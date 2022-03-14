The Dallas Dish — Sadelle’s Debuts at Highland Park Village This Week, And Katy Trail Ice House Opens Its Last Beer Garden

It’s been an unprecedented two years since Bon Appétit named Dallas the 2019 Restaurant City of the Year. But even through a pandemic, our city’s dining scene has persevered. With the overwhelming amount of recent openings (particularly in Deep Ellum, Bishop Arts, and downtown), it’s easy to forget that many in the industry are still struggling, but Texas restaurants have been innovating to provide the comfort food — and cocktails — we need. Now, it’s time to look forward to the Dallas restaurant news ahead.

From exciting openings to unfortunate closures (plus, any other food news we might find fitting), The Dallas Dish is your weekly helping of need-to-know local dining news.

Sadelle’s mouth-watering brunch spread is available all day.

Long-awaited New York brunch haven Sadelle’s opens at Highland Park Village this Wednesday.

Royal Blue Grocery’s highly-anticipated replacement in Highland Park Village, this New York City bakery-slash-brunch institution is officially opening in the former Royal Blue Grocery space on Wednesday, March 16. Owned by Major Food Group (also the owner of Carbone, which is hopefully opening in the Design District’s former Sassetta space this month) and designed with whimsical precision by Ken Fulk, Sadelle’s is home to the most elaborate bagel and lox towers, oysters, breakfast tacos, salads, and sandwiches.

Summer Beer at Katy Trail Ice House is a must-drink cocktail. (Courtesy of Katy Trail Ice House)

Katy Trail Ice House opens its third (and final) location in Allen.

This popular beer garden is set to open its final location in Allen, according to the Dallas Morning News. Originated in 2011 in Uptown Dallas, the spot owned by Buddy Cramer expanded to Plano in 2013. This last location will anchor a new development at Alma Drive and Custer Road. The plan is to open in the next couple of years. As an Allen native, I can’t wait to have a Summer Beer (the Ice House’s signature cocktail of Blue Moon, vodka, and lemonade) readily available when I go back home for the holidays.

Monica’s Mex Tex Cantina is a hidden gem in The Cedars. (Courtesy of Monica’s)

Monica’s Mex-Tex will shutter in The Cedars neighborhood.

One of my favorite local spots, Monica’s Mex-Tex, is closing down on March 19, according to CultureMap Dallas. Opened by Monica Greene in 2019, the Tex-Mex spot took over the former The Cedars Social. She transformed it into a festive spot filled with Mexican-inspired decor like luchador masks and baby angels hanging from the ceiling. The menu was solid, boasting a signature Mexican lasagna, margaritas, and enchiladas. We’ll be sad to see this one go.