Restaurants

The Dallas Dish — Khao Noodle Shop Closes for Good, but Asian Fried Chicken Is on the Way

Your Weekly Need-To-Know Restaurant News

BY // 02.10.22
James Beard Khao Noodle Shop

East Dallas' Khao Noodle Shop closes for good.

It’s been an unprecedented two years since Bon Appétit named Dallas the 2019 Restaurant City of the Year. But even through a pandemic, our city’s dining scene has persevered. With the overwhelming amount of recent openings (particularly in Deep Ellum, Bishop Arts, and downtown), it’s easy to forget that many in the industry are still struggling, but Texas restaurants have been innovating to provide the comfort food — and cocktails — we need. Now, it’s time to look forward to the Dallas restaurant news ahead.

From exciting openings to unfortunate closures (plus, any other food news we might find fitting), The Dallas Dish is your weekly helping of need-to-know local dining news.

 

Khao Noodle Shop Donny
Khao Noodle Shop has temporarily closed, many times, but this is the final goodbye for the East Dallas noodle shop. (Courtesy)

A beloved East Dallas noodle shop closes for good, but Asian fried chicken is on they way.

Khao Noodle Shop’s Donny Sirisavath broke the news on Instagram on Wednesday that Bon Appétit‘s 2019 No. 2 restaurant in the U.S. was closing for good. Although he says that the restaurant has served its last bowl of noodles, he also shares that they aren’t completely gone — “just on a long fishing trip.” Until the famed noodle shop can rise once again, wherever that may be, Sirisavath also announced that Asian fried chicken spot Darkoo’s Chicken Shack will be opening in East Dallas space. According to D Magazine, Darkoo is Sirisavath’s nickname and he’ll be teaming up with Jimmy Niwa on the new concept.

 

Restaurant Beatrice Dallas restaurant news
Owner of Sushi Zen, chef Michelle Carpenter is opening a new Cajun spot called Restaurant Beatrice in Oak Cliff. (Photo by Kate Voskova)

Owner of Zen Sushi will open a contemporary Cajun restaurant in North Oak Cliff.

Set to debut in Bishop Arts this March, Restaurant Beatrice comes from the owner of Zen Sushi, chef Michelle Carpenter. Opening at 1111 N. Beckley Road, the new spot is influenced by her Cajun family traditions. Named after her grandmother, Beatrice, the restaurant will serve duck and housemade andouille gumbo, her Mammaw’s fried chicken, vegan green gumbo, and more traditional bites. New Orleans-native Terance Jenkins — who has worked at the iconic Commander’s Place — is serving as the consulting Executive Chef to Carpenter’s brainchild.

The new spot is housed in a craftsman home in North Oak Cliff and includes an outdoor patio.

 

Firebirds Wood Fired Grill
Firebirds Wood Fired Grill debuts in Texas this winter. (Courtesy)

A North Carolina-based steak and seafood restaurant makes its Texas debut.

Firebirds Wood Fired Grill is opening its first Texas location in Fort Worth on Valentine’s Day, according to the Dallas Morning News. Founded in 2000 in Charlotte, the steakhouse has since expanded to over 50 locations in the U.S. Featuring fire-grilled meats and seafood, the spot has something for everyone on its vast menu of salads, pastas, and sandwiches. The brand will be debuting its second Texas restaurant in Plano later this year.

