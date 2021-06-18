The Best Spots for a Breakfast Meeting in Dallas — Set Yourself Up for Early Morning Success
Lots of Space, Wi-Fi, and Menu Variation Are All Deciding FactorsBY Megan Ziots // 06.18.21
When choosing a spot to hold a breakfast meeting, the deciding factors can come down to the finest of details. First, you want to ensure there will be ample space so you don’t have to scramble to find a spot as soon as you get there. And now that Dallas summer is in sweltering full swing, the option for indoor seating is must. Also, knowing a restaurant has enough variation on the menu to meet everyone’s dietary restrictions is crucial to maintaining the integrity of the breakfast meeting flow. Wi-Fi is also a necessity. There’s much to consider, soo, to make it a bit easier for those searching, we’ve rounded up some of our favorite spots in Dallas to have a breakfast meeting. Happy productive dining!
La La Land Kind Café
Multiple Locations
5626 Bell Avenue
Dallas, TX 75206 | Map
Located in a charming house in Lower Greenville, the flagship cafe2 is the perfect place to hold a breakfast meeting. There’s indoor seating, as well as outdoor patios in both the front and back of the white bungalow. Along with great coffee and matcha drinks, the La La avocado toast with chili flakes and lemon is a must-try.
This Guatemalan bakery chose Dallas as its first U.S. location two years ago, and it’s quickly become one of the most popular brunch and work spots in Uptown. With its high ceilings and comforting greenery, the massive space is an airy reprieve along McKinney Avenue. From a coffee bar to an outdoor patio, there are plenty of seating options. Don’t skimp — you should absolutely order a coffee, pastry, or one of their classic Guatemalan breakfast plates while you’re there.
Ascension Coffee
Multiple Locations
1621 Oak Lawn Avenue
Dallas, TX 75207 | Map
A classic Dallas choice for a breakfast meeting, this Australian import offers everything you need for a successful morning meet-up. The Design District flagship store is currently closed for renovations, but you can still set up shop at the Crescent Court location in Uptown. There are plenty of tables and an outdoor patio that’s perfect for people watching. Enjoy great espresso drinks, breakfast sandwiches, salads, and pastries all day.
The Henry
The Union
2301 N. Akard Street, Suite 250
Dallas, TX 75201 | Map
This American restaurant and café at The Union is a great spot for a breakfast meeting. There’s a separate area with a coffee bar that serves cappuccinos and lattes, as well as breakfast bites like strawberry French toast and smoked salmon bagels. The space also offers an outdoor patio if you want to dine and meet al fresco.
Fiction Coffee
Multiple Locations
1623 N. Hall Street
Dallas, TX | Map
The newest iteration of this Dallas favorite coffee shop (situated inside of the newly renovated Continental Gin Building in Deep Ellum) is a spacious and comfortable place to have a morning meeting. The massive, two story space offers two free hours Wi-Fi if you purchase anything.
With locations in Bishop Arts, Uptown, and Arlington (plus more on the way), this Cedar Hill-based coffee shop is practically taking over Dallas. Apart from coffee and tea drinks, White Rhino also offers a full menu of breakfast tacos, maple-glazed chicken biscuits, and loaded sweet potato hash. All locations offer plenty of space, particularly the Uptown spot.
Halcyon
Lower Greenville
2900 Greenville Avenue
Dallas, TX 75206 | Map
In the Lower Greenville neighborhood, this coffee shop and brunch spot is another great destination for meet-ups in the morning. Halycon makes some of the best espresso drinks and offers plenty of seating both indoors and out. A full menu of breakfast tacos, skillets, burritos, and more will keep you fueled all day.
New to Dallas’ Knox Street area, this Chicago-based coffee shop and café is always a fun place to meet someone. The restaurant offers pour-overs of various kinds of beans if you’re looking to impress a coffee lover, and there are tons of cool exilir drinks to try. For breakfast, and of the breakfast sammies are a must-try, along with the Austin’s Finest Breakfast Tacos. An outdoor patio out front offers tons of seating in a “State Fair”-themed space.
Tribal All Day Cafe
263 N Bishop Avenue
Dallas, TX 75208 | Map
This all-day breakfast spot in the Bishop Arts District is on the smaller side, but it’s worth it if you can arrive early and snag a table. The healthy restaurant offers everything from cold pressed juices and coffee to power bowls and smoothies. And if Tribal is too busy, La Reunion coffee next door offers espresso drinks and a smaller breakfast menu as well. The two each have outdoor patios literally right next to each other.