to look forward to the Dallas restaurant news ahead.

From exciting openings to unfortunate closures (plus, any other food news we might find fitting), The Dallas Dish is your weekly helping of need-to-know local dining news.

An old Dallas restaurant returns to a new neighborhood

If you’ve been wondering what has been going on at the former Capitol Pub spot on Henderson Avenue, now you know. Recently, the space next to Hideaway has been mysteriously undergoing a new paint and patio job. This is because Sfuzzi, a neighborhood Italian spot that closed in Uptown in 2013, is returning to Dallas. Set to open in early 2022, the concept comes from This & That Hospitality (High Fives, Tiny Victories) partners Brandon Hays and Phil Schanbaum. Wallace Johnson Studios (Alice, Sachet) is designing the new spot, which will include a wrap-around patio, U-shaped bar, lounge seating, and traditional dining. A Woodstone wood-burning oven will serve as a centerpiece, and provide the pizzas.

Chef Peja Kristic (Mot Hai Ba) has been brought on as consulting chef, as he was the executive corporate chef for Sfuzzi from 2011 to 2013. Dinner, brunch, and late-night bites will be available at the new spot.

 

A new barbecue restaurant will open in Snider Plaza

As first reported by the Dallas Morning News, Dallas barbecue pitmaster Doug Pickering is opening his first restaurant, appropriately named Douglas Bar and Grill, in Snider Plaza this coming February. After leaving the finance world to become a barbecue caterer under the name DWP BBQ, Pickering is opening his first-ever restuarant for brisket, ribs, sausage, and more. He also tells DMN that he plans to serve salmon, burgers, and salads. There will be a Santa Maria grill in the restaurant, as well as an Old Hickory smoker.

D.L. Mack’s gears up to debut this Tuesday

Vandelay Hospitality Group’s (Hudson House, East Hampton) latest concept, a Chicago-style tavern, opens in the Park Cities this Tuesday, December 7. The new spot focuses on what the city does best: thin, cracker crust pizzas. The 2,400-square-foot space will feature an outdoor garden patio, as well as “a comfortable old-world setting inspired by iconic Lincoln Park brownstone-clad institutions,” according to a release. Apart from pizza, D.L. Mack’s will also offer the restaurant group’s famous martinis, as well as other American dishes inspired by the Windy City.

