View The PaperCity Curbside and Delivery Guide View The PaperCity Curbside and Delivery Guide
Eatzi’s Easter Cupcakes
Eatzi’s Easter Ham
Lockhart Ham Easter
TJ’s Seafood Easter
MoMo Italian Kitchen
01
05

Eatzi's has all sorts of Easter desserts like these decorated cupcakes. (Courtesy of Eatzi's)

02
05

Order your Easter meal to-go, including this orange bourbon vanilla glazed ham. (Courtesy of Eatzi's)

03
05

Lockhart Smokehouse is offering family-style portions to-go for this Easter Sunday. (Courtesy of Lockhart Smokehouse)

04
05

TJ's Seafood Market is offering an Eat-At-Home Easter Package with brunch dishes and mimosas. (Courtesy of TJ's)

05
05

Choose from MoMo Italian Kitchen's tiramisu or panna cotta for dessert. (Courtesy of MoMo)

Eatzi’s Easter Cupcakes
Eatzi’s Easter Ham
Lockhart Ham Easter
TJ’s Seafood Easter
MoMo Italian Kitchen
Restaurants / Lists

These Dallas Restaurants Are Now Taking Easter To-Go Orders

Brunch, Barbecue, and Mimosas Are on the Eat-At-Home Menus

BY // 03.27.20
Eatzi's has all sorts of Easter desserts like these decorated cupcakes. (Courtesy of Eatzi's)
Order your Easter meal to-go, including this orange bourbon vanilla glazed ham. (Courtesy of Eatzi's)
Lockhart Smokehouse is offering family-style portions to-go for this Easter Sunday. (Courtesy of Lockhart Smokehouse)
TJ's Seafood Market is offering an Eat-At-Home Easter Package with brunch dishes and mimosas. (Courtesy of TJ's)
Choose from MoMo Italian Kitchen's tiramisu or panna cotta for dessert. (Courtesy of MoMo)
1
5

Eatzi's has all sorts of Easter desserts like these decorated cupcakes. (Courtesy of Eatzi's)

2
5

Order your Easter meal to-go, including this orange bourbon vanilla glazed ham. (Courtesy of Eatzi's)

3
5

Lockhart Smokehouse is offering family-style portions to-go for this Easter Sunday. (Courtesy of Lockhart Smokehouse)

4
5

TJ's Seafood Market is offering an Eat-At-Home Easter Package with brunch dishes and mimosas. (Courtesy of TJ's)

5
5

Choose from MoMo Italian Kitchen's tiramisu or panna cotta for dessert. (Courtesy of MoMo)

Plenty of families (including my own) have spent several Easters going out to restaurants for brunch or dinner. But, keep your heads up, friends. Easter meals from your favorite local restaurants can still come to you. Several Dallas spots will be offering curbside pickup and delivery options so that families can still celebrate together with great food. Just make sure you order ahead.

We’ll continue updating this Easter menu list as the holiday nears.

Eatzi's Easter Ham
Eatzi’s Orange Bourbon Vanilla Glazed Ham

Eatzi’s

Several locations

Online ordering will begin this Friday, March 27, and be available through Saturday, April 11, at 9:45 pm for Easter specials. Highlights from the holiday menu include the Orange Bourbon Vanilla Glazed Ham, a Berry Panzanella Salad, Green Pea and Spring Herb Risotto, along with sweet treats such hot cross buns, raspberry key lime pie, and Easter-themed cupcakes.

All items will also be available for purchase in Eatzi’s six market locations from Tuesday, April 7,  through Sunday, April 12.

 

TJ’s Seafood Easter

TJ’s Seafood Market

6025 Royal Lane, Suite 110 & 4212 Oak Lawn Avenue

For Easter brunch, TJ’s Seafood Market will be offering an Eat-At-Home Easter package for families. For $110, the to-go option feeds four to six people and includes veggie egg frittata, TJ’s smoked salmon board, pancakes with fresh berry compote, breakfast potatoes, and bacon. You can also add on Prosecco and orange juice for $15. The packages will be available for curbside pickup at both Preston Royal and Oak Lawn locations. Pre-order by April 10 by calling 214-691-2369 (Preston Royal) or  214-219-3474 (Oak Lawn).

Lockhart Smokehouse

400 W. Davis Street

Popular Bishop Arts barbecue joint, Lockhart Smoke House is serving up family-style portions to-go for Easter Sunday. Enjoy fully smoked hams, prime rib, turkey or whole briskets served along side baked beans and mac n’ cheese (prices range from $35 to $210). The deadline to order online is Friday, April 10, at midnight.

 

MoMo Italian Kitchen
Tiramisu (Courtesy of MoMo Italian Kitchen)

MoMo Italian Kitchen

8989 Forest Lane

MoMo Italian Kitchen is offering curbside pickup for its family-style Italian meals this Easter. Each dish, including salads ($40 each), mains like lasagna, Rotolo Verde, Maccheroni alla Vesuviana, and Conchiglie a Modo Mio ($60 each), and sides such as lentils, creamed peas, or artichoke hearts ($25 each), serve six to eight people. You can also order classic tiramisu for $40 or panna cotta ($6 for each individual portion).

To place an order, call 972-234-6800 by Wednesday, April 8. Pick up is Saturday, April 11 between 11 a.m. and 8 p.m.

Featured Events
Old Lighthouse Club - Quivira Los Cabos

Featured Properties

Swipe
8311 Sorrel Leaf Lane
Spring Branch
FOR SALE

8311 Sorrel Leaf Lane
Houston, TX

$825,000 Learn More about this property
Cara Moore
This property is listed by: Cara Moore (713) 818-9778 Email Realtor
8311 Sorrel Leaf Lane
305 Longwoods Lane
Memorial
FOR SALE

305 Longwoods Lane
Houston, TX

$1,800,000 Learn More about this property
Sharon Brier
This property is listed by: Sharon Brier (713) 882-9800 Email Realtor
305 Longwoods Lane
5577 Cedar Creek Drive
Tanglewood
FOR SALE

5577 Cedar Creek Drive
Houston, TX

$3,249,000 Learn More about this property
Donna Ellis
This property is listed by: Donna Ellis (713) 851-5183 Email Realtor
5577 Cedar Creek Drive
2603 Avalon Place
River Oaks Area
FOR SALE

2603 Avalon Place
Houston, TX

$1,499,900 Learn More about this property
This property is listed by: Rachel Rosson
2603 Avalon Place
4216 Villanova Street
West University Place
FOR SALE

4216 Villanova Street
West University Place, TX

$1,069,000 Learn More about this property
Haley Urquhart
This property is listed by: Haley Urquhart (979) 251-0768 Email Realtor
4216 Villanova Street
3635 Grennoch Lane
Braes Heights
FOR SALE

3635 Grennoch Lane
Houston, TX

$675,000 Learn More about this property
Kathleen Graf
This property is listed by: Kathleen Graf (713) 822-6942 Email Realtor
3635 Grennoch Lane
3124 Albans Road
West University Place
FOR SALE

3124 Albans Road
West University Place, TX

$1,249,999 Learn More about this property
Meg Greenwood Rife
This property is listed by: Meg Greenwood Rife (832) 578-2594 Email Realtor
3124 Albans Road
2708 Pemberton Drive
West University Place
FOR SALE

2708 Pemberton Drive
West University Place, TX

$3,475,000 Learn More about this property
Kristin Tillman
This property is listed by: Kristin Tillman (281) 785-3566 Email Realtor
2708 Pemberton Drive
5648 Shady River
Tanglewood
FOR SALE

5648 Shady River
Houston, TX

$3,850,000 Learn More about this property
Nancy Younger Kruka
This property is listed by: Nancy Younger Kruka (713) 857-5299 Email Realtor
5648 Shady River
Presented by Greenwood King
Take Video Tours View All Listings

Like PaperCity Dallas on Facebook

Beyond the magazine. Get more of Dallas’ top restaurant, real estate, society, fashion and art in your news feed.

X
X