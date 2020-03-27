These Dallas Restaurants Are Now Taking Easter To-Go Orders

Eatzi's has all sorts of Easter desserts like these decorated cupcakes. (Courtesy of Eatzi's)

Plenty of families (including my own) have spent several Easters going out to restaurants for brunch or dinner. But, keep your heads up, friends. Easter meals from your favorite local restaurants can still come to you. Several Dallas spots will be offering curbside pickup and delivery options so that families can still celebrate together with great food. Just make sure you order ahead.

We’ll continue updating this Easter menu list as the holiday nears.

Eatzi’s Orange Bourbon Vanilla Glazed Ham Eatzi’s Several locations

Online ordering will begin this Friday, March 27, and be available through Saturday, April 11, at 9:45 pm for Easter specials. Highlights from the holiday menu include the Orange Bourbon Vanilla Glazed Ham, a Berry Panzanella Salad, Green Pea and Spring Herb Risotto, along with sweet treats such hot cross buns, raspberry key lime pie, and Easter-themed cupcakes.

All items will also be available for purchase in Eatzi’s six market locations from Tuesday, April 7, through Sunday, April 12.

TJ’s Seafood Market

6025 Royal Lane, Suite 110 & 4212 Oak Lawn Avenue

For Easter brunch, TJ’s Seafood Market will be offering an Eat-At-Home Easter package for families. For $110, the to-go option feeds four to six people and includes veggie egg frittata, TJ’s smoked salmon board, pancakes with fresh berry compote, breakfast potatoes, and bacon. You can also add on Prosecco and orange juice for $15. The packages will be available for curbside pickup at both Preston Royal and Oak Lawn locations. Pre-order by April 10 by calling 214-691-2369 (Preston Royal) or 214-219-3474 (Oak Lawn).

Lockhart Smokehouse

400 W. Davis Street

Popular Bishop Arts barbecue joint, Lockhart Smoke House is serving up family-style portions to-go for Easter Sunday. Enjoy fully smoked hams, prime rib, turkey or whole briskets served along side baked beans and mac n’ cheese (prices range from $35 to $210). The deadline to order online is Friday, April 10, at midnight.

Tiramisu (Courtesy of MoMo Italian Kitchen)

MoMo Italian Kitchen

8989 Forest Lane

MoMo Italian Kitchen is offering curbside pickup for its family-style Italian meals this Easter. Each dish, including salads ($40 each), mains like lasagna, Rotolo Verde, Maccheroni alla Vesuviana, and Conchiglie a Modo Mio ($60 each), and sides such as lentils, creamed peas, or artichoke hearts ($25 each), serve six to eight people. You can also order classic tiramisu for $40 or panna cotta ($6 for each individual portion).

To place an order, call 972-234-6800 by Wednesday, April 8. Pick up is Saturday, April 11 between 11 a.m. and 8 p.m.