Bishop Lane is a new outdoor pop-up experience in Bishop Arts. (Courtesy of Exxir Hospitality)

The Saint will feature Italian-inspired dry-aged meat and chops. (Courtesy of Hooper Hospitality Concepts)

The Saint will serve Italian cuisine in the former Two Sisters space in East Dallas.

The Saint will serve Italian cuisine in the former Two Sisters space in East Dallas.

Bishop Lane features live music, street food, vendors, and pop-up outdoor bars. (Courtesy of Exxir Hospitality)

Bishop Lane includes sand, beach chairs, and umbrellas to relax. (Courtesy of Exxir Hospitality)

Restaurants

Bishop Arts Transforms to Kick Off Summer, a Las Vegas Group Bets Big on Dallas, and More Local Restaurant News to Know

Your Weekly Need-To-Know Dining Dish

BY // 06.08.22
Bishop Lane is a new outdoor pop-up experience in Bishop Arts. (Courtesy of Exxir Hospitality)

The Saint will feature Italian-inspired dry-aged meat and chops. (Courtesy of Hooper Hospitality Concepts)

The Saint will serve Italian cuisine in the former Two Sisters space in East Dallas.

The Saint will serve Italian cuisine in the former Two Sisters space in East Dallas.

Bishop Lane features live music, street food, vendors, and pop-up outdoor bars. (Courtesy of Exxir Hospitality)

It’s been an unprecedented two years since Bon Appétit named Dallas the 2019 Restaurant City of the Year. But even through a pandemic, our city’s dining scene has persevered. With the overwhelming amount of recent openings (particularly in Deep Ellum, Bishop Arts, and downtown), it’s easy to forget that many in the industry are still struggling, but Texas restaurants have been innovating to provide the comfort food — and cocktails — we need. Now, it’s time to look forward to the Dallas restaurant news ahead.

From exciting openings to unfortunate closures (plus, any other food news we might find fitting), The Dallas Dish is your weekly helping of need-to-know local dining news.

 

Isla and Co Dallas Restaurant News
Brooklyn-based cafe Isla and Co will open its next location in Bishop Arts. (Courtesy of Isla and Co)

A Brooklyn-based Australian all-day cafe will debut in Bishop Arts this fall.

As first reported by D Magazine, Lucia’s former space in Bishop Arts is being taken over by Brooklyn-based Australian cafe Isla & Co. this fall. Inspired by Australian hospitality culture, the new spot (founded by Perth natives) will serve coffee and brunch during the day and then transition to cocktails and dinner at night. Executive chef Matt Foley, who worked as a sous chef at two Michelin-starred Marea in New York City, crafted the menu for the restaurant.

 

The Saint Dallas restaurants
The Saint will serve Italian cuisine in the former Two Sisters space in East Dallas.

A new Italian steakhouse is taking over the former Two Sisters Catering space in East Dallas…

The Saint, a new Italian steakhouse from hospitality veteran Andy Hooper (Las Vegas-based Hooper Hospitality Concepts), is opening in Two Sisters’ former East Dallas space this fall. The Saint will offer an Italian-inspired menu featuring dry-aged meat and chops, housemade pasta, and vegetable-based dishes. The drink menu will feature new spins on classic cocktails, as well as a wine menu spotlighting Italian wine and California reds.

… And from the same group, a new Asian spot will open in the Design District in 2023.

Also created by Hooper, Night Rooster will be a modern Asian restaurant and bar located in the Design District on N. Riverfront Boulevard. Diners can expect shareable plates like dim sum, Japanese beef, and raw bar bites, and classic Asian dishes. The cocktail program will focus on Asian whiskeys, soju, and sake.

 

Bishop Lane
Bishop Lane features live music, street food, vendors, and pop-up outdoor bars. (Courtesy of Exxir Hospitality)

This June, Bishop Lane serves cocktails and bites in a pop-up beach setting in Bishop Arts.

Exxir Hospitality, known for Bishop Arts hotspots Tejas, Paradiso, and more, has launched a summer outdoor series this June called Bishop Lane. Each weekend will feature a different theme (for example, June 10 through 12 are Miami-inspired salsa nights) and include live music, dancing, street food, and vendors. Two pop-up bars are also stationed outside of Tejas (named Beach Shack) and Casablanca (Palm Bar), where visitors can enjoy drinks while chilling on beach chairs. Warning: there is actual sand, so maybe don’t wear your fancy shoes.

 

Enrique Tomas Dallas
Enrique Tomas opened its first U.S. location in Dallas. ( Courtesy)

Henderson Avenue’s Enrique Tomás relocates to a new neighborhood.

The world’s largest purveyor of jamón (Spanish ham) opened its first U.S. location along Henderson Avenue at the start of 2020. According to the Dallas Morning News, the famous Spanish spot will relocate to the former Mot Hai Ba space in Victory Park on June 15. It will also be under new leadership (Lia Pineda and Mauricio Pineda) and a fresh design.

Part of the Special Series:

PaperCity - The Dallas Dish
