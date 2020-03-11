North Texas Welcomes New York-Style Bagels and Gourmet Markets — These are the Spring Restaurant Openings to Know

Dallas has been hit with a lot of surprising closures recently, but there is a light in the restaurant darkness thanks to a flurry of exciting concept opening this spring. From gourmet sandwiches and hand-pulled noodles to New York-style bagels and barbecue, there are a lot of new restaurants to look forward to in North Texas.

(Courtesy of Brown Bag Provisions)

Brown Bag Provisions

150 Turtle Creek Boulevard, Suite 202

Recently taking over Stacks Sandwich’s former space in the Design District, Brown Bag Provisions doubles as a cafe and gourmet market. The shelves are stocked with local Greek-style yogurts (from Dallas-based Milk and Patience), fresh baked breads, gourmet sandwiches, and a curated selection of beer and wine. A stop by the cozy cafe can also include a cup of coffee from Full City Rooster, based out of Dallas’ Cedars neighborhood.

Brown Bag is open Monday through Friday from 8 am to 3 pm (or “3pm(ish)” according to their website).

Shug’s Bagels

3020 Mockingbird Lane

A New York-style bagel shop, Shug’s Bagels, will sidle up alongside SMU’s campus later this month. With items available to enjoy both to-go and in the shop, the restaurant is designed to capture the vibes of an authentic New York bagel shop. Look to the chalkboard wall for Shug’s lineup of breakfast sandwiches (made with bagels of course), a three variations on the classic bagels and lox, as well as four kinds of chicken cutlet classics.

Georgie by Curtis Stone is about ready to open its butcher shop, The G Butcher Shop, on Knox.

The G Butcher Shop

4514 Travis Street, Suite 132

This month, Georgie by Curtis Stone will debut The G Butcher Shop. In-house butcher Mike Lawson will serve up made-to-order lunchtime gourmet sandwiches as well as high-quality steaks to take home. Breakfast foods will also be available, including pastries from sister restaurants, Up on Knox, organic juices, prepared foods and cheese from Brazos Valley Cheese and Brush Creek Creamery.

Brisket Love BBQ features a BBQ Brisket Banh Mi at Legacy Hall.

Brisket Love BBQ

7800 Windrose Avenue, Plano (Legacy Hall)

Brisket Love BBQ is now open over in Legacy Hall, smoking prime grade brisket, pulled pork, smoked turkey, and jalapeño cheddar sausage onsite using Texas’ post oak wood. Here, you can order classic sandwiches, smoked meat plates, brisket tacos, sides and homemade slushees (flavors include classic Cola, cherry, lemon, and “Blue Raz”). One notable menu item is “The Monster,” made with chopped brisket, pulled pork, jalapeño cheddar sausage, horseradish coleslaw, house BBQ sauce, and crispy onion straws, all served on a Martins potato roll.

Sum Dang Good Chinese

3011 Gulden Lane, Suite 110

The Asian restaurant, led by Chef Weigou Cai — a 40-year veteran of Chinese cuisine— is taking over the former Chino Chinatown spot at Trinity Groves this April. Expect a menu of handmade dumplings and hand-pulled noodles, as well as dishes such as Sweet and Sour Baby Back Ribs, Beer Can Chinese Chicken, and a gigantic crab soup dumpling (aka “Humpty Dumpling”). An array of traditional Chinese dishes will also be available, as well as a selection of craft beers, wines, and Asian-inspired cocktails.

The interior of the space will also be updated with new art and a new color scheme, as well as an open kitchen concept to witness dumpling making and noodle pulling.