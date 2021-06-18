Restaurants / Lists

The Best Spots for a Breakfast Meeting in Dallas — Set Yourself Up for Early Morning Success

Lots of Space, Wi-Fi, and Menu Variation Are All Deciding Factors

BY // 06.18.21
White Rhino Breakfast Meetings Dallas

The loaded sweet potato hash is a must-try at White Rhino Coffee.

When choosing a spot to hold a breakfast meeting, the deciding factors can come down to the finest of details. First, you want to ensure there will be ample space so you don’t have to scramble to find a spot as soon as you get there. And now that Dallas summer is in sweltering full swing, the option for indoor seating is must. Also, knowing a restaurant has enough variation on the menu to meet everyone’s dietary restrictions is crucial to maintaining the integrity of the breakfast meeting flow. Wi-Fi is also a necessity. There’s much to consider, soo, to make it a bit easier for those searching, we’ve rounded up some of our favorite spots in Dallas to have a breakfast meeting. Happy productive dining!

La La Land Kind Café

Multiple Locations

5626 Bell Avenue
Dallas, TX 75206  |  Map

 

214-579-9550

Website

La La Land Cafe

La La Land Kind Cafe employs foster kids who are aging out of the system as baristas, chefs, and cashiers. (Courtesy of La La Land)

Located in a charming house in Lower Greenville, the flagship cafe2 is the perfect place to hold a breakfast meeting. There’s indoor seating, as well as outdoor patios in both the front and back of the white bungalow. Along with great coffee and matcha drinks, the La La avocado toast with chili flakes and lemon is a must-try.

San Martin Bakery and Restaurant

Uptown

3120 McKinney Avenue
Dallas, TX 75204  |  Map

 

Website

San Martin Dallas Breakfast Meeting

The classic Guatemalan breakfast, Dobladas Breakfast, at San Martin.

This Guatemalan bakery chose Dallas as its first U.S. location two years ago, and it’s quickly become one of the most popular brunch and work spots in Uptown. With its high ceilings and comforting greenery, the massive space is an airy reprieve along McKinney Avenue. From a coffee bar to an outdoor patio, there are plenty of seating options. Don’t skimp — you should absolutely order a coffee, pastry, or one of their classic Guatemalan breakfast plates while you’re there.

Ascension Coffee

Multiple Locations

1621 Oak Lawn Avenue
Dallas, TX 75207  |  Map

 

214-741-3211

Website

Ascension coffee

When the flagship Ascension reopens, it'll have expanded seating. (Courtesy of Ascension)

A classic Dallas choice for a breakfast meeting, this Australian import offers everything you need for a successful morning meet-up. The Design District flagship store is currently closed for renovations, but you can still set up shop at the Crescent Court location in Uptown. There are plenty of tables and an outdoor patio that’s perfect for people watching. Enjoy great espresso drinks, breakfast sandwiches, salads, and pastries all day.

The Henry

The Union

2301 N. Akard Street, Suite 250
Dallas, TX 75201  |  Map

 

972-677-9560

Website

The Henry

The coffee bar at The Henry serves four different smoothies.

This American restaurant and café at The Union is a great spot for a breakfast meeting. There’s a separate area with a coffee bar that serves cappuccinos and lattes, as well as breakfast bites like strawberry French toast and smoked salmon bagels. The space also offers an outdoor patio if you want to dine and meet al fresco.

Fiction Coffee

Multiple Locations

1623 N. Hall Street
Dallas, TX  |  Map

 

469-399-7724

Website

Fiction Coffee Dallas

Fiction Coffee's new location at the Continental Gin Building is perfect for meetings. (Courtesy of Common Desk)

The newest iteration of this Dallas favorite coffee shop (situated inside of the newly renovated Continental Gin Building in Deep Ellum) is a spacious and comfortable place to have a morning meeting. The massive, two story space offers two free hours Wi-Fi if you purchase anything.

White Rhino

Multiple Locations

233 W. 7th Street, Suite 120
Dallas, TX 75208  |  Map

 

Website

White Rhino Breakfast Meetings Dallas

The loaded sweet potato hash is a must-try at White Rhino Coffee.

With locations in Bishop Arts, Uptown, and Arlington (plus more on the way), this Cedar Hill-based coffee shop is practically taking over Dallas. Apart from coffee and tea drinks, White Rhino also offers a full menu of breakfast tacos, maple-glazed chicken biscuits, and loaded sweet potato hash. All locations offer plenty of space, particularly the Uptown spot.

Halcyon

Lower Greenville

2900 Greenville Avenue
Dallas, TX 75206  |  Map

 

469-547-2265

Website

Halcyon Dallas

Halcyon offers tables, couches, and bar seating. (Courtesy)

In the Lower Greenville neighborhood, this coffee shop and brunch spot is another great destination for meet-ups in the morning. Halycon makes some of the best espresso drinks and offers plenty of seating both indoors and out. A full menu of breakfast tacos, skillets, burritos, and more will keep you fueled all day.

Fairgrounds

Knox-Henderson

4514 Cole Avenue
Dallas, TX 75205  |  Map

 

Website

Fairgrounds Coffee Dallas

Fairgrounds allows guests to choose their own roasts from several options. (Photo by Jennifer Boomer)

New to Dallas’ Knox Street area, this Chicago-based coffee shop and café is always a fun place to meet someone. The restaurant offers pour-overs of various kinds of beans if you’re looking to impress a coffee lover, and there are tons of cool exilir drinks to try. For breakfast, and of the breakfast sammies are a must-try, along with the Austin’s Finest Breakfast Tacos. An outdoor patio out front offers tons of seating in a “State Fair”-themed space.

Tribal All Day Cafe

263 N Bishop Avenue
Dallas, TX 75208  |  Map

 

469-776-8003

Website

tribal all day

Tribal All Day Cafe is a good spot to meet for healthy food and coffee.

This all-day breakfast spot in the Bishop Arts District is on the smaller side, but it’s worth it if you can arrive early and snag a table. The healthy restaurant offers everything from cold pressed juices and coffee to power bowls and smoothies. And if Tribal is too busy, La Reunion coffee next door offers espresso drinks and a smaller breakfast menu as well. The two each have outdoor patios literally right next to each other.

