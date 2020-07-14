Sandoitchi Dallas (Photo by Reed J Kenney)
Sandoitchi Dallas (Photo by Reed J Kenney)
Sandoitchi Dallas (Photo by Reed J Kenney)
Sandoitchi Dallas (Photo by Reed J Kenney)
Sandoitchi Dallas (Photo by Reed J Kenney)
01
05

Sandoitchi brings the Japanese sando to Deep Ellum. (Photo by Reed J Kenney)

02
05

Sandos rotate, but include chicken, tofu, and fruit options. (Photo by Reed J Kenney)

03
05

Founded by four friends, Sandoitchi hopes to one day open a permanent shop. (Photo by Reed J Kenney)

04
05

The fruit and matcha cream sando. (Photo by Reed J Kenney)

05
05

All sandos at Sandoitchi are all packed to-go. (Photo by Reed J Kenney)

Sandoitchi Dallas (Photo by Reed J Kenney)
Sandoitchi Dallas (Photo by Reed J Kenney)
Sandoitchi Dallas (Photo by Reed J Kenney)
Sandoitchi Dallas (Photo by Reed J Kenney)
Sandoitchi Dallas (Photo by Reed J Kenney)
Restaurants / Openings

These Fluffy, Photogenic Japanese Sandwiches Are the Hottest Dish in Dallas

Order Carefully Crafted Truffle Chicken, Egg Salad, or Fruit Sandos For Pickup or Delivery At Sandoitchi — But Do it Fast

BY // 07.14.20
photography Reed J Kenney
Sandoitchi brings the Japanese sando to Deep Ellum. (Photo by Reed J Kenney)
Sandos rotate, but include chicken, tofu, and fruit options. (Photo by Reed J Kenney)
Founded by four friends, Sandoitchi hopes to one day open a permanent shop. (Photo by Reed J Kenney)
The fruit and matcha cream sando. (Photo by Reed J Kenney)
All sandos at Sandoitchi are all packed to-go. (Photo by Reed J Kenney)
1
5

Sandoitchi brings the Japanese sando to Deep Ellum. (Photo by Reed J Kenney)

2
5

Sandos rotate, but include chicken, tofu, and fruit options. (Photo by Reed J Kenney)

3
5

Founded by four friends, Sandoitchi hopes to one day open a permanent shop. (Photo by Reed J Kenney)

4
5

The fruit and matcha cream sando. (Photo by Reed J Kenney)

5
5

All sandos at Sandoitchi are all packed to-go. (Photo by Reed J Kenney)

This summer, four friends quietly launched their new Japanese sando concept by just giving out 30 to friends and family for a bit of feedback. Today, the new to-go-only sandwich shop, called Sandoitchi, has over 6,500 Instagram followers and is selling out of hundreds of their fluffy, photogenic sandwiches each week.

Founded by chef and owner Stevie Nguyen, operations manager Keith Tran, creative director Angel Acosta, and marketing manager Andy Sirois, Sandoitchi is Ngyuen’s singular vision, Tran tells PaperCity.

“Stevie can throw anything together in the kitchen,” he says. Originally from Louisiana, Nguyen had his first big break at Uchi Houston. He then transferred to the Dallas location before spending some time at Iron Chef Morimoto’s Momosan in New York, followed by two years with Momofuku (owners of the beloved Milk Bar bakery). “He always wanted to learn more — that is just his energy” says Tran.

Then, Nguyen moved back to Dallas eight months ago and the group started playing with the idea of opening their own brick-and-mortar setup for their sando concept. “It’s a commonplace, simple item there, but visually striking and offers variety,” he explains, though Nguyen has elevated the dish a bit for Dallas. “It’s fine dining packaged in a sandwich,” Tran says.

 

Sandoitchi Dallas (Photo by Reed J Kenney)
(Photo by Reed J Kenney)

Though they hope to find a physical space eventually, the team realized they could launch Sandoitchi as a pickup and delivery-only concept for now given the rise of ghost kitchens and delivery-only concepts amid the pandemic. Having worked as a chef at Niwa Japanese BBQ in Deep Ellum, Nguyen had access to high-quality ingredients to experiment with. Owner Jimmy Niwa lent him the kitchen to see his vision through. “Jimmy has been a big helping hand with mentoring and access to the space,” says Tran.

NOW LEASING

Swipe
  • Pearl Marketplace
  • Pearl Marketplace
  • Pearl Marketplace
  • Pearl Marketplace
  • Pearl Marketplace
  • Pearl Marketplace
  • Pearl Marketplace
  • Pearl Marketplace
  • Pearl Marketplace
  • Pearl Marketplace
  • Pearl Marketplace
  • Pearl Marketplace
  • Pearl Marketplace

So far, the menu has been rotating each week and they plan to keep it that way depending on seasonality. “That’s the chef-driven part,” says Tran. One week they had hot chicken katsu sandos, (perfectly in line with the recent hot chicken trend in Dallas), and have also started making a bread pudding from extra crusts, miso, matcha, and brown sugar. This week, they’re offering a truffle chicken katsu, egg salad, ham and eggs, vegan tofu katsu, and fruit and matcha cream sando.

Sandoitchi Dallas (Photo by Reed J Kenney)
(Photo by Reed J Kenney)

As for that amazingly fluffy looking bread? It’s Japanese milk bread. Sandoitchi is procuring their bread from a variety of places right now, but Tran says that they want to create their own special recipe. “As an end goal, we’d like to have an in-house baker,” he says.

Currently open for pickup and deliveries three days a week — usually Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday, sometimes Saturday — the incredible popularity of the sandwiches was hoped for, but still surprising. “No one can expect to have super growth, but we knew we had all of the components to be successful,” Tran says. “The surprise was the speed.”

Right now, Sandoitchi is taking as many orders as they can, but are still selling out each week. “Four weeks ago we were just an Instagram page,” says Tran. “We’re expanding as fast as we can without sacrificing quality and we want to serve everyone. It’s been great being able to see people being engaged and excited.”

Make sure to stay updated on Sandoitchi’s Instagram page for when you can order for pickup or get delivery next. Delivery locations are also rotating to different DFW cities.

The Parklane Houston Your Home Your View On the cutting edge of art, culture, and the city's finest urban outdoors. Take a look

Featured Properties

Swipe
4227 Rawlins Street
Oak Lawn
FOR SALE

4227 Rawlins Street
Dallas, TX

$625,000 Learn More about this property
Doug Wingfield
This property is listed by: Doug Wingfield (214) 728-3399 Email Realtor
4227 Rawlins Street
11727 High Forest Drive
Forest Creek
FOR SALE

11727 High Forest Drive
DALLAS, TX

$775,000 Learn More about this property
Gaynelle Henger
This property is listed by: Gaynelle Henger (214) 507-1013 Email Realtor
11727 High Forest Drive
440 Easton Road
Dallas
FOR SALE

440 Easton Road
DALLAS, TX

$336,700 Learn More about this property
Laura Nelson
This property is listed by: Laura Nelson (972) 966-9985 Email Realtor
440 Easton Road
2800 Lakeside Parkway
Lake Grapevine
FOR SALE

2800 Lakeside Parkway
Lake Grapevine, TX

$3,853,500 Learn More about this property
John Giordano
This property is listed by: John Giordano (817) 991-1862 Email Realtor
2800 Lakeside Parkway
6808 Southridge Drive
Lakewood
FOR SALE

6808 Southridge Drive
DALLAS, TX

$899,000 Learn More about this property
Anne Lasko
This property is listed by: Anne Lasko (214) 597-8842 Email Realtor
6808 Southridge Drive
900 Alta Drive
River Crest
FOR SALE

900 Alta Drive
Fort Worth, TX

$4,950,000 Learn More about this property
John Giordano
This property is listed by: John Giordano (817) 991-1862 Email Realtor
900 Alta Drive
2606 Shelby Avenue
Oaklawn
FOR SALE

2606 Shelby Avenue
DALLAS, TX

$482,500 Learn More about this property
Anne Lasko
This property is listed by: Anne Lasko (214) 597-8842 Email Realtor
2606 Shelby Avenue
1180 Grandview Drive
Possum Kingdom Lake
FOR SALE

1180 Grandview Drive
Possum Kingdom Lake, TX

$799,000 Learn More about this property
Deborah Bailey
This property is listed by: Deborah Bailey (817) 706-0252 Email Realtor
1180 Grandview Drive
2800 Lakeside Parkway
Lake Grapevine
FOR SALE

2800 Lakeside Parkway
Lake Grapevine, TX

$3,235,500 Learn More about this property
Rick Wegman
This property is listed by: Rick Wegman (817) 584-7033 Email Realtor
2800 Lakeside Parkway
3607 Edgar Place
Dallas
FOR SALE

3607 Edgar Place
DALLAS, TX

$355,000 Learn More about this property
Laura Nelson
This property is listed by: Laura Nelson (972) 966-9985 Email Realtor
3607 Edgar Place
1074 Manacor Lane
Trinity Groves
FOR SALE

1074 Manacor Lane
DALLAS, TX

$490,000 Learn More about this property
Laura Nelson
This property is listed by: Laura Nelson (972) 966-9985 Email Realtor
1074 Manacor Lane
5505 Roland Drive
Plano
FOR SALE

5505 Roland Drive
Plano, TX

$1,150,000 Learn More about this property
Laura Nelson
This property is listed by: Laura Nelson (972) 966-9985 Email Realtor
5505 Roland Drive
2800 Lakeside Parkway Villa 103
Lakeside Tower
FOR SALE

2800 Lakeside Parkway Villa 103
Flower Mound, TX

$1,152,000 Learn More about this property
Rick Wegman
This property is listed by: Rick Wegman (817) 584-7033 Email Realtor
2800 Lakeside Parkway Villa 103
2800 Lakeside Parkway
Lake Grapevine
FOR SALE

2800 Lakeside Parkway
Lake Grapevine, TX

$3,235,500 Learn More about this property
Rick Wegman
This property is listed by: Rick Wegman (817) 584-7033 Email Realtor
2800 Lakeside Parkway
Presented by Ulterre
Featured Properties
Share on Facebook Share on other social networks
Share on Twitter Share on Pinterest Share via text message Share via email

Like PaperCity Dallas on Facebook

Beyond the magazine. Get more of Dallas’ top restaurant, real estate, society, fashion and art in your news feed.

X
X