Copper & Steel Table
Copper & Steel Bar Frisco
Hyatt Regency Frisco
Copper and Steel Table Frisco
Copper and Steel Table Frisco
Jerky Flight
Copper & Steel Market (1)
Pit Master Flatbread
Taco Flight (1)
Hyatt Regency Frisco(6)
01
10

Copper & Steel Table and Bar is Hyatt Regency Frisco's new restaurant.

02
10

The Copper & Steel Table and Bar offers craft cocktails and American dishes with a Texas twist.

03
10

The Hyatt Regency Frisco opened on June 1. (Courtesy of Hyatt Regency Frisco)

04
10

The "You Frisco Now" cocktail is delightfully refreshing and meant to be shared with your quarantine buddy. Or not, if you're really thirsty.

05
10

Make sure to ask for the off-menu item, the brisket tostadas. (Courtesy of Copper and Steel Table)

06
10

The jerky flight comes with boar, turkey, a seasonal fruit, and more kinds of jerky.

07
10

The Copper & Steel Market offers coffee and grab-and-go bites as well.

08
10

The Pit Master Flatbread comes with brisket, pulled boar, bacon, and ancho BBQ.

09
10

The taco flight is a great way to try an achiote chicken, brisket, and boar tacos.

10
10

Order food from Copper & Steel up to the rooftop pool. (Courtesy of Hyatt Regency)

Copper & Steel Table
Copper & Steel Bar Frisco
Hyatt Regency Frisco
Copper and Steel Table Frisco
Copper and Steel Table Frisco
Jerky Flight
Copper & Steel Market (1)
Pit Master Flatbread
Taco Flight (1)
Hyatt Regency Frisco(6)
Restaurants / Openings

A New Restaurant Surprises in Frisco — A First Taste of Copper & Steel Table

Craft Cocktails and American Dishes With a Texas Twist Are Available for Takeout

BY // 08.20.20
Copper & Steel Table and Bar is Hyatt Regency Frisco's new restaurant.
The Copper & Steel Table and Bar offers craft cocktails and American dishes with a Texas twist.
The Hyatt Regency Frisco opened on June 1. (Courtesy of Hyatt Regency Frisco)
The "You Frisco Now" cocktail is delightfully refreshing and meant to be shared with your quarantine buddy. Or not, if you're really thirsty.
Make sure to ask for the off-menu item, the brisket tostadas. (Courtesy of Copper and Steel Table)
The jerky flight comes with boar, turkey, a seasonal fruit, and more kinds of jerky.
The Copper & Steel Market offers coffee and grab-and-go bites as well.
The Pit Master Flatbread comes with brisket, pulled boar, bacon, and ancho BBQ.
The taco flight is a great way to try an achiote chicken, brisket, and boar tacos.
Order food from Copper & Steel up to the rooftop pool. (Courtesy of Hyatt Regency)
1
10

Copper & Steel Table and Bar is Hyatt Regency Frisco's new restaurant.

2
10

The Copper & Steel Table and Bar offers craft cocktails and American dishes with a Texas twist.

3
10

The Hyatt Regency Frisco opened on June 1. (Courtesy of Hyatt Regency Frisco)

4
10

The "You Frisco Now" cocktail is delightfully refreshing and meant to be shared with your quarantine buddy. Or not, if you're really thirsty.

5
10

Make sure to ask for the off-menu item, the brisket tostadas. (Courtesy of Copper and Steel Table)

6
10

The jerky flight comes with boar, turkey, a seasonal fruit, and more kinds of jerky.

7
10

The Copper & Steel Market offers coffee and grab-and-go bites as well.

8
10

The Pit Master Flatbread comes with brisket, pulled boar, bacon, and ancho BBQ.

9
10

The taco flight is a great way to try an achiote chicken, brisket, and boar tacos.

10
10

Order food from Copper & Steel up to the rooftop pool. (Courtesy of Hyatt Regency)

Back in May, PaperCity revealed that the booming suburb of Frisco would be getting a brand new hotel next to Stonebriar Centre. The luxury Hyatt Regency officially opened in June, so we thought we’d take a field trip up north to check it out.

As soon as you enter the lobby, you’re greeted by a spacious entryway with a check-in desk on the right and the hotel’s debut restaurant Copper & Steel Table on the left. (Full disclosure: we were invited to taste some of the new Texas-inspired menu items.) We took a seat at one of the tables next to the open kitchen concept, where you could see chef Joseph Hale cooking and plating dishes.

Copper & Steel Bar (1)
The Hyatt Regency Frisco lobby and Copper & Steel Bar has plenty of space to social distance.

First up was the You Frisco Now cocktail. Meant to be shared by two people, I was glad I had my boyfriend with me to split it — it is massive and costs $25, but it hits the spot. A mixture of Casamigos Blanco tequila, Cointreau, lime juice, and agave nectar, the cocktail is a must try at Copper and Steel.

As for food, there were several new Texas-inspired dishes that were great, including the taco flight (with a choice of three between achiote chicken, smoked brisket, wild boar, and falafel), the Pit Master Flatbread (also with pulled boar and brisket, as well as Ancho BBQ), and pork belly burnt ends with an elote salad and Dr Pepper BBQ sauce. Another unique appetizer is the jerky flight, which comes with beef, antelope, turkey, boar, olives and a seasonal fruit jerky. The apricot is quite tasty.

Copper and Steel Table Frisco
Make sure to ask for the off-menu item, the brisket tostadas. (Courtesy of Copper and Steel Table)

An off-menu dish to make sure to request is the brisket tostadas (we were given a heads up before arriving). The dish features house-smoked brisket, pickled red onion, jalapeño, cilantro, ancho BBQ, chipotle aioli, and a queso fresco drizzle.

Though you never know what you’re going to get when trying out a hotel restaurant, I can tell you that this one is worth checking out even if you’re not an overnight guest. Connected to Stonebriar Centre, Copper & Steel Table is a convenient lunch break for shoppers, or those wanting to order dishes to-go. Everything is available for takeout, including items like a grass-fed barbecue burger, steak frites, chicken wings, and Bourbon Pecan Pie. The Copper & Steel Market, located on the other side of the restaurant near the entrance, is also available for things like coffee and grab-and-go items. Or take a seat at the massive bar just to order a drink or bite.

NOW LEASING

Swipe
  • Pearl Marketplace
  • Pearl Marketplace
  • Pearl Marketplace
  • Pearl Marketplace
  • Pearl Marketplace
  • Pearl Marketplace
  • Pearl Marketplace
  • Pearl Marketplace
  • Pearl Marketplace
  • Pearl Marketplace
  • Pearl Marketplace
  • Pearl Marketplace
  • Pearl Marketplace

If you do happen to be a guest, however, you can order food and drinks to be brought up to the hotel’s rooftop pool overlooking Dr Pepper Ballpark.

For staycationing hopefuls, Hyatt Regency Frisco is offering a special rate through the end of the year: only $99 plus tax for standard rooms. (When you book, just use the promo code FRIS99.) Frisco attractions are also beginning to get into swing: book an outing to see FC Dallas games at Toyota Stadium, or visit the Kidzania, National Soccer Hall of Fame, the National Videogame Museum, and more.

The PaperCity Magazine

Summer Issue

Read Now
Special Series

Advocates for the Arts

How Houston's Arts Champions are Helping
Art Loving Couple Yearns to Help the Struggling Houston Ballet and Symphony
Art Loving Couple Yearns to Help the Struggling Houston Ballet and Symphony
Houston Power Couples Step Up to Help the City’s Reeling Performing Arts Scene
Houston Power Couples Step Up to Help the City’s Reeling Performing Arts Scene
Houston Ballet’s Super Fans Rally to Help Support the City’s Performing Arts in the Midst of Coronavirus Devastation
Houston Ballet’s Super Fans Rally to Help Support the City’s Performing Arts in the Midst of Coronavirus Devastation
With Nonprofit Arts Losses at $5.5 Billion and Rising, These Caring Houston Couples Advocate for the Performing Arts
With Nonprofit Arts Losses at $5.5 Billion and Rising, These Caring Houston Couples Advocate for the Performing Arts
With 50 Percent of Houston’s Performing Arts Groups in Danger of Shuttering, the City’s Arts Advocates Look to Help
With 50 Percent of Houston’s Performing Arts Groups in Danger of Shuttering, the City’s Arts Advocates Look to Help
With Houston’s Theater Scene Dark, the City’s Dedicated Arts Advocates Vow to Step Up
With Houston’s Theater Scene Dark, the City’s Dedicated Arts Advocates Vow to Step Up
read full series

Featured Properties

Swipe
6320 Vanderbilt St
West University
FOR SALE

6320 Vanderbilt St
Houston, TX

$3,995,000 Learn More about this property
Caroline Bean
This property is listed by: Caroline Bean (713) 206-4114 Email Realtor
6320 Vanderbilt St
13123 Apple Tree Rd
Memorial
FOR SALE

13123 Apple Tree Rd
Houston, TX

$1,885,000 Learn More about this property
Kim Perdomo
This property is listed by: Kim Perdomo (713) 443-8911 Email Realtor
13123 Apple Tree Rd
7803 Locke Lane
Briarbend
FOR SALE

7803 Locke Lane
Houston, TX

$589,000 Learn More about this property
Holley Madden
This property is listed by: Holley Madden (832) 419-1626 Email Realtor
7803 Locke Lane
6602 Wanita Place, Unit B
Memorial Park
FOR SALE

6602 Wanita Place, Unit B
Houston, TX

$1,099,000 Learn More about this property
Caroline Bean
This property is listed by: Caroline Bean (713) 206-4114 Email Realtor
6602 Wanita Place, Unit B
4400 Camellia Ln
Bellaire
FOR SALE

4400 Camellia Ln
Bellaire, TX

$2,550,000 Learn More about this property
Lee Kaplan
This property is listed by: Lee Kaplan (281) 468-9912 Email Realtor
4400 Camellia Ln
810 Atwell St
Bellaire
FOR SALE

810 Atwell St
Bellaire, TX

$2,397,000 Learn More about this property
Clayton Katz
This property is listed by: Clayton Katz (832) 512-2180 Email Realtor
810 Atwell St
5357 Navarro St
Galleria/Lamar Terrace
FOR SALE

5357 Navarro St
Houston, TX

$2,249,000 Learn More about this property
Marnie Greenwood
This property is listed by: Marnie Greenwood (713) 416-8402 Email Realtor
5357 Navarro St
3315 Del Monte Dr
River Oaks
FOR SALE

3315 Del Monte Dr
Houston, TX

$5,275,000 Learn More about this property
Caroline Bean
This property is listed by: Caroline Bean (713) 206-4114 Email Realtor
3315 Del Monte Dr
38 Carolane Trl
Memorial Villages
FOR SALE

38 Carolane Trl
Houston, TX

$3,395,000 Learn More about this property
Caroline Bean
This property is listed by: Caroline Bean (713) 206-4114 Email Realtor
38 Carolane Trl
4236 Purdue St
West U
FOR SALE

4236 Purdue St
Houston, TX

$568,000 Learn More about this property
Belinda B. Schmidt
This property is listed by: Belinda B. Schmidt (713) 417-1177 Email Realtor
4236 Purdue St
5111 Grand Lake St
Bellaire
FOR SALE

5111 Grand Lake St
Bellaire, TX

$1,249,000 Learn More about this property
Lee Kaplan
This property is listed by: Lee Kaplan (281) 468-9912 Email Realtor
5111 Grand Lake St
3407 Banbury Place
Afton Oaks
FOR SALE

3407 Banbury Place
Houston, TX

$2,750,000 Learn More about this property
Laura Sweeney
This property is listed by: Laura Sweeney (713) 503-0700 Email Realtor
3407 Banbury Place
3402 Beauchamp St
The Heights
FOR SALE

3402 Beauchamp St
Houston, TX

$725,000 Learn More about this property
Holley Madden
This property is listed by: Holley Madden (832) 419-1626 Email Realtor
3402 Beauchamp St
1000 Uptown Park Blvd #32
Vista D Este Condo
FOR SALE

1000 Uptown Park Blvd #32
Houston, TX

$2,395,000 Learn More about this property
Laura Sweeney
This property is listed by: Laura Sweeney (713) 503-0700 Email Realtor
1000 Uptown Park Blvd #32
36 Audubon Hollow Ln
Audubon Hollow
FOR SALE

36 Audubon Hollow Ln
Houston, TX

$2,195,000 Learn More about this property
Laura Sweeney
This property is listed by: Laura Sweeney (713) 503-0700 Email Realtor
36 Audubon Hollow Ln
6107 Lymbar Dr
Maplewood South
FOR SALE

6107 Lymbar Dr
Houston, TX

$369,000 Learn More about this property
Michelle Comstock
This property is listed by: Michelle Comstock (713) 504-1400 Email Realtor
6107 Lymbar Dr
51 E Bend Ln
Memorial Park Area
FOR SALE

51 E Bend Ln
Houston, TX

$1,525,000 Learn More about this property
Holley Madden
This property is listed by: Holley Madden (832) 419-1626 Email Realtor
51 E Bend Ln
3516 Rice Blvd
West University
FOR SALE

3516 Rice Blvd
Houston, TX

$1,830,000 Learn More about this property
Lee Kaplan
This property is listed by: Lee Kaplan (281) 468-9912 Email Realtor
3516 Rice Blvd
6602 Wanita Place, Unit A
Memorial Park
FOR SALE

6602 Wanita Place, Unit A
Houston, TX

$1,299,000 Learn More about this property
Caroline Bean
This property is listed by: Caroline Bean (713) 206-4114 Email Realtor
6602 Wanita Place, Unit A
Presented by Compass
View All Listings
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email

Like PaperCity Dallas on Facebook

Beyond the magazine. Get more of Dallas’ top restaurant, real estate, society, fashion and art in your news feed.

X
X