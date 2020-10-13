Dallas’ Best Restaurant and Bar Patios — A Running List of Top Spots for Socially Distanced and Safe Outdoor Dining

Paradiso’s charming courtyard patio transports you to a lush garden in Europe — one that just happens to be next to Bishop Arts favorites like Emporium Pies and Revelers Hall. The Mediterranean restaurant is currently taking reservations for inside and outside dining to make sure tables are properly socially distanced. (On a visit this weekend, cute printed masks were worn by all employees, and a QR code conjured a PDF version of their menu on your phone.)

New summer cocktails like Paloma Reina, as well as wood-fired pizzas, pasta, and salads are available on the patio.