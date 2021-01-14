BarNone Dallas
The BarNone Burger comes with a ten-ounce patty of wagyu beef. (Photo by Manny Rodriguez)

The BarNone interior boasts modern vibes. (Photo by Manny Rodriguez)

BarNone offers craft cocktails like The Amelia. (Photo by Manny Rodriguez)

New East Dallas restaurant BarNone serves cocktails, salads, sandwiches, and more. (Photo by Manny Rodriguez)

Restaurants / Openings

BarNone Brings Unique Cocktails, Wagyu Burgers, and a Solid Hangout to East Dallas

Angry Dog's Todd Dickerson Is Behind The Modern Sports Bar

BY // 01.14.21
BarNone, a new destination in White Rock Center, was created by a couple looking for a great place to hangout in their own neighborhood. And fortunately for BarNone, the couple in question — Jennifer and Todd Dickerson, formerly managing partner of Deep Ellum’s Angry Dog and co-founder of Dallas Grilled Cheese Company — knows a thing or two about creating a solid hangout.

With its striking copper-topped bar and white tablecloths, the new space offers an air of sophistication, while a variety of football-playing flatscreens sets a more casual tone. The cocktails were what I most looked forward to trying at BarNone, and this place has several great ones. The Front Porch, an ode to Henderson’s The Porch (several menu items honor existing Dallas haunts), was a favorite. A refreshing twist on The Porch classic, this concoction includes fresh strawberry puree (made in-house), honeysuckle vodka, elderflower liqueur, and fresh lemon juice. Raspberry-forward The Amelia was a close second.

As for the food, the restaurant (the kitchen is led by chef Michael Schueler) offers tons of burgers, sandwiches, soups, and salads. The BarNone burger is a good, hearty 10-ounce wagyu beef patty with garlic-herb butter on a brioche bun. At $17.95, it’s pricey for a burger, but it also comes with a choice of fries, cole slaw, or pasta salad. And if you’re really hungry, The Lightning Bolt burger comes with a half pound of 44 Farms beef, cheese, fried salami, roasted red peppers, and two onion rings — and it’s the same price as the BarNone burger.

Other items include four kinds of grilled cheese, Sunday Gravy, clams casino, and Philly cheesesteak. Healthier options include Jennifer’s Salad, which includes avocado, garlic mushrooms, egg, strawberries, and sesame parmesan crisps.

BarNone is now open for lunch and dinner, with lunch starting at 11 am.

FERN FREEMAN

