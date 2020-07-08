Shug’s Bagels
The Salty Donut
Uno Mas Dallas
103436438_2481121835253368_5568609380514015322_o
Chirps Chicken
01
05

Make sure to arrive early to this New York-style bagel shop by SMU.

02
05

The Salty Donut's first location outside of Miami is in Dallas.

03
05

New Tex-Mex restaurant Uno Mas does excellent takeout. (Courtesy)

04
05

White Rhino Coffee also offers refreshing herbal and black iced teas.  (Courtesy of White Rhino Coffee)

05
05

Shug’s Bagels
The Salty Donut
Uno Mas Dallas
103436438_2481121835253368_5568609380514015322_o
Chirps Chicken
Restaurants / Lists

5 New Dallas Restaurants Doing Takeout Right

Vegan Tex-Mex, Sought After Bagels, Hot Chicken, and More That's Easily Enjoyed at Home

BY // 07.08.20
Make sure to arrive early to this New York-style bagel shop by SMU.
The Salty Donut's first location outside of Miami is in Dallas.
New Tex-Mex restaurant Uno Mas does excellent takeout. (Courtesy)
White Rhino Coffee also offers refreshing herbal and black iced teas.  (Courtesy of White Rhino Coffee)
A new Lower Greenville spot adds to Dallas' growing Nashville hot chicken scene.
1
5

Make sure to arrive early to this New York-style bagel shop by SMU.

2
5

The Salty Donut's first location outside of Miami is in Dallas.

3
5

New Tex-Mex restaurant Uno Mas does excellent takeout. (Courtesy)

4
5

White Rhino Coffee also offers refreshing herbal and black iced teas.  (Courtesy of White Rhino Coffee)

5
5

Even just a quick glance at the news is enough to make curbside and delivery look like the most desirable option of the day. And that’s OK, because Dallas takeout is still the best it’s ever been. Months into quarantine, we’ve rounded up some of the best new restaurants to order in from.

Uno Mas Dallas
Margaritas are now available to-go at Uno Mas on Henderson. (Courtesy)

Uno Mas

2929 N. Henderson Avenue, Knox-Henderson

This new Tex-Mex restaurant on Henderson Avenue focuses on skinny margs, classic bites, and has some great vegan options like cauliflower fajitas. For a recent Uber Eats delivery order of Uno Mas, I opted for the Three Way guacamole (classic, bacon, and pineapple). Highly recommend — plus, it’s about thes ame price as a solo guac.

A favorite entree was the Tacos Al Pastor with pork steak, achiote, guajillo, grilled pineapple, red onion, and cilantro. It comes with two tacos, red rice, and your choice between elotes, charro or refried beans. The Mezcal braised short rib enchiladas are a must as well. Overall, Una Mas is doing a pretty impressive job for a brand new concept that opened in a pandemic.

Shug’s Bagels

Shug’s Bagels

3020 Mockingbird Lane, University Park

VIEW ART

Swipe
  • Christopher Martin Gallery 1 - Houston (Art)
  • Christopher Martin Gallery 1 - Houston (Art)
  • Christopher Martin Gallery 1 - Houston (Art)
  • Christopher Martin Gallery 1 - Houston (Art)
  • Christopher Martin Gallery 1 - Houston (Art)
  • Christopher Martin Gallery 1 - Houston (Art)
  • Christopher Martin Gallery 1 - Houston (Art)
  • Christopher Martin Gallery 1 - Houston (Art)
  • Christopher Martin Gallery 1 - Houston (Art)
  • Christopher Martin Gallery 1 - Houston (Art)
  • Christopher Martin Gallery 1 - Houston (Art)
  • Christopher Martin Gallery 1 - Houston (Art)
  • Christopher Martin Gallery 1 - Houston (Art)
  • Christopher Martin Gallery 1 - Houston (Art)

Make sure to arrive early to this New York-style bagel shop, which just opened by SMU — things pick up fast. The to-go line was long (socially distanced or not) at noon on a Thursday, with six-foot space markers and a mask mandate. I ordered an iced coffee and breakfast bagel, which comes with two eggs and your choice of meat and cheese (I opted for classic bacon and cheddar on a sesame bagel, but you can mix and match with sausage, chorizo, several different kinds of cheeses, and bagels). When I unwrapped the New York-style goodness after the 10 minute drive home, it was as warm and fresh as if I’d eaten it on the spot.

 

Chirps Chicken

Chirps Chicken Shack

3619 Greenville Avenue, Lower Greenville

A wimp when it comes to all things spicy, I was pleasantly surprised I enjoyed Chirps Chicken takeout as much as I did. Formerly LG Taps and The Chuggin’ Monk, the Lower Greenville space reopened during the pandemic as a Nashville hot chicken restaurant. Not much has changed at the dive bar, except for a makeshift “Chirps” sign that hangs above the door. I ordered the Nashville tenders (choose between Country, Nashville, and Fire) and a side of mac and cheese.

Everything traveled well (and stayed hot), and I can finally say I’m a Nashville hot chicken convert. Thankfully, we’ve got even more hot chicken spots coming to Dallas soon: Palmer’s and Lucky’s.

 

White Rhino
White Rhino Coffee also offers refreshing herbal and black iced teas.  (Courtesy of White Rhino Coffee)

White Rhino Coffee

233 W. 7th Street, Suite 120, Bishop Arts

Brand new to Bishop Arts, Cedar Hill-based coffee shop White Rhino is open for takeout and dine-in at 50 percent. On a recent hot Dallas day, I ran in for an iced latte and BLT sandwich. After the 15-minute drive to my apartment, the toasted sourdough bread with bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo maintained most of its crunch.

I’d probably go for the breakfast tacos or Thai quinoa salad next time, but the refreshing hibiscus iced tea will bring me back again and again.

 

The Salty Donut Dallas
(Photo by Megan Ziots)

The Salty Donut

414 W. Davis Street, Bishop Arts

If you’re looking for something sweet to start or end your day (or provide a mid-day sugar high), definitely order from Bishop Art’s The Salty Donut. With coffee and gourmet donuts of various over-the-top flavors available, there is truly something for everyone. Hailing from Miami, The Salty Donut has year-round flavors, as well as seasonal flavors. After ordering an assortment for delivery one morning, I’ve decided that the Maple + Bacon is my favorite. A brioche donut topped with pure maple glaze, candied Rudolph’s Meat Market bacon, and Oak Cliff Brewery Black Lager reduction, this donut is super local and delicious. A close second was the seasonal Jalapeño Jelly + Cream Cheese topped with cornbread crumbles.

The PaperCity Magazine

Summer Issue

Read Now
Special Series
Presented by NorthPark Center

StyleFile

In Conversation With Cornelia Guest, ’80s It-Girl and Dallas’ Newest Social Force
In Conversation With Cornelia Guest, ’80s It-Girl and Dallas’ Newest Social Force
New Experience Platform Celebrates Galentine’s Day With Balloons, Treats and Plenty of Photo Opps
New Experience Platform Celebrates Galentine’s Day With Balloons, Treats and Plenty of Photo Opps
NorthPark Ambassadors Dinner Brings Dallas’ Most Influential Philanthropists to The Mansion
NorthPark Ambassadors Dinner Brings Dallas’ Most Influential Philanthropists to The Mansion
<em>PaperCity</em> Presents Dallas’ Best Dressed List
PaperCity Presents Dallas’ Best Dressed List
Dallas’ Glittering $6.8 Million Night — the Crystal Charity Ball Raises the Bar Again
Dallas’ Glittering $6.8 Million Night — the Crystal Charity Ball Raises the Bar Again
This Zany 1980s Party Proves Best Buddies Rule in Dallas
This Zany 1980s Party Proves Best Buddies Rule in Dallas
read full series

Featured Properties

Swipe
4326 Sexton
Midway Hollow
FOR SALE

4326 Sexton
Dallas, TX

$1,049,000 Learn More about this property
Christy Berry
This property is listed by: Christy Berry (214) 693-1600 Email Realtor
4326 Sexton
6138 Lupton
Preston Hollow
FOR SALE

6138 Lupton
Dallas, TX

$2,749,000 Learn More about this property
Christy Berry
This property is listed by: Christy Berry (214) 693-1600 Email Realtor
6138 Lupton
6415 Prestonshire
Preston Hollow
FOR SALE

6415 Prestonshire
Dallas, TX

$3,365,000 Learn More about this property
Christy Berry
This property is listed by: Christy Berry (214) 693-1600 Email Realtor
6415 Prestonshire
12405 Churchill Court
White Rock
FOR SALE

12405 Churchill Court
Dallas, TX

$1,199,000 Learn More about this property
Christy Berry
This property is listed by: Christy Berry (214) 693-1600 Email Realtor
12405 Churchill Court
10808 Cinderella
Northwest Dallas
FOR SALE

10808 Cinderella
Dallas, TX

$499,000 Learn More about this property
Christy Berry
This property is listed by: Christy Berry (214) 693-1600 Email Realtor
10808 Cinderella
1403 Lone Eagle Way
FOR SALE

1403 Lone Eagle Way
Arlington, TX

$649,000 Learn More about this property
Christy Berry
This property is listed by: Christy Berry (214) 693-1600 Email Realtor
1403 Lone Eagle Way
4520 Northaven
Preston Hollow
FOR SALE

4520 Northaven
Dallas, TX

Learn More about this property
Christy Berry
This property is listed by: Christy Berry (214) 693-1600 Email Realtor
4520 Northaven
Presented by Christy Berry Compass
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email

Like PaperCity Dallas on Facebook

Beyond the magazine. Get more of Dallas’ top restaurant, real estate, society, fashion and art in your news feed.

X
X