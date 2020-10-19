Restaurants / Lists

Dallas’ 12 Best Barbecue Restaurants — Local Joints to Get Your Smoked Meat Fix

Sandwiches, Tacos, Sides, and Desserts That Are Great For Dine-In and To-Go

BY // 10.19.20
Something about the leaves falling and temperature dropping makes me crave barbecue. The same with Thai and Italian food, as I’ve thoroughly ordered these in over the past seven months. But the smell of smoked meats really reminds me of being around the campfire during the fall as a kid. Barbecue is the best in cold weather and Dallas has plenty of it so we’ve rounded up our favorite spots for dine-in and takeout.

Terry Black’s Barbecue

Deep Ellum

3025 Main Street
Dallas, TX 75226  |  Map

 

469-399-0081

Website

Terry Black’s BBQ Dallas

Austin-based Terry Black's Barbecue has debuted in Deep Ellum. (Courtesy of Terry Black's)

An Austin-based favorite, Terry Black’s expanded to Dallas last year and has already taken over as one of the top barbecue spots in the city. The Deep Ellum space has plenty of room to socially distance — indoors, outdoors, and on the rooftop. Not too different from the original, the barbecue joint offers meats by the pound including sliced brisket, beef ribs, turkey, pork ribs, chopped beef and sausage. You can either get a sandwich or add some sides like baked potato salad, mac and cheese, cream corn, pinto beans, green beans and Mexican rice.

Pecan Lodge

Deep Ellum

2702 Main St
Dallas, TX 75226  |  Map

 

214-748-8900

Website

Pecan Lodge

Since 2014, this popular Dallas barbecue restaurant has smoked some of the best brisket, pulled pork, and more at its Deep Ellum location. The line usually goes out the door during lunch and dinner any day of the week. Specializing in authentic barbecue and Southern comfort food, Pecan Lodge is especially known for their Hot Mess sweet potato, burnt ends, and banana pudding.

Smokey John’s Bar-B-Que

Medical District

1820 W. Mockingbird Lane
Dallas, TX 75235  |  Map

 

214-352-2752

Website

Smokey John’s BBQ

Don't miss Smokey John's BBQ in the Dallas Medical District. (Courtesy)

“Smokey” John Reeves founded Smokey John’s Bar-B-Que in the 1970s and has been serving hickory-smoked BBQ in the Medical District ever since. Owned by his sons, Brent and Juan, the barbecue joint is popular for its hot links, brisket, and craft sides. The barbecue restaurant also bakes homemade desserts like peach cobbler, banana pudding, and cakes.

Lockhart Smokehouse

Bishop Arts

400 W. Davis Street
Dallas, TX 75208  |  Map

 

214-944-5521

Website

Lockhart Smokehouse Dallas

Lockhart Smokehouse serves Central Texas-style meats in Bishop Arts. (Courtesy)

This Bishop Arts barbecue joint serves some of the best Central Texas-style meats in the city, as well as in Plano and Arlington. Brisket, pork, chicken, turkey, and sausages are the real deal here. Pair with a side of deviled eggs, slaw, or baked beans and a draft beer. Happy hour specials are available from Monday through Friday from 4 pm to 7 pm and include $3 domestic bottles, $4 imports, and $1 off of well liquors and wine.

Blu’s BBQ

North Dallas

17630 Preston Road
Dallas, TX  |  Map

 

972-316-7478

Website

Blu’s BBQ Dallas

Blu's BBQ is a 45 foot shipping container turned restaurant.

New North Dallas barbecue restaurant Blu’s Barbeque was founded by 25-year-old pitmaster Zach Bergenholtz just last year. Known for offering exotic options such as smoked alligator and “Tipsy Campfire” bread pudding, the barbecue joint added a walk-up window earlier this year to make picking up easier for customers. The young pitmaster’s brand will soon be expanding to Plano as well.

18th and Vine BBQ

Oak Lawn

4100 Maple Avenue
Dallas, TX 75219  |  Map

 

214-443-8335

Website

18th and Vine BBQ

18th and Vine BBQ is an upscale, Kansas City-style BBQ joint in Oak Lawn. (Courtesy)

Found on the edge of Oak Lawn next to Dallas North Tollway, this Kansas City-style barbecue joint comes from chef Scott Gottlich. Set up in a rustic space that doubles as a live music venue, the restaurant features a slightly more upscale ambiance with chef-created dishes and craft cocktails. There is no shortage of meats on the menu which includes everything from low and slow brisket to house-made-sausage and a vegetarian cauliflower “steak” option.

Cattleack Barbeque

Farmers Branch

13628 Gamma Road
Farmers Branch, TX 75244  |  Map

 

972-805-0999

Website

Cattleack Barbeque

Cattleack Barbeque offers the best BBQ in Farmers Branch. (Courtesy)

Since 2010, this famed barbecue joint has been serving some of the best pork ribs, sausage, and brisket in North Dallas. Pitmaster Todd David founded the restaurant after selling his disaster restoration company that he had owned for three decades. This Farmers Branch outpost is currently open for dine-in the first Saturday of each month, as well as take-out on Thursdays and Fridays.

Hutchins BBQ

Multiple Locations

1301 N. Tennessee Street
McKinney , TX 75069  |  Map

 

972-548-2629

Website

Hutchins BBQ Dallas

Initially opened in Princeton, TX as "Roy's Smokehouse," Hutchins BBQ now has two locations: McKinney and Frisco. (Courtesy of Hutchins)

Only a 30-minute drive up north to McKinney (or 40-minutes to the Frisco location), this barbecue restaurant was initially founded in 1978 in Princeton as “Roy’s Smokehouse.” In 1991, the spot became so popular that the restaurant was moved to a bigger location and re-named Hutchins BBQ. Consistently named one of the best BBQ joints in North Texas, the restaurant is popular for their smoked meats, fried catfish, and specialties (only available on certain days) like Texas Twinkies and beef ribs.

Off the Bone Barbecue

The Cedars

1734 South Lamar Street
Dallas, TX 75215  |  Map

 

214-565-9551

Website

Off the Bone BBQ

Off the Bone Barbecue comes from award-winning chef Dwight Harvey. (Courtesy of OTB)

Award-winning chef Dwight Harvey opened Off the Bone Barbecue in The Cedars after running a successful catering business for several years. The barbecue joint is known for its smoked brisket, baby back ribs, and family-friendly atmosphere. You can even get tacos with the smoked meat of your choice and sides like spiced pasta, con queso mac and cheese, and honey spiced baked beans. The restaurant is currently offering dine-in services, as well as delivery and pickup.

One90 Smoked Meats

Lake Highlands

10240 Northwest Highway
Dallas, TX 75238  |  Map

 

214-346-3287

Website

One90 Dallas

One90 Smoked Meats has been featured on Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives. (Courtesy)

Known for their small batch craft meats, this Lake Highlands barbecue spot has been featured on Food Network’s Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives. It also just offers some of the best smoked meats, chili mac, spicy brisket grilled cheese, and more in the city. You can enjoy sandwiches and tacos at the restaurant or order for takeout.

Ten50 BBQ

Richardson

1050 N. Central Expressway
Richardson, TX 75080  |  Map

 

972-234-1050

Website

ten50

Ten50 BBQ is the go-to spot for barbecue in Richardson. (Courtesy)

Now open for dine-in, this Richardson hotspot for barbecue is known for its St. Louis pork ribs, brisket, smoked chicken, and Torpedoes. Sides range from house-made slender slaw and five cheese mac to premium baked potatoes and Southern yeast rolls. Also, make sure to try the Key Lime pie, banana pudding, or chocolate pie for dessert.

Heim Barbecue

Multiple Locations

3130 W. Mockingbird Lane
Dallas, TX 75235  |  Map

 

469-397-4346

Website

Heim mockingbird

A sneak peek at the new Heim on Mockingbird in Dallas

Fort Worth barbecue staple, Heim Barbecue, will finally open its doors on Dallas’ Mockingbird Lane (right next to Love Field) on October 22. Popular for their burnt ends and epic sandwiches, Travis and Emma Heim started out with a food truck and quickly expanded to two locations in Fort Worth. Must-try menu items include the Heimburger, The Big Cat sandwich, and homemade banana pudding.

