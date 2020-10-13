Restaurants / Lists

Dallas’ Best Restaurant and Bar Patios — A Running List of Top Spots for Socially Distanced and Safe Outdoor Dining

18 Local Restaurants That Are Doing Al Fresco Service Right

BY
Toller Patio

Outdoor-only bar and kitchen Toller Patio is a great place to safely dine-out. (Courtesy of Toller Patio)

This article was updated on October 13, 2020. 

Early this summer, when restaurants were allowed to reopen at limited capacity, we began venturing out to local outdoor patios — where we felt a bit more comfortable amid the pandemic. As Dallas heads into cooler temps and new spots have entered the game, we decided to create a running list of some of the best outdoor bars and patios our editors have visited.

 

Vantina

Lower Greenville

1520 Greenville Avenue
Dalllas, TX 75206  |  Map

 

214-827-1520

Website

Vantina Desert Racer

Desert Racer has reopened as pop-up patio, Vantina. (Courtesy of Vantina)

Nick Badovinus opened Desert Racer just before Covid-19 forced all dining establishments to close. Last week, the prolific Dallas restauranteur transformed the Lower Greenville spot, adding a pop-up patio concept, Vantina, with 8,000 square feet of — in true Badovinus style — thoughtfully appointment outdoor dining space. In addition to a menu of Baja California-style staples, Vantina is serving bites from the original restaurant like the Quality Cheeseburger, tacos, shrimp cocktail, and more, but the indoor space is completely closed off. All servers wear masks and, for an extra no-touch precaution, there is a QR code to access the menu with your phone (tip: you don’t need an app — just use your camera).

Paradiso

Bishop Arts

308 N. Bishop Avenue
Dallas, TX 75208  |  Map

 

214-944-5865

Website

Paradiso Dallas

In Bishop Arts, Paradiso has a charming European-style courtyard. (Courtesy of Paradiso)

Paradiso’s charming courtyard patio transports you to a lush garden in Europe — one that just happens to be next to Bishop Arts favorites like Emporium Pies and Revelers Hall. The Mediterranean restaurant is currently taking reservations for inside and outside dining to make sure tables are properly socially distanced. (On a visit this weekend, cute printed masks were worn by all employees, and a QR code conjured a PDF version of their menu on your phone.)

New summer cocktails like Paloma Reina, as well as wood-fired pizzas, pasta, and salads are available on the patio.

Toller Patio

East Dallas

3675 Ross Avenue
Dallas, TX 75204  |  Map

 

469-608-1780

Website

Toller Patio

Outdoor-only bar and kitchen Toller Patio is a great place to safely dine-out. (Courtesy of Toller Patio)

Retro cocktail bar Toller Patio is a perfect place to socially distance — the entire bar and kitchen is outdoors. Opened last summer in East Dallas, the new spot is lauded as dog-friendly and a great al fresco spot for cocktails and bites. From the same minds behind HIDE, Toller currently has 10 cocktails on tap ranging from a spicy margarita to Old Fashioned. The house pimento cheese with tortilla chips is a must-try snack. As for COVID precautions, all servers are wearing masks, a PDF version of the menu is available via a QR code, hand sanitizer stations are available, and tables are properly spaced out.

 

The Rustic

Uptown

656 Howell Street
Dallas, TX 75204  |  Map

 

214-730-0596

Website

The Rustic Dallas

Brunch and live music are back on the patio at The Rustic. (Courtesy)

Uptown’s The Rustic is one of the best bar and restaurants for al fresco dining, drinking, and live music. With one of the largest outdoor spaces in Dallas, the restaurant is a great spot to socially distance. Brunch and free live music (Thursday through Sunday) are now back since restaurants have been able to open up to 50 percent.

HG Sply Co.

Lower Greenville

2008 Greenville Avenue
Dallas, TX 75206  |  Map

 

469-334-0895

Website

HG Sply Co.

HG Sply Co. is the most popular rooftop bar in Lower Greenville.

This classic Lower Greenville spot has been a go-to rooftop patio spot for awhile now. And for good reason. HG Sply Co. has one of the best rooftop bars out there. The bar has lots of colorful tables with strings of lights hanging above. It also has a covered, shady area if the sun becomes a bit much in the summer.

Chelsea Corner

Knox-Henderson

4830 McKinney Avenue
Dallas, TX 75205  |  Map

 

469-726-2211

Website

Chelsea Corner

Knox's Chelsea Corner has an outdoor patio oasis. (Courtesy of Chelsea Corner)

A 2016 restoration brought the storied building (originally opened in 1974) that houses Chelsea Corner back to life, and included the addition of a charming backyard patio. The restaurant has 2,500 square feet of dog-friendly space and serves wine, beer, and craft cocktails. Dishes include new Lavarock Fajitas, Firecracker Shrimp, and BBQ Pork Chimichanga.

Jaxon Texas Kitchen and Beer Garden

Downtown

311 S Akard St
Dallas, TX 75202  |  Map

 

214-838-1422

Website

JAXON Beer Garden Dallas

New beer garden in downtown, JAXON has an expansive outdoor patio. (Courtesy of JAXON)

The beer garden in downtown’s new AT&T Discovery District has an expansive outdoor patio to enjoy its craft cocktails, beer, wine, and Southern dishes. The restaurant is taking precautions to keep patrons safe, including spacing out their tables, implementing hand sanitation stations, and keeping contact as low as possible.

Oddfellows

Bishop Arts

316 W. 7th Street
Dallas, TX 75208  |  Map

 

214-944-5958

Website

Oddfellows Dallas

Oddfellows in Bishop Arts has a great outdoor patio to enjoy brunch and their new outdoor market. (Courtesy of Oddfellows)

Popular brunch spot Oddfellows is utilizing its outdoor space in the Bishop Arts District. The restaurant has always had plenty of patio seating (order from their popular brunch menu and beyond at the walk-up window), and recently added a new outdoor market. You can enjoy dining al fresco and grab groceries like milk, produce, and bread during one trip. Servers are wearing masks and service is typically available daily until 9 pm.

Easy Slider

Deep Ellum

2701 Main Street
Dallas, TX 75226  |  Map

 

469-917-7111

Website

Easy Slider

Deep Ellum's favorite burger spot, Easy Slider, is doing outdoor dining right. (Courtesy of Easy Slider)

The brick-and-mortar location of the popular gourmet slider food truck offers an excellent patio to grab a burger and beer in Dallas. Overlooking Main Street in Deep Ellum, the patio features covered seating and spaced out tables for social distancing. Easy Slider has set up hand sanitizer stations, everything is disposable, and servers are masked up.

Ferris Wheelers Backyard and BBQ

Design District

1950 Market Center Boulevard
Dallas, TX 75207  |  Map

 

214-741-4141

Website

Ferris Wheelers

Ferris Wheelers is a backyard filled with BBQ, games and a 50-foot-tall ferris wheel.

Located on a sprawling lot in the Design District, Ferris Wheelers Backyard and BBQ is known for their backyard party atmosphere with ample patio seating and a big ferris wheel. The barbecue spot has opened back up for beers, bites and live music.

Thunderbird Station

Deep Ellum

3400 Commerce Street
Dallas, TX  |  Map

 

Website

Thunderbird Station

Thunderbird Station officially opens tomorrow, but is softly open now. (Photo by Kim Finch)

One of the most highly anticipated new bar-restaurants in town, this throwback spot from Kim Finch (owner of Double Wide and a magic touch for Dallas dive bars) is housed in a historic gas station at the edge of Deep Ellum. The new restaurant offers a massive outdoor patio, cool cocktails, and classic bites.

Make sure to try The Peel Out drink, a twist on the classic orange Push-Pop, but with vodka. There’s also the RattleTrap, a peanut butter whiskey cocktail, and Fuzzy Dice, with lavender, botanical, and violet liqueurs topped with Crush Grape. On the food front, you can choose from throwbacks like the bologna sandwich (hot or cold), Sloppy Joe (or veggie Sloppy Jolene), or Frito Pie.

Dot’s Hop House & Cocktail Courtyard

Deep Ellum

2645 Commerce Street
Dallas, TX  |  Map

 

214-230-3687

Website

Dot’s Hop House

(Courtesy)

Deep Ellum favorite, Dot’s Hop House & Cocktail Courtyard offers ample outdoor patio space underneath a show-stopping chandelier. The spacious beer garden and industrial-style bar recently re-opened with Covid-19 protocols in place. Open for lunch and dinner, the restaurant serves soups, salads, burgers, sandwiches, and more, along with their massive beer menu and hand-crafted cocktails.

Truck Yard

Lower Greenville

5624 Sears Street
Dallas, TX 75206  |  Map

 

469-500-0139

Website

Truck Yard Dallas

Truck Yard is a playground for adults with treehouse and picnic table seating. (Courtesy of Truck Yard)

Finally, one of our favorite outdoor haunts has re-opened in Lower Greenville. Known for its spacious beer garden, adult playground, and quirky signage, Truck Yard is now open from Wednesday through Sunday from 11 am to midnight. Besides draft beer, the restaurant offers craft draft cocktails like the Mother Trucker (Long Island spin) and Twisted Mule. The food menu includes a Philly cheesesteak, ribeye nachos, and a Chicago beef sandwich.

Braindead Brewing

Deep Ellum

2625 Main Street
Dallas, TX 75226  |  Map

 

214-749-0600

Website

Braindead Brewing

Braindead Brewing has tons of space to play games, watch shows and drink beer.

This brewery in Deep Ellum is also back open for dine-in and offers a great outdoor patio for brews and bites. They serve their own beers as well as offer several other local brews, along with wine. For food, make sure to order the crispy vegan barbecue cauliflower bites or Coma burger with a brisket and bacon house-ground patty. Several items are also Rick and Morty-themed, so if you’re a fan try out the the Thick and Morty burger or Pickle Rick Jar.

Barcelona Wine Bar

Knox-Henderson

5016 Miller Avenue
Dallas, TX 75206  |  Map

 

469-862-8500

Website

283 4×6 Exterior

The first Texas location of Barcelona Wine Bar is located just off Henderson Avenue.

Newer to Dallas, this Spanish wine bar offers a nice little patio for sipping wine and tapas. Housed in a former tin factory, the space has a stylish and lively vibe to enjoy charcuterie, cheese, patatas bravas, and more. A favorite cocktail is the Guns & Rosés sangria, and the wine list is extensive. Don’t miss the Jamón Serrano, manchego, and drunken goat cheeses, as well as the grilled hanger steak. The restaurant also has chairs set out nearby in the parking lot for those who just want to enjoy a glass or two of wine.

Le Bilboquet

Knox-Henderson

4514 Travis Street, Suite 124
Dallas, TX 75205  |  Map

 

469-730-2937

Website

Le Bilboquet gives you a taste of Europe in Dallas.

This Knox-Henderson gem has the most charming outdoor patio for lunch, dinner, or brunch. One of Dallas restauranteur Stephan Courseau’s three Knox district spots (Up on Knox and Georgie are the other two), Le Bilboquet is known for its French wine, crab and avocado salad, and Cajun chicken. It’s easy to sit down at one of the bistro tables with a glass of champagne and pretend you’re in Europe for an afternoon.

Sixty Vines

Uptown

500 Crescent Court, Suite 160
Dallas, TX 75201  |  Map

 

214-814-8463

Website

Sixty Vines Dallas

American kitchen and wine bar Sixty Vines in Uptown also has a great outdoor, covered patio (The Greenhouse) for enjoying pastas, pizzas, and Californian and European wines. It’s perfect for an afternoon wine and cheese pairing, shared plates like bacon-wrapped dates and burrata, or sit-down dinner. And also provides ample shade on sunny days.

Dahlia Bar & Bistro

East Dallas

3300 Ross Avenue
Dallas, TX 75204  |  Map

 

469-466-8406

Website

Dahlia On Ross

(Courtesy of Dahlia On Ross)

Brand new to East Dallas, this new bar and bistro is now open for dine-in service. It’s new outdoor cocktail garden is beautifully adorned with greenery, bistro tables, and flowers. The menu is Southern European-inspired with Italian, French, Spanish, and Mediterranean influences. Stand-out dishes include the squash ravioli, whipped feta dip, and steamed mussels. Pair with a craft cocktail like the signature Bend and Snap sugar snap pea drink.

