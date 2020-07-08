Even just a quick glance at the news is enough to make curbside and delivery look like the most desirable option of the day. And that’s OK, because Dallas takeout is still the best it’s ever been. Months into quarantine, we’ve rounded up some of the best new restaurants to order in from.

Margaritas are now available to-go at Uno Mas on Henderson. (Courtesy)

Uno Mas

2929 N. Henderson Avenue, Knox-Henderson

This new Tex-Mex restaurant on Henderson Avenue focuses on skinny margs, classic bites, and has some great vegan options like cauliflower fajitas. For a recent Uber Eats delivery order of Uno Mas, I opted for the Three Way guacamole (classic, bacon, and pineapple). Highly recommend — plus, it’s about thes ame price as a solo guac.

A favorite entree was the Tacos Al Pastor with pork steak, achiote, guajillo, grilled pineapple, red onion, and cilantro. It comes with two tacos, red rice, and your choice between elotes, charro or refried beans. The Mezcal braised short rib enchiladas are a must as well. Overall, Una Mas is doing a pretty impressive job for a brand new concept that opened in a pandemic.

Shug’s Bagels

3020 Mockingbird Lane, University Park

Make sure to arrive early to this New York-style bagel shop, which just opened by SMU — things pick up fast. The to-go line was long (socially distanced or not) at noon on a Thursday, with six-foot space markers and a mask mandate. I ordered an iced coffee and breakfast bagel, which comes with two eggs and your choice of meat and cheese (I opted for classic bacon and cheddar on a sesame bagel, but you can mix and match with sausage, chorizo, several different kinds of cheeses, and bagels). When I unwrapped the New York-style goodness after the 10 minute drive home, it was as warm and fresh as if I’d eaten it on the spot.

Chirps Chicken Shack

3619 Greenville Avenue, Lower Greenville

A wimp when it comes to all things spicy, I was pleasantly surprised I enjoyed Chirps Chicken takeout as much as I did. Formerly LG Taps and The Chuggin’ Monk, the Lower Greenville space reopened during the pandemic as a Nashville hot chicken restaurant. Not much has changed at the dive bar, except for a makeshift “Chirps” sign that hangs above the door. I ordered the Nashville tenders (choose between Country, Nashville, and Fire) and a side of mac and cheese.

Everything traveled well (and stayed hot), and I can finally say I’m a Nashville hot chicken convert. Thankfully, we’ve got even more hot chicken spots coming to Dallas soon: Palmer’s and Lucky’s.

White Rhino Coffee also offers refreshing herbal and black iced teas. (Courtesy of White Rhino Coffee)

White Rhino Coffee

233 W. 7th Street, Suite 120, Bishop Arts

Brand new to Bishop Arts, Cedar Hill-based coffee shop White Rhino is open for takeout and dine-in at 50 percent. On a recent hot Dallas day, I ran in for an iced latte and BLT sandwich. After the 15-minute drive to my apartment, the toasted sourdough bread with bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo maintained most of its crunch.

I’d probably go for the breakfast tacos or Thai quinoa salad next time, but the refreshing hibiscus iced tea will bring me back again and again.

(Photo by Megan Ziots)

The Salty Donut

414 W. Davis Street, Bishop Arts

If you’re looking for something sweet to start or end your day (or provide a mid-day sugar high), definitely order from Bishop Art’s The Salty Donut. With coffee and gourmet donuts of various over-the-top flavors available, there is truly something for everyone. Hailing from Miami, The Salty Donut has year-round flavors, as well as seasonal flavors. After ordering an assortment for delivery one morning, I’ve decided that the Maple + Bacon is my favorite. A brioche donut topped with pure maple glaze, candied Rudolph’s Meat Market bacon, and Oak Cliff Brewery Black Lager reduction, this donut is super local and delicious. A close second was the seasonal Jalapeño Jelly + Cream Cheese topped with cornbread crumbles.