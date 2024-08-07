Nuri Steakhouse Dallas restaurant openings
Nuri Steakhouse will open in Uptown on August 20. (Photo by Kayla Enright)

Nuri Steakhouse was constructed and designed for $16 million. (Photo by Kayla Enright)

Crafted by a South Korean Michelin-recognized chef, Nuri Steakhouse's menu will blend Korean and New Orleans flavors. (Photo by Kayla Enright)

Nuri Steakhouse is one of the most highly anticipated new Dallas restaurants of the year. (Photo by Kayla Enright)

Restaurants / Openings

A $16 Million Korean Steakhouse Debuts in Uptown, French Bistro From Georgie Owner Heads to Preston Center, and More Dallas Restaurant Openings

Your Weekly-Need-to-Know Dish

BY // 08.07.24
Nuri Steakhouse will open in Uptown on August 20. (Photo by Kayla Enright)

Nuri Steakhouse was constructed and designed for $16 million. (Photo by Kayla Enright)

Crafted by a South Korean Michelin-recognized chef, Nuri Steakhouse's menu will blend Korean and New Orleans flavors. (Photo by Kayla Enright)

Nuri Steakhouse is one of the most highly anticipated new Dallas restaurants of the year. (Photo by Kayla Enright)

The Dallas dining scene is forever evolving. To help you stay in the know, we’ve gathered the buzziest openings, the unfortunate closures, and any other food news we might find fitting. The Dallas Dish is your weekly helping of need-to-know Dallas restaurant openings and news — and will hopefully point you in the direction of your next great reservation.

Nuri Steakhouse will open in Uptown on August 20. (Photo by Kayla Enright)

Nuri Steakhouse

2401 Cedar Springs Road, Suite 120

Surprisingly a higher investment than The Mexican, which opened in Dallas’ Design District in 2022 at a construction and design cost of $11.5 million, Nuri Steakhouse will top the most expensive restaurant in Dallas at $16 million, according to a release. It’ll debut on Tuesday, August 20 in Uptown. It’s taken a couple of years since the owner of JOA Korean BBQ (and CEO of Smoothie King) announced his new opening, and now we see why. Designed by AvroKO, “the restaurant blends art deco romance, traditional Korean celadon ceramics, and an unexpected touch of cyberpunk culture.” And every design element is custom-made. A few highlights include custom stone floors, hand-painted wallpaper from England, 100-year-old china from Korea, and chrome light fixtures repurposed from a milk tank.

Owner Wan Kim was inspired by his journey through New Orleans and Dallas for this concept. The menu is crafted by South Korea’s Michelin-recognized Chef Minji Kim and Executive Chef Mario Hernandez. It will blend “the rich traditions of Asia, the soulful essence of New Orleans, and the comforting warmth of Southern culture.” A standout dish will be the Heartbrand Reserve Texas Akaushi. There will also be steak tartare in two styles (Eastern featuring fried noodles, quail egg, and yuzu ponzu and Western with capers, anchovies, and egg yolk). Gumbo is a surprise on the menu. Showcasing New Orleans and Korean flavors, there will be a classic chicken and andouille, as well as a Korean-inspired version.

Dallas Master Sommelier Barbara Werley has curated the wine program, which will feature 750 labels and 6,000 bottles including rare vinos. After the usual summer lull in Dallas restaurant openings, Nuri Steakhouse is an exciting new addition and one we’re really looking forward to.

Chef Bruno Davaillon and Stephan Courseau are opening Le PasSage at Katy Trail. (Photo by Beckley Photography)

Frenchie

8420 Preston Center Plaza

Dallas restaurateur Stephan Courseau’s (Georgie, Le Bilboquet) latest fine-dining restaurant, Le PasSage is expected to open at The Terminal at Katy Trail this fall. A collaboration with Knox Bistro’s Bruno Davaillon, it will be an upscale French-Asian spot with an Orient Express theme. But Courseau has already got another French concept in the works. Casual French bistro, Frenchie, will open at the Plaza at Preston Center in early 2025, as first reported by Culture Map. The all-day spot will open in the former Corner Bakery space.

According to the Dallas Morning News, Courseau hired Hub City Productions to design the new restaurant (which also worked on recent Lower Greenville hotspot Goodwin’s). Chef Davaillon will create the menu as well.

Exposition Park
RAYO will be down the strip from Las Almas Rotas in Exposition Park. (Courtesy of Las Almas)

Rayo Bar & Lounge

841 Exposition Avenue

This August, a bar from Ryan Victor and Lauren Walhstrom will debut in the former Pizza Lounge space in Exposition Park. They both formerly worked at nearby Las Almas Rotas — one of Dallas’ best mezcal bars. The new spot will feature a cocktail program, beer, wine, and food from chef Josh Harmon (owner of The Exchange food hall’s Birdie).

