New to AT&T Discovery District, Ichi Ni San will be on the second floor at The Exchange. (Photo by Kathy Tran)

New East Dallas restaurant BarNone serves cocktails, salads, sandwiches, and more. (Photo by Manny Rodriguez)

BarNone offers craft cocktails like The Amelia. (Photo by Manny Rodriguez)

The BarNone interior boasts modern vibes. (Photo by Manny Rodriguez)

The BarNone Burger comes with a ten-ounce patty of wagyu beef. (Photo by Manny Rodriguez)

Ichi Ni San offers signature cocktails like the Streets of Kabukicho. (Photo by Kathy Tran)

The Frozen Melon Ball at Ichi Ni San includes vodka, midori, yuzu, and orange essence. (Photo by Kathy Tran)

Dishes at Ichi Ni San include snacks like fried oysters. (Photo by Kathy Tran)

The Kampachi & Cucumber is also an appetizer on the Ichi Ni San menu. (Photo by Kathy Tran)

Ichi Ni San will also serve a snow crab onigiri. (Photo by Kathy Tran)

Ounce is led by chef Brian Zenner at The Second Floor at The Exchange. (Photo by Kathy Tran)

Signature drinks at Ounce include a Cigar Smoked Old Fashioned. (Photo by Kathy Tran)

You can also order an Irish gin-based Gardens Full of Gunpowder cocktail at Ounce. (Photo by Kathy Tran)

Go-to dishes at Ounce include The Ounce Burger with a Beeman Ranch wagyu patty, bacon, and sherry-onion jam. (Photo by Kathy Tran)

A triple cream cheese with jam and toast also serves as a snack at Ounce. (Photo by Kathy Tran)

Snack on almonds, olives, and peppers with your cocktail at Ounce. (Photo by Kathy Tran)

Ounce offers comfort food like French onion soup. (Photo by Kathy Tran)

Restaurants / Openings

With More Dallas Restaurant Openings, the AT&T Discovery District Continues to Take Shape

Fresh Cocktails, Burgers, and 'Nontraditional' Japanese Are Coming to Town

BY // 12.10.20
New to AT&T Discovery District, Ichi Ni San will be on the second floor at The Exchange. (Photo by Kathy Tran)
New East Dallas restaurant BarNone serves cocktails, salads, sandwiches, and more. (Photo by Manny Rodriguez)
BarNone offers craft cocktails like The Amelia. (Photo by Manny Rodriguez)
The BarNone interior boasts modern vibes. (Photo by Manny Rodriguez)
The BarNone Burger comes with a ten-ounce patty of wagyu beef. (Photo by Manny Rodriguez)
Ichi Ni San offers signature cocktails like the Streets of Kabukicho. (Photo by Kathy Tran)
The Frozen Melon Ball at Ichi Ni San includes vodka, midori, yuzu, and orange essence. (Photo by Kathy Tran)
Dishes at Ichi Ni San include snacks like fried oysters. (Photo by Kathy Tran)
The Kampachi & Cucumber is also an appetizer on the Ichi Ni San menu. (Photo by Kathy Tran)
Ichi Ni San will also serve a snow crab onigiri. (Photo by Kathy Tran)
Ounce is led by chef Brian Zenner at The Second Floor at The Exchange. (Photo by Kathy Tran)
Signature drinks at Ounce include a Cigar Smoked Old Fashioned. (Photo by Kathy Tran)
You can also order an Irish gin-based Gardens Full of Gunpowder cocktail at Ounce. (Photo by Kathy Tran)
Go-to dishes at Ounce include The Ounce Burger with a Beeman Ranch wagyu patty, bacon, and sherry-onion jam. (Photo by Kathy Tran)
A triple cream cheese with jam and toast also serves as a snack at Ounce. (Photo by Kathy Tran)
Snack on almonds, olives, and peppers with your cocktail at Ounce. (Photo by Kathy Tran)
Ounce offers comfort food like French onion soup. (Photo by Kathy Tran)
The Dallas restaurant openings just keep on coming as new spots defy the odds to open during the pandemic. This December, a new American bar and restaurant, Japanese sushi spot, and Texas-inspired brasserie are coming to town.

BarNone (Now Open)

718 N. Buckner Boulevard, Suite 100

This new bar and restaurant in East Dallas is now serving cocktails, wine, beer, and lots of bites. Founded by restaurant veteran Todd Dickerson (Angry Dog) and Jennifer Rohde Dickerson, BarNone features American fare with influences from family recipes. Chef Michael Schueler is heading up the kitchen, which offers sandwiches, wings, salads, cheesesteak eggrolls, and more. Cocktails at BarNone are fresh and only include house-made juices and purees. A few examples include the The Amelia with lemon vodka, raspberry puree, and elderflower liquor, a Serrano Ranch Water, and BarNone Mule with hibiscus berry syrup.

 

You can also order an Irish gin-based Gardens Full of Gunpowder cocktail at Ounce. (Photo by Kathy Tran)

More Downtown Openings (Opening December 16)

211 S. Akard Street

Following Rise + Thyme‘s September debut at the AT&T Discovery District, the $100 million dollar development is unveiling two more restaurants collectively called “The Second Floor at the Exchange” on Wednesday, December 16. (The ambitious downtown development will eventually house 20 dining concepts.)

On one end, you’ll find Ichi Ni San, which comes from Mot Hai Ba chef Peja Krstic. Offering a nontraditional take on Japanese food, the new concept will serve pork rib katsu, sea bass, baby octopus, and more. The sushi program will be led by chef Somnuk Gatesuwan (Little Katana, Yama Izakaya & Sushi). Signature cocktails will include Toki high balls, a Frozen Melon Ball drink, and a popping boba spritz.

Ounce, a Texas-inspired brasserie run by chef Brian Zenner, rounds out the second floor. Here, you can start with a Cigar Smoked Old Fashioned or Irish gin-based Gardens Full of Gun Powder cocktail and pair with snacks like steak fries, roasted beets, or cheese. Main dishes include The Ounce Burger, a veal Schnitzel, steak frites, and a seasonal vegetable casserole.

