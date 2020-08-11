Chef Graham Dodds Debuts New American Restaurant With Rabbit and Vegan Bites in Deep Ellum

In June, we gave you a first look inside of the new luxury Kimpton Pittman Hotel coming to Deep Ellum. Now it’s been revealed that the hotel will open this Wednesday, August 12, along with its debut restaurant Elm & Good.

Executive chef Graham Dodds (the seasoned pro who’s been at the helm of Bolsa and Wayward Sons) will be running the kitchen at the new American tavern at the hotel. The menu will offer healthy, clean dishes like a veggie charcuterie board with sunchoke paté, beet rillette, potato-leek terrine, marinated olives and pickled vegetables. The Lion’s Mane with include mushroom “chorizo,” saffron Bomba rice, and various other variations of mushrooms. Another dish to look forward to is the Rabbit Agnolotti with “fennel seed dusted rabbit loin, fine herbes and beurre fondue,” per the menu. For breakfast, you can find pastries from La Casita, ricotta toast, quiche, and a classic breakfast plate.

Leading the drink program at Elm & Good will be lead bartender Gregory Huston (Grange Hall, Bowen House) who has concocted special craft cocktails for the menu. These include a Pittman Paloma, as well as a mixture of green tea steeped rum, grapefruit bitters, lemon juice, honey syrup, and muddled blackberries called The Gypsy Tea Room. There will also be a rotating menu of craft beers and American and international wines.

As for the 5,525-square-foot space, the vibe feels contemporary but with a rustic Texan touch. Featuring white walls, dark beams and columns, and warm lighting, the space will be divided out in separate seating sections, allowing privacy.

(Photo by Chris Molina)

To keep visitors safe, Elm & Good will also be implementing distancing measures and providing single-use gloves and face coverings for guests upon request. The restaurant will be open for breakfast from 7 am to 10 am and dinner from 5:30 pm to 10 pm Tuesdays through Saturdays. Bar hours are Tuesdays through Saturdays from 4 pm to 11 pm.