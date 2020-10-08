New Dallas Farmers Market Restaurant With a Fun Name Opens in the Former Mudhen Space

Bruschetta and cold cocktails are some of the light and refreshing options on the menu. (Courtesy of Hurdy Gurdy)

Taken over the former Mudhen anchor space, Hurdy Gurdy is now open in the Dallas Farmers Market

It’s difficult to smile without saying the name of the new restaurant that’s taken over the former Mudhen Meat and Greens space in the Dallas Farmers Market. Hurdy Gurdy, named after the small, guitar-like instrument that’s traditionally played during gatherings, aptly portrays the communal vibes of the new spot for all-day drinks and bites.

Opened by The 2nd Tap founders Charles Nelson and David Herrera, Hurdy Gurdy is supposed to feel like home. Besides the massive main dining room, couches and living room furniture fill a media room with three flat screen TVs to watch big games with friends. There are two outdoor patios (one very spacious) that have been re-utilized by the co-owners to accommodate for Covid-19 times and provide ample room to space out from others.

“A lot of the inspiration came from being a communal place,” Herrera tells PaperCity. After listening to their 2nd Tap customers, which is a small bar and taproom inside of The Market at DFM, Nelson and Herrera realized that the district really lacked a place to gather and dine late into the evening.

Currently, Hurdy Gurdy is open from 8 am to 10 pm from Sunday through Wednesday and until midnight Thursdays through Saturdays. Soon, these hours will extend to 2 am on the weekends. Serving breakfast, lunch, and dinner, the new spot is a place people can come in for everything from coffee (and free WiFi) to happy hour and a sit-down dinner.

The restaurant keeps it pretty casual with shareable items like corn dog pops, stuffed mushrooms, bruschetta, poutine, sliders, flatbreads and more (all of which can be divided up on separate plates). Salads and sandwiches, including a bacon-of-the-month B.L.T., are perfect for those who prefer their own entree, and few more dishes are heading to the menu soon.

One of several coffee cocktails at the new Dallas Farmers Market spot. (Courtesy of Hurdy Gurdy)

“We take pride in all aspects of the restaurant,” says Nelson. From creating their own signature cold brew to crafting cocktails that are suited for the Texas heat, Nelson and Herrera say they took their time developing the concept. The duo also brought on chef Zachary Price (Rex’s Seafood) to design the food menu.

For such an isolated time, it’s nice to think of a new spot offering a place for friends to hang out and maybe meet new ones, while maintaining the six feet of distance — and wearing masks when not eating — we’ll be keeping for who knows how much longer.