Restaurants / Openings

Nick Badovinus’ Desert Racer Doubles Down on Pandemic-Friendly Dining

With a Streamlined Mexican-Inspired Menu and Taco-Spiced Tots, Ese Pollo is Entirely Dedicated to Curbside Pickup and Delivery

BY // 07.10.20
Ese Pollo Desert Racer

Desert Racer's newest side hustle, Ese Pollo, is great for curbside pickup. (Courtesy)

Nick Badovinus’ Lower Greenville concept, Desert Racer, is at it again with pop-up dining. After temporarily closing the indoor and outdoor cantina restaurant due to the pandemic back in March, a new patio-only concept Vantina appeared in May. And now, there is Ese Pollo — a new curbside pickup and delivery-only Mexican-style smoked chicken concept.

Still a bit hesitant to take on in-person dining, I jumped on the opportunity to try something new with Ese Pollo. Truthfully, I have not yet been to Desert Racer, and the one time I tried to go to Vantina earlier this summer there was an hour-long wait, so this was my first official time to try this now three-in-one Mexican smoked chicken concept.

Ese Pollo
(Courtesy of Ese Pollo)

The Ese Pollo menu is simple. You start off by choosing from one, two, or three smoked chicken birds. I chose one to make up six tacos — perfect for two people and only $25. Included are all the fixings you need for a great taco: flour tortillas, caramelized onions and jalapeños, salsa fresca, verde fresca, and sides of Mexican rice and charro beans. There are also more sides like chips and salsa, guac, or queso, cucumber escabeche, tangy slaw, and taco spiced tots. We went with the tangy slaw and it was delicious by itself or in the tacos.

And if you want to add the mixed drinks (now available to-go in Dallas) to your meal, there are several options. Ese Pollo offers frozen or on the rocks margaritas by the quart or half gallon, six-packs of beer, or three different kinds of Ranch Water (Standard, Hibiscus or Agave, and Paloma). There’s also a Gerard Bertrand Cote de Roses “Rose Magnum” for $60 (the priciest on the menu). Non-alcoholic beverages for the kiddos are also available like Topo Chico, Coke, Squirt, and Fanta. And to top things off, order an XL Rice Krispy Treat for dessert.

Order delivery via DoorDash or call 214-887-4880 to pick up in person at Desert Racer or by car in the parking lot Wednesday through Sunday from 4 pm to 9 pm.

